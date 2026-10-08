Preface: This essay continues our exploration of how laboratory advances in materials science function as upstream negentropic interventions — small, often unnoticed technical moves that later ripple through supply chains as basic goods, altering the energy return on energy invested across entire economic systems. Persistent entropy erodes the durability and efficiency of the physical substrates on which information processing depends. In the energy-information nexus, memory technologies sit at a critical junction: their reliability, longevity and energy cost directly shape how much useful computational work can be extracted from a given quantity of embodied and operational energy. The recent breakthrough in wurtzite ferroelectrics — achieving a hundred-fold improvement in write-cycle endurance by confining nitrogen vacancies — offers a concrete instance of this dynamic. By stabilising a promising class of non-volatile memory at the atomic scale, researchers have extended the useful life of the material and thereby raised the prospective EROEI of the storage layer itself. What begins as a materials refinement in the laboratory may, over time, decelerate entropic losses in data centres and AI systems, shifting the energetic frontier of information processing.

Chinese scientists make another breakthrough in the material sciences, contributing to enhanced Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) at the intersection of energy and information. In “Endurance beyond 10 billion cycles in wurtzite ferroelectrics by confining nitrogen vacancies”, a paper published in Science (10 Sep 2026), and covered in the SCMP, authors Wang Ruiqing et al announce a meaningful advance in materials and reliability for next-generation nonvolatile memory, specifically for wurtzite ferroelectrics (primarily AlScN / aluminum scandium nitride).

For the layperson

The work is a key advance in next-generation computer memory. The researchers have greatly improved a promising material called aluminum scandium nitride, which can store data by flipping its internal electric state. Previously these devices wore out after roughly 100 million write cycles because tiny missing nitrogen atoms drifted and clustered, causing leaks and failure. By layering the material in a special sandwich structure and using a recovery technique, the team confined those defects. The result is more than 10 billion reliable write cycles — that is, about 100 times better endurance. This matters because the material is fast, energy-efficient, non-volatile (keeps data without power), and compatible with existing chip factories. Higher durability removes a major reliability barrier, bringing practical, long-lasting memory closer for AI systems and high-performance computers that need dense, low-power storage.

Diving in

So, what is this all about? Wurtzite ferroelectrics are attractive for CMOS-compatible, high-polarisation, fast, relatively low-energy nonvolatile memory (and potentially in-memory compute for AI workloads). Their long-standing weakness has been endurance: devices typically failed around ~10⁸ write cycles due to fatigue, rising leakage, and dielectric breakdown.

The team identified the dominant mechanism as nitrogen vacancies (V N ). Under repeated electric-field cycling these vacancies migrate, cluster and form percolating paths that drive leakage growth and hard breakdown. In response, they countered with a dual spatial + energetic confinement strategy. This involved spatially engineered AlScN/AlN superlattices that trap/migrate-limit the vacancies, and a dynamic recovery protocol (waveforms applied to recover remnant polarisation after heavy cycling).

Under a strict complete-switching criterion (remnant polarisation ≥ 100 μC/cm²), they demonstrated*>10¹⁰ cycles (room-temperature results around 4.7 × 10⁹, with higher numbers at 250 K). That is roughly a 100× improvement over prior limits for the same material class. After ~10⁹ cycles the polarisation signal degradation stayed small (~3% in some reports).

Why it matters

This apparently mundane breakthrough matters because it removes a significant reliability barrier for a materials family that already offers high polarisation, thermal stability and better process compatibility with existing semiconductor lines than many oxide ferroelectrics. It’s particularly relevant to high-performance computing / AI hardware with demand for denser, lower-power, nonvolatile memory that can endure heavy write traffic. The breakthrough also frames endurance as a controllable defect-topology problem rather than an intrinsic materials limit; this is useful guidance for further engineering (scaling, integration and application to other wurtzite compositions).

EROEI Implications

The breakthrough improves the effective EROEI (energy return on energy invested) of memory-centric computing systems by raising the lifetime useful work extractable from a given quantity of embodied energy in the hardware, while also supporting lower operational energy intensity for data movement and storage. Those of you familiar with my work, detailed in Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, and in other essays on this platform, will doubtless appreciate the significance of these laboratory developments. Recall that system viability is ultimately a function of the ability of negentropic interventions to tame the cunning of entropy.

