Preface: Oh Jensen! No, this isn’t another essay dissecting the “ins and outs” of the Jensen Huang “scandal.” Much airtime and column inches have, and will no doubt continue to be, devoted to dissecting Jensengate. I’ll leave that for others. What the episode has done, however, is provoke further reflection on the state of the U.S. AI sector and recent dynamics between capital expenditure, monetary dynamics and token utilisation. We are witnessing an explosion in the gap between CapEx and revenues, and early signs of what can be described as “reswitching” — that is, enterprises that piled in on AI in the name of productivity are now turning their back to it, and returning to lower cost labour.

This essay introduces issues aired back in the 1960s via the Cambridge Capital Controversy, and the concept of reswitching, as a means of understanding what’s at play and what’s at stake in conceptual and practical terms. In doing so, it shows why mainstream neoclassical presuppositions about “capital,” “technology” and production functions are not only flawed but potentially quite dangerous. To illustrate this, I consider two “ideal type” social settlements, so as to explore how distributional institutions are fundamental to how we can understand the prospects and dangers of AI in political economy terms. There are some formalisations throughout, but they can be skipped for those not so keen on this style of presentation. (I mainly go through this process as the algebra anchors simulation models that I have been developing separately, enabling a visualised analysis of nested supply chain systems.)

A second essay will extend on this latest reflection on the state of the AI sector by examining the implications of the Dutch Disease effects, which I first flagged back in October last year, before I wrap up what has turned out to be a trifecta by pulling some strings together. All this over the next couple of weeks.

As rising electricity bills strain households and corporate AI mandates spark deep anxieties over job security, a multibillion-dollar technology boom is heading toward a wall. Mainstream economics promises that pouring capital into massive AI compute leads directly to higher productivity. But corporate reality tells a different story: employees have been increasingly forced to run trivial tasks through energy-hungry chatbots simply to hit internal usage metrics, burning precious electricity on artificial “prompt fluff” as intense competition kept a lid on token prices while claimed productivity benefits remain elusive. Budgets weren’t bottomless, and so now, we are seeing the end of “tokenmaxxing.”

The gap between Hyperscalers capex and revenues is growing. The annualised ratio analysis tracking capital expenditure (Capex) against total revenues and estimated AI monetisation revenues for major U.S. technology companies (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft) over the past four years (2023–2026) shows that the capex-to-revenues ratio has ballooned from 8.1% in 2023 to 34% in 2026.

Over the 2023–2026 window, combined capital expenditures among the top infrastructure spenders have exploded from roughly $130 billion to an estimated $730 billion for calendar 2026. As a proportion of total consolidated revenue, Big Tech’s capex intensity has jumped sharply.

Beginning noticeably in 2025 and accelerating through 2026, major hyperscalers and tech firms turned aggressively to the investment-grade (IG) corporate bond and syndicated loan markets — recall my recent piece “The Ouroboros out of the Cage” that examined the recent case of SoftBank’s leveraged expansion into AI. Big Tech became the dominant driver of global corporate credit supply, issuing over $200 billion in AI-related bonds in 2025 alone and pushing issuance to even greater heights.

Because capital expenditures have scaled faster than near-term monetisation, combined free cash flows for leading tech platforms have occasionally dipped into negative territory or compressed sharply. To bridge the gap without draining cash reserves or diluting equity, companies like Meta, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft have leveraged their strong balance sheets to issue multi-billion-dollar debt packages. Beyond traditional senior unsecured corporate bonds, the ecosystem has increasingly relied on alternative structures — including private credit, project finance, asset-backed securitisation and joint-venture debt — to fund massive data centre clusters, specialised power supplies and GPU acquisitions.

This transition transforms the AI race from a purely cash-funded internal investment cycle into a debt-backed infrastructure supercycle, placing heightened scrutiny on how quickly software-layer monetisation can outpace rising debt servicing costs.

