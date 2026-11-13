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Carrie Mazier
19h

I am recalling what American Auto Workers’ Union leader Walter Ruther said to Henry Ford, when Ford showed him that his factories could produce cars more cheaply with robots than workers: “But Henry, Who then could afford to buy your cars?”

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mk68
11h

The contrast between a political economy that connects the micro with the macro in a logically, historically literate manner mindful of consequences, such as this piece, and the kind of abstracted, superficially sophisticated and ideologically congenial (not to mention personally lucrative) ”economics” such as Glenn Hubbard’s predictable paean to tax cuts and deregulation in Monday’s FT, is so stark as to justify consignment of the latter to the dustbin of history.

If only.

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