Operating-node level (device / chip)

At the individual memory cell or chip, the dominant thermoeconomic gains come from three linked effects. Firstly, there is enhanced endurance resulting in lifecycle extension. Prior AlScN devices typically failed around ~10⁸ cycles under full switching; as noted, the new work reaches >10¹⁰ cycles (roughly 100×) under a complete-switching criterion (remnant polarisation ≥ 100 μC/cm²), with polarisation degradation held to a few percent after ~10⁹ cycles. In thermoeconomic terms this multiplies the total information throughput (bit-writes or bit-years of reliable storage) obtainable from the energy invested in fabricating the capacitor/stack. Manufacturing energy for advanced semiconductor memory is substantial (tens of MJ/cm² range in cumulative energy demand studies for comparable processes); spreading that fixed embodied energy over 100× more write cycles sharply raises the EROEI of the storage node itself. Replacement frequency drops, so the amortised energy cost per useful operation falls.

Secondly, there are EROEI benefits in terms of the energy used per operation, as well as non-volatility impacts. Ferroelectric switching stores state without continuous power (unlike DRAM refresh). AlScN’s high remnant polarisation and coercive field mean the energy cost of a full switch is relatively high compared with some oxide ferroelectrics, but the new confinement approach (AlScN/AlN superlattices + dynamic recovery) stabilises the defect landscape, and parallel work on partial switching shows that reduced polarisation windows can cut energy per cycle while still delivering usable signal and extreme endurance. CMOS/BEOL compatibility further helps by enabling tighter integration, which reduces the energy cost of moving data on- and off-chip — still the dominant term in modern computing energy budgets (often 100× or more the cost of an arithmetic operation itself).

Thirdly, we have enhanced reliability and expanded density headroom. Higher breakdown-to-coercive field ratios and the ability to maintain performance at scaled thicknesses improve yield and allow denser arrays without proportional increases in leakage or early failure. That raises information density per unit of manufactured silicon/area energy.

Taking all this into account, the net effect at the node is an increase in the ratio of useful information services delivered over the device lifetime compared to the embodied + operational energy. The advance does not magically make switching free, but it removes a hard reliability ceiling that previously forced either early replacement or conservative (lower-utilisation) operation.

System-wide implications

If these are the benefits at the node level, we can also anticipate system-wide thermoeconomic implications by scaling the node-level gains to data centres, AI clusters and the broader ICT infrastructure. In AI workloads the energy bill is largely a data-movement issue. High-bandwidth memory, DRAM and storage hierarchy dominate both power draw and an increasing share of rack/system cost. Extending the durable lifetime of a high-performance non-volatile layer reduces the frequency of full-system refreshes and the embodied energy that must be continually reinvested in new silicon. Longer-lived memory also improves capital recovery periods for the entire rack, raising the net energy return on the energy embedded in the whole computing plant. As memory is a first-order energy and capital constraint, enhancements to memory can propagate across systems.

The reduction in replacement and cooling overhead is also non-trivial. Fewer premature failures mean less manufacturing throughput for replacements and less thermal stress from high-leakage aged devices. In large fleets this compounds. Lower average power density per unit of sustained performance, lower cooling energy and higher utilisation of the installed base before it is retired, all compound. We can also expect to see architectural shifts emerge. Reliable, CMOS-compatible ferroelectric memory supports denser compute-near-memory or in-memory computing architectures. I have discussed this before, in the essays “The Dawn of Self-Powered Neural Dynamic Systems” and “Top 10 Emerging Technologies”. These cut the dominant data-movement energy term. Even modest reductions in the energy cost of moving bits, multiplied across the explosive growth in AI inference and training traffic, improve the overall system EROEI of converting primary energy into useful computational work.

That said, boundary conditions still apply. Semiconductor fabrication remains energy- and materials-intensive; the advance does not eliminate that. High coercive fields mean careful voltage and partial-switching engineering will be needed to keep operational energy competitive. Grid-level power availability, not just chip efficiency, is currently a binding constraint on AI scaling in many regions in the US, though not so much an issue in China where China has significant advantages. The EROEI improvement is therefore real but incremental — it shifts the frontier rather than rewriting the fundamentals.

In short, the work raises the energy return obtainable from each unit of energy invested in the memory layer of the information-processing stack. At the operating node it multiplies lifetime throughput relative to embodied energy; system-wide it lowers the amortised energy intensity of data storage and movement, which is increasingly the binding cost in the energy-information nexus. It is precisely the kind of materials-reliability increment that, accumulated across successive nodes, keeps the overall EROEI of high-performance computing from collapsing under the weight of exploding demand.

Caveats

Caveats remain the usual ones for early-stage device papers. The reported results are on test structures (not yet full product-level arrays with all process, variability and long-term retention stresses), and commercial viability still depends on voltage reduction, density, yield and co-integration with logic. There is also parallel recent work on partial-switching approaches in AlScN that also push past 10¹⁰ cycles under milder polarisation criteria, so the field is moving quickly on multiple fronts. Overall, confining the nitrogen vacancies looks like a solid step that makes wurtzite ferroelectric memory meaningfully more practical. It’s worth watching for follow-on integration and scaling results.