To understand why this system is setting itself up for a crash, we turn to an obscure 1960s theoretical conflict known as the Cambridge Capital Controversy. The basis of the controversy was a critique of mainstream neoclassical conceptualisations of Capital. The critique, developed by Italian economist Piero Sraffa, proved that technology does not advance along a smooth, one-way path. When data centre power grid bottlenecks push cloud API prices up while corporate wage suppression makes human labour cheap, a paradox occurs: what is known as reswitching. Companies realise that paying for expensive GPU electricity is far less cost-effective than simply having low-wage humans do the work directly. As enterprise token budgets get pulled back to protect quarterly cash flows, phantom AI demand vanishes — exposing the mainstream production function as a dangerous myth and leaving behind a wake of stranded data centres and depleted consumer purchasing power. Lower token costs in the face of stiff competition keep token consumption bubbling along, all the while piling financial pressure on hyperscalers and proprietary model developers whose expansions are increasingly financed by private debt.

This essay seeks to explore the conceptual issues at stake, originating from the critique of mainstream production functions, by illustrating how the non-mainstream critique from the 1960s provides us with a more useful way of thinking about the system implications of the new AI technological frontier. While the Cambridge Capital Controversy may be obscure, and the issues technically narrow and at times challenging, what we will see is precisely why the critique can no longer be ignored.

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The Neoclassical Phantom and the AI Narrative

The dominant economic narrative surrounding Artificial Intelligence rests on an unexamined premise, namely that the deployment of AI compute represents a smooth, monotonic deepening of capital that automatically elevates the aggregate production frontier. In this view, substitution of compute for human labour is an unambiguous technical progression. The enterprise pays for cloud API cycles; productivity rises; and economic output expands.

This view is anchored directly in the neoclassical aggregate production function:

Y = F(K, L)

Where Y is real output, K is a single, homogeneous quantity of “capital” (incidentally conflating physical software, silicon, power grids and data centres into a scalar value), and L is aggregate labour. The theoretical architecture mandates two key features:

Monotonicity: Adding capital relative to labor (K/L) smoothly increases marginal physical output, even if at a diminishing rate; and One-Way Technical Progress: Modern capital-intensive techniques strictly dominate labour-intensive predecessors along a continuous isoquant.

This framework forms the foundation of contemporary technology forecasting, cloud provider CapEx justifications and enterprise valuation models. It assumes that if an enterprise consumes billions of LLM tokens, it is inherently moving “forward” along a real productivity curve. Yet, this formulation collapses when confronted with the operational reality of corporate AI mandates. When management enforces token usage metrics to project “digital transformation,” compute consumption turns into mal-consumption — burning real silicon, power and water on low-value administrative “prompt fluff.”

To understand why this dynamic threatens an economic overshoot and collapse, we must dismantle the neoclassical production function itself. To do so, we return to Piero Sraffa and the historic Cambridge Capital Controversy.

Theoretical Foundations: Sraffa and the Cambridge Capital Controversy

In the 1960s, the Cambridge Capital Controversy, which pitted Cambridge, UK (Piero Sraffa, Joan Robinson, Piero Garegnani and Luigi Pasinetti) against Cambridge, USA (Paul Samuelson, Robert Solow), exposed a fatal logical flaw at the heart of neoclassical economics. The core of the Cambridge, UK critique was straightforward: Capital (K) cannot be measured as a physical quantity independent of prices and the distribution of income. Unlike labour (L, measurable in hours) or raw materials (measurable in physical units), “Capital” consists of heterogeneous physical goods — lathes, microprocessors, power lines, factories and warehouses. To sum these into a single value K, one must multiply each physical asset by its price.

