Preface: so much air time and column inches is filled by commentary about the impending collapse of the U.S. dollar financial system. These analytical claims and expectations are found in comments from across the political spectrum. Yet, these various political starting points are all premised on the same, misleading, presupposition about the nature of money itself, and what a financial production system actually is. This short essay, penned on the occasion of the U.S. government’s debt surpassing $40 trillion a few weeks ago, is an attempt to address some of the mythologies and present some elements of an alternative diagnosis of the kinds of systemic risks that occur in financialised production systems.

A pernicious pall casts a shadow over the analytical arc spanning the ideological and geopolitical spectrum, creating a unified narrative regarding the fate of the global financial system. From mainstream International Relations realists and post-liberal commentators through to left-wing anti-imperialist analysts and hard-money conservatives, the prognosis is identical: the U.S. dollar system is an unsustainable “Ponzi scheme,” Western governments face imminent financial collapse due to runaway budget deficits, and central bank interventions are desperate bailouts of a dying order.

The recent surpassing of the US$40 trillion threshold for U.S. federal government “debt” has again sparked a wave of commentary. Add to this U.S. Treasury interventions on global secondary bond markets and the coordinated action to prop up Japanese Yen values, and the veritable floodgates of doom prognosis opened. These apocalyptic predictions, which have graced the landscape on and off over the past decade or so, have not come to pass. And are unlikely to as well.

Despite their vastly different political positions, assorted commentators share a single presupposition, namely that money is scarce as if it’s a commodity, and that government finances are understood as analogous to household balance sheets. This foundational presupposition is misplaced, and the prognosis that follows is similarly misleading.

What follows is something of a “back to basics” dissection of the claims that are frequently made on the basis of this presupposition. It’s in two parts. Part 1 tries to demystify some of the main claims. Part 2 then presents some elements of an alternative point of view. It references by way of links to a number of my previous essays and publications, in an effort to keep things as tight as possible.

Part 1: Demystifying Claims

This part deals with four main claims.

Claim 1: “Runaway National Debt Means Imminent Solvency Collapse”

Assorted commentators warn that a nominal national debt crossing $30 trillion, now $40 trillion, or beyond will inevitably bankrupt future generations. Simultaneously, left-wing media outlets and IR realists argue that expanding deficits signal a decaying empire that has exhausted its credit and faces an inevitable tipping point.

This claim collapses the operational distinction between a currency issuer and a currency user. Private households, corporations, municipal governments and nations operating under a fixed exchange rate or foreign-denominated debt (like Argentina or interwar empires on the gold standard) are currency users. They can run out of money and face involuntary default.

A sovereign government that issues its own non-convertible fiat currency (such as the U.S., UK or Japan) cannot be forced into involuntary bankruptcy in its own unit of account. What is conventionally called the “national debt” is not a commercial loan to be paid back; it is the cumulative accounting record of net financial assets created by federal spending that have not yet been drained through taxation.

An extension on this issue claims that the rising debt-to-GDP ratio is a meaningful indicator of crisis. “Total debt” is a cumulative stock measure, while GDP is an annual flow measure. Comparing the two directly is mathematically misleading; it’s like comparing total mortgage balance to one year’s gross income without accounting for assets or interest rates. For a sovereign currency issuer, there is no arbitrary percentage threshold where solvency suddenly ends. In any case, basic maths tells us that if average interest rates on debt is less than the nominal rate of GDP growth, the ratio will eventually fall. In other words, the economy in question would “grow out of the debt.” This is the Trump-Bessent line at the moment, and strictly speaking, it’s not incorrect. Today, interest rates on existing debt are still below GDP growth. Higher rates take years to roll through the whole stock of debt, and adding the current deficit does not change the long-run direction.

If and when rates rise, the market price value of existing long bonds, which have low coupons, falls. Yields, therefore, rise and bond funds take a capital loss. This has little to nothing to do with market “confidence” (or lack thereof), default risk (non-existent) or, indeed, the $40 trillion number. This is a point nicely made by James Galbraith in a recent essay. What matters is, in fact, distributional. As rates rise, interest payments go to bondholders. These are mainly wealthy people, who own most bonds. As they benefit from increased cash flows, they buy stocks and assets. Financialised product and asset prices, therefore, rise. Asset wealth grows, as does asset-based wealth differentials. In one sense, therefore, what happens is that interest rate rises don’t constrain economic growth so much as result in what Galbraith calls a wash of liquidity through the system, expanding wealth gaps. There are implications of this, which I will return to in the second part of this short essay.

Claim 2: “Foreign Central Banks Draining Treasuries Will Crash Sovereign Bond Markets”

Analysts frequently point to declining purchases or net sales of U.S. Treasuries by foreign powers like China or Japan as proof that global appetite for dollars is waning, which will soon leave the U.S. Treasury unable to fund its operations. This argument relies on the false premise that primary Treasury auctions are funded by secondary market savings or foreign capital. In modern central banking, primary dealers do not buy Treasuries with secondary market cash or foreign deposits; they settle primary auctions using central bank reserves managed directly by the central bank. (I will publish an essay explaining the difference between the primary and secondary markets in the near future.)

