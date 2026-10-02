Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell’s Substack

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paul gribskov's avatar
paul gribskov
Oct 2

So much to digest for a noneconomist such as myself. You really want me to buy your book, don't you Doctor Powell. But I do get your point about the promotion of catastrophism that is so prevalent now, as you say this is not new. I remember hearing this kind of looming disaster talk 50 or 60 years ago, I just have never understood how debt functions.

Side note: heard your talk earlier today with Laith Marouf, that was fascinating concerning the relationship between the Levant and Europe. I'll have to view that podcast again.

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john webster's avatar
john webster
Oct 2

Warwick Powell challenges the widespread claim, made across the political spectrum, that the US dollar system is a “Ponzi scheme” heading towards collapse because US government debt has become unsustainable. He argues that these claims share a fundamental misunderstanding of money: treating it as a scarce commodity and government finances as though they were household finances.

A sovereign government issuing its own fiat currency, such as the United States, Britain or Japan, cannot become involuntarily insolvent in its own currency. Government debt is not equivalent to a household loan that must eventually be repaid. It largely represents accumulated financial assets created through government spending. Consequently, neither the $40 trillion US debt figure nor a rising debt-to-GDP ratio establishes an automatic solvency crisis.

Powell also rejects the idea that foreign countries such as China and Japan “finance” US government spending by buying Treasury bonds. Government spending creates dollars first; foreign and private investors subsequently decide how to hold those dollar claims. A reduction in foreign Treasury holdings therefore represents portfolio reallocation rather than the withdrawal of funding from the US government.

He similarly argues that currency interventions and central-bank liquidity operations should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of systemic collapse.

The real dangers, Powell argues, lie elsewhere. A fiat currency can be created without a fixed financial limit, but the real resources it commands cannot. Energy, materials, productive capacity, skills and ecological limits ultimately constrain economic activity. When financial claims grow faster than the real economy can support, the result is increasing financialisation, asset inflation, wealth concentration and systemic fragility.

The central problem, therefore, is not government “debt” but the growing separation between financial claims and the underlying material economy.

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