However, in Sraffa’s framework (Production of Commodities by Means of Commodities, 1960), prices are not determined by subjective marginal utilities. They are derived from an input-output system governed by the distribution of the net surplus between the real wage (w) and the uniform rate of profit (r):

(Ap + lw) (1 + r) = p

where A is the matrix of physical intermediate input coefficients, l is the vector of direct labour inputs, and p is the vector of production prices. Because the price of capital goods depends on w and r, the value of K changes whenever the distribution of income changes. Consequently, one cannot derive the marginal productivity of capital to determine r, because you need to know r (and w) to aggregate and value K in the first place. Thus, the neoclassical production function relies on a circular argument; it uses K to explain distribution, while K itself cannot be measured without assuming distribution.

This logical circularity leads directly to the phenomenon of reswitching, which the next section discusses. In doing so, it formalises an explicit Sraffa-style input-output price system, incorporating physical data centre energy parameters, grid congestion constraints and the internal logic of the “Token Maximisation Loop.”

The Core Mechanism: Formalising AI Token Maximisation and Sraffian Reswitching

To expose the fallacy of the neoclassical production function, we model the choice of technique within a closed, multi-sector linear production system. The relative price of production for intermediate and final commodities is governed by physical input coefficients, the real wage (w) and the uniform rate of profit (r).

Mathematical Specification of the Input-Output System

Consider an economy divided into three core sectors:

Sector 1 (Energy and Compute Generation, E), which delivers megawatt-hours (MWh) of electrical power (e 1 ) and aggregate GPU compute throughput (c 1 , measured in TeraFLOP-hours or standardised token volumes); Sector 2 (Wage-Goods, W), which produces physical consumer goods necessary to reproduce human labour-power; and Sector 3 (Administrative Services / Corporate Execution, Y), which produces administrative, technical and management outputs.

Let p = [p 1 p 2 p Y ]T be the non-negative price vector of gross output across the three sectors, where p 1 represents the unit price of compute/energy execution, p 2 is the unit price of the standard wage-basket, and p Y is the unit price of administrative output. To repeat, the basic Sraffian price system takes the matrix form:

(Ap + l w) (1 + r) = p

where:

A = [a ij ] is the 3 x 3 matrix of physical intermediate input requirements (amount of commodity i required per unit of commodity j);

l = [l 1 l 2 l 3 ] is the row vector of direct labour inputs per unit of output across sectors;

w is the real wage rate (expressed in terms of the wage-goods basket, setting p 2 = 1 as numeraire); and

r is the macro-economically determined uniform rate of profit.

Formalising the Physical Inputs of Energy & Compute ( p 1 )

The price of compute p 1 is not arbitrary; it is tied to the physical technology of Sector 1. Let the physical production of GPU compute rely on direct power grid consumption (e 1 ) adjusted for the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of data centres:

a 11 = e hardware x PUE

where e hardware is the baseline kilowatt-hours (kWh) per 1,000 tokens processed, and PUE = (typically PUE ≍1.2 - 1.6).

Furthermore, as total data centre load approaches regional grid capacity thresholds (G max ), transmission congestion and marginal power plant dispatch (e.g., peaker gas turbines) introduce a nonlinear Grid Scarcity Multiplier 𝛷 (G), where 𝛷 (G) ≥ 1 and 𝛷‘ (G) > 0 as aggregate demand approaches grid capacity constraints (G → G max ).

Thus, the energy sector’s price equation is specified as:

p 1 = 𝛷 (G) ᐧ a 11 p 1 + a 21 p 2 + l 1 w) (1 + r)

solving explicitly for the unit price of compute execution p 1 :

Physical Constraint Note: As data centre energy consumption scales from historical baselines toward structural grid ceilings, 𝛷 (G) ᐧ a 11 (1 + r) → 1, this creates an asymptote where the real price of compute p 1 skyrockets due to physical power capacity bottlenecks.

