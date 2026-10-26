Preface: This essay concludes (for the time being, at least) a series addressing issues related to Chinese household consumption and associated dynamics. This series has addressed the dynamics of the so-called “wealth effect” on macro-consumption patterns and the relationship between credit acceleration, asset wealth growth and the distribution of increased system liquidity by way of expanded ground rents. In doing so, the series expands on, and builds from, previous essays that examined the dynamics of the rise and fall of China’s real estate sector; the shifting imperatives and trajectories of China’s financial system and recent reform signals to activate dormant money reserves; myths about Chinese household savings; the changing composition of household expenditure towards services, and the constraints that are evident in this rotation, through the unfolding of Engel’s Law. Chapter 12 in my book, Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, is explicitly called “Is China’s Household Savings a Puzzle?” and presents a critique of recent mainstream IMF claims, which are based on misconstrued neoclassical models and outdated household registration policies.

Together, this series of essays presents the basis of a coherent account of Chinese household consumption patterns, underpinned by a reality of rising real incomes and the ongoing effects of qualitative shifts in consumption patterns that one can reasonably expect as households move from “mere subsistence” to consuming more “discretionary” goods and services. Systemic blockages are evident in supply chain capabilities (e.g. services sector), which impair potential circulation; and structural distribution of incomes spatially and demographically further impact aggregate expansion.

Introduction

In contemporary debates surrounding China’s macroeconomic trajectory, orthodox models frequently attempt to link real estate downturns to a broader collapse in aggregate household consumption. When macro-level empirical data fails to show this correlation — demonstrating instead that aggregate consumption continues to expand even as residential property prices adjust, as I have recently shown — defenders of the “wealth effect” paradigm pivot toward micro-distributional models.

This essay examines the core arguments of this micro-distributional defence, evaluates its theoretical structure, and uses aggregate and disaggregated data on Chinese private unsecured consumer credit, alongside rental income mechanics, to demonstrate why the wealth effect framework remains structurally inapplicable to China’s household economy. It then revisits the macroeconomic data and structure, to extend the empirical analysis from the previous essay, and flesh out the story of household incomes, real estate values and changing Chinese consumption trajectories and patterns.

The Micro-Distributional Argument for the Wealth Effect

To defend the “wealth effect” against aggregate empirical counter-evidence, neoclassical frameworks construct a distributional model of household spending. The argument is formalised through a weighted micro-decomposition of aggregate consumption growth:

Where g indexes specific household cohorts defined by city tier and income level, ⍵g represents a cohort’s share of national spending, ηg is the income elasticity of consumption, and 𝛽g is the housing price elasticity of consumption.

The argument for this model proceeds in three key steps:

Firstly, it rejects national averaging. Proponents argue that national aggregate ratios (such as total national consumption to GDP, C/Y) mask critical micro-level dynamics. Even if aggregate consumption appears stable, sub-national variance across city tiers and wealth brackets can hide severe localised variations or contractions. Secondly, they argue for a concentration of spending power (⍵g). Citing historical consumer survey estimates, such as claims that the wealthiest 20% of urban households account for over 40% of national discretionary spending, the argument asserts that top-tier urban property owners hold disproportionate systemic weight in driving aggregate consumer demand. Thirdly, they propose a local wealth channel (𝛽g > 0). Citing micro-level transaction datasets (such as a 2017–2023 BIS study on Alipay users across 33 major cities showing a +1.6% spending increase per +10% rise in local housing prices), proponents argue that home value appreciation directly expands the “expected lifetime resources” of urban homeowners, thereby driving their discretionary spending choices.

Under this view, a downturn in property valuations must inevitably depress consumption among high-spending urban homeowners. Any observed resilience in national consumption is treated merely as a temporary statistical masking effect rather than a structural decoupling.

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Some Preliminaries

The attempt to decompose macro consumption using a micro-distributional formula, as outlined above, is something of a sleight of hand. The argument is that even if national aggregate data shows total consumption (C) decoupling from housing prices (P), a “hidden” wealth effect still operates among an ultra-wealthy urban sub-cohort (𝛽g > 0) that drives top-tier spending.

In mounting this argument, rescuers often selectively cite a BIS / Alipay working paper (Mojon et al., 2025) showing a +1.6% micro-association between a +10% property price rise and subsequent spending across 33 Tier 1–2 cities. Yet, this association is based on data from a micro-sample, not a national estimate. The paper’s credit data demonstrates that bank credit card debt and revolving consumer lines in Tier 1 cities are undergoing absolute contraction (RMB 8.67 trillion → RMB8.41 trillion). If the wealthy urban cohort (g) were truly adjusting their spending behaviour based on balance-sheet home equity (𝛽g), we would see credit-financed consumption expand when home prices rise, and contract into systemic defaults or distress when home prices fall. Instead, Tier 1 high-net-worth households actively liquidated cash deposits to pay down revolving credit lines, using liquid income buffers to sterilise the paper asset drop without interrupting fundamental cash-flow consumption. A localised association has been conflated with macro causation.

