Preface: I continue down the rabbit hole of the micro materiality of thermoeconomics and geopolitical economy. This is part of an ongoing series of essays, which seeks to amplify the overall directions and arguments contained in my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, and which I have shared in various essays over the past 18 months or so. In this series, which clearly points to a new direction of work, I “go upstream” to explore developments in the highest reaches of research and development, with implications for the thermoeconomics of socio-economic systems in the short, medium and longer terms. This essay unpacks the implications of the recently announced “world’s smallest ferroelectric field-effect transistor.” What!? Let’s explore this together. The book is available at Amazon.com.

In the second week of February 2026, a quiet revolution landed in the pages of Science Advances. A team from Peking University’s School of Electronics, led by researcher Qiu Chenguang in collaboration with academician Peng Lianmao of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, unveiled the world’s smallest ferroelectric field-effect transistor (FeFET). Its physical gate length: just 1 nanometer. Its operating voltage: a mere 0.6 volts. Its memory performance: an on/off current ratio of up to 2 × 10⁶, programming speeds as fast as 1.6 nanoseconds, and switching energy around 0.45 fJ/μm - roughly one-tenth the best previously reported figures.

For the first time, ferroelectric memory has achieved voltage compatibility with state-of-the-art logic transistors (typically ~0.7 V). Data can now flow between memory and compute units at the same low voltage, without charge pumps, voltage converters, or the energy penalties that have plagued attempts to integrate non-volatile memory with logic at scale. The device uses metallic single-walled carbon nanotubes (m-SWCNTs) as the gate electrode, a 2D molybdenum disulphide (MoS₂) channel, a ferroelectric layer of CuInP₂S₆ (CIPS), multilayer graphene, and hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN) in a van der Waals heterostructure. The magic lies in the “nanogate” effect: the ultra-sharp 1 nm tip concentrates the electric field, creating localised intensities high enough to switch the ferroelectric polarisation well below its nominal coercive voltage, while dramatically improving capacitance coupling. Short-channel effects - the bane of conventional scaling - are rendered irrelevant.

This is not another headline-grabbing lab curiosity. It is a material foundation for the next era of computing: ultra-low-power, in-memory, edge-native intelligence that can operate at the scale of angstrom nodes without the voracious energy appetite of today’s hyperscale silicon. And when placed within the broader Chinese technology stack - 2D semiconductors, graphene-enhanced structures, triboelectric and piezoelectric nanogenerators, flexible energy storage - it becomes something far more consequential. It becomes the energetic substrate for what I have called Digital Westphalia: a global digital order grounded in nation-state sovereignty, energetic realism, and systemic abundance rather than rentier extraction and entropic financialisation.

Understanding the Breakthrough in Plain Terms

Ferroelectric transistors have long promised non-volatile memory that retains data without power, switches at high speed, and consumes almost no standby energy. Their polarisation states act like tiny, permanent magnets for electrons. The problem has always been scaling and voltage. Traditional FeFETs required gate voltages above 1.5 V to flip the ferroelectric layer reliably, while logic transistors had dropped below 0.7 V. Integrating them meant wasteful voltage step-up circuits and heat. Shrinking the gate below 5 nm triggered short-channel leakage and loss of control.

The Peking team solved both with a radical redesign. By replacing a planar gate with a 1 nm-diameter carbon nanotube, they turned the gate into a nanotip lightning rod for electric fields. Simulations and measurements show field strengths inside the CIPS layer reaching 2.7 × 10⁶ V/cm at just 0.6 V applied - more than five times the material’s coercive field in a conventional geometry. Capacitance coupling efficiency soars because the tiny gate concentrates voltage drop across the ferroelectric rather than wasting it elsewhere. The result is a device that not only scales but thrives at the 1 nm limit, immune to the physics that doom conventional designs.

Reviewers noted the achievement’s elegance: voltage efficiency exceeding 125 % (operating voltage below coercive voltage), retention and endurance suitable for real-world use, and compatibility with existing CMOS processes via 3D heterogeneous integration. The implications for large-model inference, edge intelligence, wearables, and IoT are immediate. A single edge node can now perform sophisticated inference with energy budgets measured in femtojoules rather than picojoules or worse, opening the door to truly battery-free or energy-harvesting devices.

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Situating the Advance in a Thermoeconomic Framework

To grasp why this matters beyond the semiconductor roadmap, we need a different lens: Systemic Exchange Value (SEV), or what I shorthand as thermoeconomics. Traditional economics treats value as subjective preference revealed in prices, with GDP as the aggregate scorecard. It abstracts away the energetic and entropic realities that actually sustain life and production. SEV starts from the opposite premise: economies are first and foremost systems of energy transformation. All use-value is ultimately embodied energy - direct and indirect - embedded in material configurations that deliver services over time. Exchange-value is the monetary claim on that embedded energy, modulated by the Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) of production and use.

Three interlocking circuits define the system:

The thermodynamic circuit: real transformation of energy into ordered structures (infrastructure, devices, knowledge), inevitably producing entropy (waste heat, disorder); The exchange-value circuit: endogenous money and financial claims that allocate claims on future available energy in potential (AEP - available energy in potential); and The information circuit: data, algorithms, and coordination mechanisms that reduce uncertainty and thereby improve EROEI by minimising wasteful friction.