Comparative Algebra of Production Techniques for Sector Y

The enterprise faces two competing techniques for producing administrative output in Sector Y:

Firstly, we have Technique A (Direct Human Labour). This technique relies purely on human labour with zero intermediate compute input (a 1 A = 0):

Input Coefficients:

Direct Labour Input: l A (where l A > 0)

The unit production price under Technique A is:

Second, we have Technique B (Human + AI Token Maximisation). This technique combines supervised human labor (l B < l A ) with intermediate token execution (a 1 B ). Under Goodhart’s Law, internal corporate performance metrics mandate token usage targets, decomposing a 1 B into:

a 1B = a productive + a 1 fluff

where a 1 fluff > 0 represents the un-utilised, synthetic prompt volume generated solely to meet internal KPI decks.

The unit production price under Technique B is:

The Switching Boundary and Sraffian Reswitching Proof

An enterprise (or a planning authority) selects the technique that minimises the price of production:

Equating

and

defines the critical boundary separating technical choice regimes:

(a 2 A p 2 + l A w) (1 + r) = (a 1 B p 1 + a 2 B p 2 + l B w) (1 + r)

Dividing through by (1 + r) and isolating the differential wage-labour savings against compute costs yields the Cost Differential Function 𝚫C(w, p 1 ):

Technique B is selected when 𝚫C < 0, while Technique A is selected when 𝚫C > 0.

Put plainly, reswitching takes place when AI costs more than the workers it displaced, as is appearing to be the case in certain situations already. To recap, let’s walk through the reswitching paradox, step by step.

Phase 1 (Synthetic Profitability under VC Subsidies & High Wages): Initially, compute input is artificially cheap (p 1 ε) due to hyper-scaler capital expenditure subsidies, while real wages w remain at standard baseline levels (w = w 0 ). Under these conditions: (l A - l B ) w 0 > a 1 B ᐧ ε Technique B appears profitable (𝚫C < 0). Corporate management mandates token targets, inflating a 1fluff . Phase 2 (The Structural Wage Floor Collapse): As corporate executives use Technique B to justify headcount reductions, the aggregate reserve army of labour expands, driving the wage rate toward subsistence levels (w → 0). Phase 3 (Physical Infrastructure Bottlenecks): Simultaneously, the physical token volume surge pushes aggregate energy consumption G → G max . The grid congestion multiplier 𝛟(G) kicks in, driving up p 1 :

Phase 4 (The Reswitching Limit): Evaluating the limit of the cost differential 𝚫C as w → 0 and p 1 → ∞:

Since 𝚫C > 0, the system strictly reswitches back to Technique A (Direct Human Labour).

This formalisation provides explicit proof of Sraffa’s core insight within a contemporary technical paradigm. Firstly, there is no monotonic frontier. The return to Technique A occurs not because human labour became more productive, nor because AI technology regressed, but because the distribution of income (w → 0) combined with physical input constraints (p 1 ↑) flipped the relative price matrix. We thus expose the neoclassical illusion. Neoclassical production models Y = F(K,L) register high token counts (a 1 B ) as an expansion of K, claiming total factor productivity is growing. The input-output algebra demonstrates the opposite: Technique B becomes a physically inefficient roundabout process where real resources are burned to deliver output that could be produced at a lower systemic cost by direct, cheap human labour.

Scenario Analysis: Two Institutional Settlements

The macroeconomic trajectory of this system, as shown, depends on the institutional framework governing income distribution and labour substitution. To illustrate how, we contrast two institutional ideal types so as to frame some working hypotheses. The two institutional settlements are summarised below:

Settlement 1: The Regulatory Capital-Lock (Labour Preservation)

In Settlement 1, there are legal prohibitions against replacing core workforce roles with automated AI systems. Additionally, we assume institutional wage floors that lock the wage share of aggregate output

to a rising or constant baseline. Constraining the reduction of w forces the rate of profit r onto a stable wage-profit frontier. Consequently, capital cannot fabricate nominal returns by cutting payroll while inflating API budgets. Compute usage (a 1 B ) is restricted strictly to tasks where its physical throughput efficiency genuinely offsets its energy costs. Mal-consumption is eliminated, and data centre infrastructure expands only in lockstep with true thermodynamic ROI.