New issuance occurs in the primary market as a liability-management and interest-rate operation. The large foreign official holdings that many commentaries treat as the recycling mechanism that “finances” US deficits arise overwhelmingly in the secondary market: they are a portfolio choice made after the dollars have already been created. Once this sequencing is recognised, the conventional claim that the rest of the world is financing U.S. government operations loses its force. Foreign central banks (and private holders) accumulate dollar claims because exporters are willing to accept dollars; they then elect to hold those claims as reserves or as Treasuries, or exchange them for other assets. There is no prior financing constraint that must be satisfied before the U.S. can spend.

Even if international demand for Treasuries on the secondary market declines, the mechanics of government finance themselves do not change. Spending continues to create the dollars; bond issuance remains a policy and legal choice rather than a funding necessity. Moreover, much of the trading that occurs in the secondary market consists of balance-sheet adjustments among existing holders that have little or nothing to do with the U.S. Treasury’s own accounts. What can change are relative exchange rates. A sustained shift away from dollar assets may put downward pressure on the dollar, which in turn raises the domestic cost structure for those U.S. sectors heavily dependent on imported intermediate and final goods. That is a real adjustment channel, but it is an exchange-rate and relative-price effect, not a solvency or financing breakdown. This could exacerbate the domestic structural contradictions, though the extent to which this may be a factor is open to question, particularly in light of other structural features of supply chains and productive capacities of an economy.

Treasuries already issued remain on someone’s balance sheet until maturity. If foreign central banks reduce their holdings, the securities simply migrate to other balance sheets — U.S. mutual funds, pension funds, banks or the Federal Reserve itself. Likewise, when surplus countries choose not to hold Treasuries, the underlying dollars do not exit the system; they move from one balance sheet to another (whether as non-interest-bearing reserves or through the purchase of gold, equities or other assets). The dollars remain dollar-denominated claims within the same payments infrastructure.

When a foreign central bank sells Treasuries, it does not “withdraw” dollars from the system. It simply shifts its holdings from interest-bearing Treasury securities into reserve balances, repo facilities or commercial bank deposits. This is a portfolio reallocation on the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet, not a loss of funding for the sovereign state. Secondary market sentiment dictates the clearing yield (the interest rate), not the fundamental operational capacity of the state to issue interest-bearing securities.

Claim 3: “Tactical FX Interventions and the Japan Situation Prove the System is Collapsing”

When monetary authorities execute tactical cross-border liquidity operations — such as Treasury intervention in the Yen market or bilateral swap line activations — left-wing commentators frame it as an emergency “bailout” of an insolvent Japan, while right-wing analysts view it as proof that the global dollar system is out of options.

This misinterprets what are more appropriately seen as fairly routine balance-sheet statecraft as a systemic crisis. Japan does not face a U.S. dollar solvency crisis; it holds massive net foreign assets and over a trillion dollars in Treasuries. The issue in foreign exchange management is purely operational: if Tokyo were forced to dump long-dated Treasuries on the secondary market to raise USD cash, it would spike U.S. secondary bond yields (drop the price).

By utilising central bank liquidity swaps, repo facilities or targeted FX operations, monetary authorities execute clean balance-sheet swaps that stabilise allied exchange rates while insulating secondary debt yields. It is an exercise in managing global collateral and cross-border yield spillovers, not an emergency bailout of a dying imperial order. Japan’s decades-long history of maintaining high debt-to-GDP ratios while issuing its own currency serves as a direct, empirical refutation of the idea that high public debt leads to immediate currency collapse or bond market strikes.

Japan’s challenges are more prosaic. Japan is a large importer of energy, especially gas and oil. Decades of ultra low interest rates have sustained what is known as a massive “carry trade” whereby traders borrow Yen cheaply, invest elsewhere, and are as such constantly in the process of selling Yen. This puts downward pressure on Yen valuations. To defend the Yen (given the need to finance energy imports), Japan must sell U.S. Treasuries. Temporary U.S. Euro-for-Yen swap aims to support Yen valuations, but is only a stopgap measure.

All this said and done, Japan is likely to face some tough choices ahead. It may need to raise interest rates, or allow the Yen to devalue, sell U.S. Treasury bonds to sustain Yen valuations or impose capital controls. But, capital controls do not equal the end of the U.S. dollar system.

Claim 4: “Fiat Currency is an Unbacked ‘Ponzi Scheme’ Bound to Pop”

Prominent mainstream left-wing economists and geopolitical commentators frequently label the modern dollar framework a global “Ponzi scheme” or “tribute system,” claiming that printing money ex nihilo robs Peter to pay Paul until foreign creditors eventually refuse to hold paper.