Productive systems expand systemic abundance when they increase net AEP faster than entropy degrades it. Maladaptive systems - those that channel liquidity into low-EROEI activities (speculative finance, planned obsolescence and rent extraction, for instance) - accelerate entropy, erode adaptive capacity, and eventually face collapse or forced reorganisation.

In information technologies, the dominant metric has been “performance per watt,” but SEV demands a deeper accounting: the total energetic cost of the entire lifecycle, including the embodied energy of fabrication, the operational exergy destruction (waste heat), the systemic coordination overhead, and the long-term adaptive value created. Hyperscale cloud architectures score poorly here. They concentrate enormous computational capacity in a few geographic nodes, requiring massive cooling, redundant power generation, and transcontinental data transmission. Every query to a large language model can consume energy equivalent to a household’s daily use. The EROEI u (use-phase return) looks impressive in narrow benchmarks but collapses when externalities - grid strain, water consumption, geopolitical chokepoints on undersea cables - are internalised.

The nanogate FeFET flips this script. By slashing operating voltage and enabling seamless memory-logic integration, it dramatically reduces exergy destruction at the device level. When scaled into arrays for in-memory computing, it collapses the von Neumann bottleneck, cutting data movement energy by orders of magnitude. Paired with 2D materials that can be fabricated at lower thermal budgets and with graphene or MXene-enhanced nanogenerators that harvest ambient mechanical or thermal energy, entire nodes become energetically autonomous. The information circuit now operates with far higher informational EROEI: more useful computation per joule invested, less entropy exported as heat, and greater resilience because intelligence is distributed rather than centralised.

China’s systematic investment in the full stack - from wafer-scale 2D growth to open-source AI frameworks like DeepSeek, to self-powered IoT ecosystems - is building precisely the high-EROEI infrastructure that SEV identifies as adaptive. It is creating durable use-value that compounds over decades rather than depreciating in quarters. In thermoeconomic terms, it is expanding the envelope of available energy in potential for the entire digital sphere.

Digital Westphalia as the Political Expression of Thermoeconomic Realism

Digital Westphalia names the possible emerging global digital order that aligns political-information sovereignty with these energetic realities. Just as the 1648 Peace of Westphalia ended the Thirty Years’ War by enshrining territorial sovereignty and non-interference, today’s digital analogue reasserts nation-state primacy over data regimes, technical standards and infrastructure governance - while preserving interoperability through open protocols.

The old model was a de facto American imperium: hardware, software, standards and data flows routed through U.S.-controlled chokepoints (Northern Virginia data centers handling ~70 % of global traffic, SWIFT, undersea cables). This delivered rents to a handful of platforms and intelligence leverage to one state, but at the cost of universal vulnerability and entropic inefficiency. Sanctions, extraterritorial export controls, and deplatforming demonstrated the fragility. Check out Newman and Farrell’s Underground Empire for a detailed discussion of these realities.

Digital Westphalia offers an alternative: sovereign digital territories that can choose their own data localisation, governance, and ecosystem providers, yet interconnect via open-source standards (RISC-V, Linux contributions from Huawei, HarmonyOS adaptability). The nanogate breakthrough, embedded in a Chinese stack that emphasises modularity, open architectures, and energy autonomy, supplies the material base. Nations or regions can now deploy federated networks of edge intelligence without building hyperscale data centers or begging for foreign chips under export-control threat. A developing country can equip rural health posts with self-powered wearable monitors and localised diagnostic models that run inference on-device. A mid-sized power can maintain sovereign AI capabilities for agriculture, disaster response, or industrial optimisation without ceding data sovereignty or energy security.

The savings are thermoeconomic as much as fiscal. Less need for continent-spanning transmission infrastructure. Lower grid pressure. Reduced geopolitical risk premiums on energy imports for compute. Higher systemic EROEI because intelligence is co-located with the phenomena it observes and acts upon. In SEV terms, this is liquidity allocated to high-adaptive-capacity uses rather than siphoned into fictitious capital or low-EROEI consumption.

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Strategic Implications in a Multipolar World

For much of the world, the choice is sharpening. The world can double down on a U.S.-centric stack that promises cutting-edge performance but delivers vendor lock-in, energy intensity, and exposure to export-control volatility. Or we can engage the emerging open, sovereign-capable ecosystem that lowers the barrier for genuine digital autonomy. The latter does not require “choosing sides”; it requires recognising that energetic and informational realism now favours distributed, interoperable sovereignty over centralised techno-feudalism.

The Peking University nanogate is one device. But it exemplifies a broader pattern: China’s willingness to invest in the thermodynamic foundations of the information age while others financialise their way toward entropy. The full stack - 2D materials scaling, nanogenerators, open-source models, distributed ledger coordination - is creating the possibility of Digital Westphalia at planetary scale. Nations that seize it will expand their adaptive capacity; those that cling to the old imperium risk locking themselves into maladaptive rigidity.

This is the real significance of the 1 nm breakthrough. It is not merely smaller and lower-power. It is a material refutation of the assumption that computational abundance must come at the price of energetic profligacy and political subordination. In thermoeconomic terms, it augments available energy in potential. In geopolitical terms, it makes Digital Westphalia not utopian but all but inevitable.

The question for policymakers, strategists and citizens is no longer whether a new digital order is coming. It is whether we will shape its emergence in alignment with energetic realism and sovereign dignity or allow entropic forces to dictate the terms.