Settlement 2: The Unconstrained Algorithmic Race (Zero-Floor Hyper-Substitution)

On the other hand, in Settlement 2, there are zero restrictions on labour displacement and a complete absence of a wage floor. In this Settlement, internal corporate performance metrics incentivise maximal token consumption. Under this set of arrangements, we can expect medium-term cannibalisation. In the first phase, on the back of inflated signals, enterprise mandates force token consumption. Cloud providers view surging API demand as organic and commit hundreds of billions in CapEx to build power plants and data centres. We then move into the second phase, which sees final demand destruction. Massive payroll cuts destroy real consumer purchasing power. Aggregate demand for physical end-goods collapses (a classic realisation crisis). Enterprises find themselves producing goods and services via expensive compute cycles (a 1 B p 1 ) that an impoverished population cannot afford to buy. We then proceed to the last phase, which can be described as a reswitching collapse. Facing collapsing revenues and soaring data centre power bills, CFOs audit AI expenditures. Realising cheap, desperate human labour (w → 0) is far lower-cost than running high-margin GPU clusters (p 1 ), companies terminate their AI enterprise contracts.

Settlement 2 leads directly to structural self-cannibalisation. Synthetic token demand vanishes, leaving behind massive stranded data centre CapEx, a collapsed consumer tax base, and an economy forced back into low-capital, hyper-exploited manual labour.

Thermoeconomics Dimensions

This discussion ties directly to my broader elaborations concerning the determining constraints of the physical and energetic worlds. By elaborating a formal Sraffian price system and linking it to the wider body of work, I aim to close the loop between the empirical physical constraints of the American power grid and the microeconomic accounting dynamics driving enterprise adoption. In doing so, it shifts the analysis from a descriptive observation of grid bottlenecks to an unassailable structural critique of the business model itself.

I have previously focused on the energy system constraints of the American AI ecology — transformer lead times, natural gas peaker availability, power purchase agreement (PPA) congestion and thermal cooling limits — which essentially establishes the physical foundation for why the grid scarcity multiplier 𝛟G must asymptote toward 1. By combining those empirical grid realities with the formal Sraffian input-output system, the complete argument against the US AI business model resolves into three distinct steps.

Firstly, empirical grid constraints drive compute prices (p 1 ) to ∞. Internal corporate mandates drive token volumes (a 1 B ) via “fluff” metrics. This then forces a return to cheap labour (Technique A) by means of reswitching. The technological hardware is thus stranded. The U.S. AI hyper-scalers are attempting to price enterprise software contracts on the assumption of near-zero marginal inference costs. But because energy generation and distribution in the U.S. face hard physical ceilings, p 1 cannot drop to the near-zero levels required to make hyper-scale token maximisation viable. If rising grid / infrastructure costs are passed on by hyper-scalers to corporate end-users, they then encounter a sharp realisation point; they are paying high p 1 rate for token counts (a 1 B ) that consist largely of administrative overhead (a 1 fluff ). Reswitching becomes unavoidable. The moment corporate management realises that wage suppression (w → 0) has rendered direct human labour cheaper than paying for GPU megawatt hours, a structural collapse in enterprise API demand is almost inevitable. Conversely, intense competition from low-cost open source alternatives is forcing down token prices (which have in recent months plateaued), dampening revenues while CapEx costs continue to grow. Token consumption has not abated, even as productivity gains remain elusive. Downward pressure on prices is helping incumbents hold their market even if revenue growth tapers. As Torsten Slok has recently observed:

“Silicon Valley operates on the premise that compute demand is unlimited, yet the recent slowdown in token spending growth suggests that this appetite may exist only when compute is effectively free … In reality, compute appears to face a flat, highly price-sensitive demand curve, where even modest changes in token prices can drive buyers to throttle usage or substitute cheap open-source alternatives.”