This claim conflates the necessity of ongoing liquidity in an expanding economy with a fraudulent, zero-sum scam. A classic Ponzi scheme is run by a currency user who must continually attract external cash deposits to pay off existing investors; it is strictly zero-sum and constrained by external liquidity.

A sovereign fiat system does not collect funds from “Peter” to pay “Paul.” The state creates its unit of account ex nihilo, anchored by its legal authority to levy taxes that must be settled exclusively in that currency. Furthermore, in a growing monetary economy, net private-sector savings and profits can only exist if the sovereign sector runs a net deficit or the banking system expands credit. Describing the operational mechanism of net asset creation as a “fraud” reveals an underlying metallist bias — the unexamined belief that money is only “real” if it represents a mined commodity like gold.

Part 2: The Misplaced Analytical Foundation: Metallism in Disguise

So, why do so many thinkers across the political spectrum get this so wrong?

Because whether they are Marxist economists, IR realists analysing power projection, or conservative commentators advocating for fiscal restraint, they implicitly default to metallism or a form of de facto metallism — that is, the belief that money is a physical commodity or a finite token of exchange, rather than an institutional credit-debt ledger, with definite legal rights and obligations enforceable in various jurisdictions.

Historically, credit systems and state units of account preceded physical commodity coins by millennia. Ancient state ledgers recorded debts and taxes long before bullion was minted to pay foreign mercenaries. In a modern fiat framework, money is not a scarce physical resource that the government must capture before it can spend; it is a public infrastructure used to mobilise real resources, and comes into being via the direct actions of government spending or by way of authorised bank credit issuance (e.g. the chartered banks of the U.S.). It is a right to make claims on other resources.

The continuous failure of catastrophic predictions every time U.S. debt passes a new round-number milestone ($20 trillion, $30 trillion, $40 trillion) is not an anomaly. It is the logical result of an operational model functioning exactly as intended. The United States, as issuer of its own currency, cannot face a technical solvency problem. Interest can always be paid in dollars the government itself creates. The difficulties that travel under the label of “unsustainable debt” are therefore of a different order. By focusing on non-existent nominal state bankruptcies, modern commentary asks the wrong questions.

Instead of these mainstream concerns, the issues go to, for instance, rising social entropy: the concentration of wealth through interest flows and capital gains, the institutional privileging of rentier claims over productive investment and the progressive financialisation of the domestic economy. I have examined these issues in detail in a previous essay (US Government Deficits and Bonds: America Can’t Go Broke, It’s Worse than That) as well as in Chapter 17 “Debt, Liquidity and Fictitious Capital” of my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters.

Second, and more fundamentally, the binding constraints are energetic, material and ecological. Liquidity can expand without nominal limit, but the real resources it can mobilise cannot; and certainly cannot expand and transform with the same velocity. When net financial claims grow faster than the surplus energy and material throughput available to honour them, the excess is absorbed into fictitious capital, asset-price inflation and rising claims on a future that cannot be delivered. Kicking the can down the road, so to speak, is the principal mechanism of addressing these temporal or rhythmic misalignments, but that can only last for so long, unless the system can be drained of liquidity. While financialisation is a localised “rational” response to uncertainty and opportunity etc., it is also the source of systemic fragility, as I have explained in “The Endogenous Crisis Machine,” which seeks to present in summary form the argument in Chapter of my book. Thermodynamic and biophysical limits, rather than an external “recycling” shortfall i.e., foreigners are no longer buying Treasuries, become the operative constraint.

As such, the true constraints on any currency-issuing society are never financial digits on a central bank ledger. They are thermodynamic and physical conditions and limits. Is there available energetic surpluses to enable social reproduction? Is Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) declining, impacting long run social reproduction potential? Is there sufficient material transformative capacity and capability to mobilise and transform raw materials into assorted forms of use values? Are there the human competencies, knowledge and skills to operate the transformation processes? Is the production coefficient sustaining or improving EROEI performance or is it waning? Constraints are also social / political; are prevailing circulation networks and distributional institutions conducive to social negentropy or do they create and exacerbate social entropy?

The U.S. dollar “system” isn’t in crisis because of growing U.S. government debt, a misleading choice of words in any case, or because it is a “Ponzi scheme.” It isn’t crumbling because of a lack of global demand for dollars or Treasuries; that’s the secondary market, not the primary market that ultimately operationalises the mechanisms of dollar issuance via government expenditure. The system is corroding in part because of the progressive detachment of exchange values denominated in USDs from use value anchors, where trade settlements can be — and increasingly are — made in non-dollar currencies. The endogenous crisis potential of modern capitalism is not that central banks are running out of dollars, pounds or yen to pay their bills. The dynamics of fragility and crisis is that a misdirected financial system accelerates social entropy and material decay.

Being hyper-fixated on the imaginary accounting limits of sovereign states issuing fiat currency by way of balance sheet notations simply misses where the real systemic risks and fragilities are.