Reswitching has not yet generalised as lower token prices keep AI model utilisation acceptably viable for enterprises, subject to more recent budget caps. However, there are signs of a reswitching emerging, as enterprises revert to human labour in the face of AI disappointments, except this time around, the turn to labour sees a new round of offshoring.

The mathematical closure highlights why the U.S. AI business model is far more vulnerable than a physically integrated, state-coordinated alternative, where electricity is abundant and relatively cheap. As I have argued elsewhere, as it stands, the U.S. proprietary AI business model is Caput Mortem. The US corporate structure is uniquely susceptible to the “token maximisation” feedback loop because corporate leadership uses token usage data to signal “digital transformation” to Wall Street, temporarily decoupling stock valuations from real-economy productivity (Y). Unlike state-directed models where energy planning, industrial throughput and compute deployment are centrally coordinated around real material capacity, the U.S. model relies on financialised cloud providers bidding against municipal grids for constrained power assets. As U.S. tech valuations are calibrated to expectations of exponential software-like margins (80%+), being forced to operate under the physical cost structures of heavy industrial energy consumption destroys the capital asset pricing models underpinning the entire sector. The US AI boom isn’t just facing an engineering bottleneck in the power grid; it is operating on a self-defeating economic model whose internal accounting logic guarantees its own reswitching collapse.

Practical and Policy Implications

This analysis moves the Cambridge Capital Controversy out of 1960s academic seminars and directly onto the balance sheets of modern technology firms and macroprudential regulators. The theoretical frame emanating from Sraffa’s original contributions and critique exposes the circularity of measure “Capital” a la neoclassical theory. The AI case study proves that token metrics create synthetic or “phantom” demand, which gives rise to practical risks associated with a macroprudential threat of stranded data centre CapEx and systemic realisation collapse.

In practical terms, we suggest that the conventional production function frame is a genuine policy risk. Accounting models that treat AI expenditure as aggregate “capital deepening” (K) mask structural mal-investment. When corporate metrics reward token volume rather than physical surplus generation, standard GDP metrics register high-tech growth while physical efficiency declines. We can also speak of a deep fragility of forecasts built on forced demand. Tech sector growth projections calibrated to enterprise token usage are structurally flawed. A substantial portion of current demand is an artifact of administrative mandates. Once physical grid limits push token costs (p 1 ) up, this synthetic demand will evaporate. Lastly, we can see that the effects of technological development and deployment cannot be understood without at the same time taking into account the necessity of institutional distribution rules. Without institutional mechanisms to preserve real wages and final demand, unconstrained AI adoption does not produce a post-scarcity automated economy. Instead, it drives an initial capital overshoot followed by a Sraffian reswitch back to low-wage manual labour. This reswitching may involve shifting the work elsewhere (offshoring).

The neoclassical production function is not merely bad theory; it is dangerous operational guidance. By treating capital as a physical scalar and technology as a monotonic ratchet, it blinds investors and policymakers to the real-world dynamics of resource allocation and income distribution. The case of AI token maximisation proves the core Sraffian insight: when physical resource costs assert themselves and wage levels are crushed, the economic engine does not smoothly ascend a productivity curve. It reswitches, exposing the vast infrastructure of the AI boom as a temporary, financialised detour built on phantom demand.

As the U.S. has effectively “bet the house” on the AI sector, under the conditions hypothesised above, the likelihood is that the sector will increasingly seek protective cover from the State. Such cover can come in a number of forms, beginning with prohibitions against alternatives (competitors) offering much lower cost compute (e.g. low-cost Chinese open source / open weight models). Corporate special pleadings for protection will be buttressed by demands for lucrative government contracts. Lastly, should all else fail, the rising pressures of debt servicing will create the possible need for State-financed bailouts by way of loans or equity.

And, as the next instalment of this three-part essay will discuss, there are good reasons to be concerned that the current trajectory, set against the constraints of thermoeconomic realities, will lead not just to the emasculation of the American AI sector as we know it, but to further constraints on other parts of the U.S. political economy.