The attempted rescue also often relies on a 2013 Silk Road Associates estimate claiming the wealthiest 20% of Chinese households account for 41% of national consumption. From this, the inference made is that if the wealthy suffer a negative wealth effect, national C must drop unless “averaged away.” Yet, what we have here is an overestimation of the top 20% spending share, reflecting a weighting fallacy (g). Unsecured consumer credit data indicates that the bottom 80% of households are almost entirely un-levered via balance sheet debt, holding <38% of formal credit card debt and micro-credit. These households’ consumption is not driven by asset valuations (P g ), but as I have previously shown, is bounded strictly by cash wages (a L w). Since real disposable income grew consistently between 4.4% and 5.3% annually across 2023 to 2025, the spending growth of the remaining 80% of the population (~60% of actual aggregate consumption) mathematically swamps any marginal luxury pullback from amongst the top wealth tiers. Put plainly, one cannot simply “average away” a wealth effect that did not, and does not, exist for 80% of the population in the first place.

Lastly, we often see claims like “high spending urban property owners change spending with housing wealth.” If this was to hold, the 15-20% drop in tier 1 property values from 2021 to 2025 should have triggered a secondary collapse in unsecured consumer credit, rising credit card defaults and to one extent or another, financial contagion as collapsed consumption demand from the top tiers propagated throughout the system. If that’s the claim and the evidentiary expectation, the reality is that unsecured consumer credit peaked at around 12.6% of GDP (compared to 17%+ in the U.S.), making it structurally incapable of transmitting balance sheet wealth shocks to aggregate macro demand. That is to say, unsecured credit is relatively minor in the overall scheme of things. As for the theoretical expectation that savings would be drawn down to settle debt overhangs, the evidence shows that for every RMB of consumer debt contracting between 2021 and 2025, households accumulated over RMB 4.5 in net new cash deposits.

This mainstream attempted rescue is arguably a mathematical tautology designed to salvage wealth-effect modelling by pushing the unobservable variables into arbitrary sub-cohort weights (⍵g). When confronted with actual credit card balance contraction, deposit creation, and real wage stability, the putative “wealth effect” channel evaporates.

If these preliminary observations serve to cast serious doubt over even the micro-mechanisms that are usually advanced to preserve the presence of the “wealth effect” as an explanation for Chinese household consumption trajectories and patterns, the rest of the essay unpacks the arguments in more detail. First, we examine evidence concerning the mechanisms that link changes in real estate values to (wealthy) household incomes, arguing that what we are seeing isn’t a balance sheet-induced effect but a real income effect as rental incomes for high income households have been squeezed. We then examine a possible credit mechanism, in which an evaluation of household unsecured consumer credit data suggests strongly that the expected credit mechanism that would be present should the “wealth effect” be effective is not present.

The Rentier Income Squeeze: Proving the Income Channel

The assertion that wealthy urban property owners cut back spending because of lower paper asset valuations (𝚫Pg) misinterprets what actually happened to their balance sheets. For multi-dwelling households, the property downturn triggered a direct, tangible contraction in real cash-flow income (𝚫Yg) via falling rental yields. Cash flow contracted for owners of multiple properties. As speculative capital appreciation ground to a halt and the pre-sale model adjusted, multi-property owners rushed to list vacant units on the market to secure holding liquidity. Concurrently, state-directed initiatives completed stalled projects and expanded public subsidised rental housing (baozhangxing zulin zhufang). This massive supply influx caused residential rents across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities to adjust downward.

For leveraged or yield-dependent multi-property households, net rental cash flows compressed significantly. The resulting pullback in spending among wealthy households was not a psychological reaction to a lower mark-to-market appraisal on a real estate portal; it was a rational response to an absolute drop in monthly cash inflows (Yg). Put plainly, they had less income to spend. Now, it’s worth recalling that about 8% of Chinese households draw incomes from assets.

This cash-flow mechanism directly explains the structural reallocation observed in consumer spendings. Squeezed rental yields and falling property completions concentrated the spending contraction almost entirely in positional luxuries (e.g., high-end imported retail, luxury timepieces) and real-estate-adjacent hardware (e.g., building materials, home appliances, furnishings). Rentiers tightened their belts. Conversely, lower rents reduced monthly housing overhead for urban workers and young professionals. Combined with sustained real wage growth (+4.4% to +5.3% per annum), this freed up liquid cash flow for mass-market households, driving a sustained expansion in experiential services (e.g., catering, domestic tourism, healthcare, culture, and sports). The observable data reflects a shift in income distribution from rentiers to wage earners, confirming that the income channel

governs both sides of the ledger.

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Dismantling the Credit Transmission Assumptions

While mathematically elegant, the micro-distributional wealth model relies on behavioural assumptions regarding household balance sheets and credit transmission that fail to hold when tested against the actual structure of China’s private consumer credit market. For paper asset deflation (Pg) to transmit into a systemic contraction in household spending, households must rely on balance-sheet credit mechanics — such as home equity borrowing, credit card revolving debt or leveraged consumer loans — to monetise asset gains or buffer cash-flow shortfalls.

In China, non-mortgage private consumer credit is structurally incapable of acting as this transmission mechanism because of its modest scale relative to national economic output and household liabilities. This is evident in the data presented in the table below.

In China’s official credit accounting, private unsecured consumer credit consists of two primary categories: Bank Credit Cards (outstanding revolving and instalment balances) and Non-Bank Micro-Finance / Internet FinTech Credit (e.g., Ant Group’s Huabei/Jiebei, Tencent’s Weilidai, consumer finance companies, and residual platform micro-loans). Unlike the United States, where consumer credit accounts for over 17% of GDP, China’s total unsecured consumer credit stock peaked at around 12% of GDP in 2021 before entering a structural plateau and de-acceleration phase. Because non-mortgage consumer leverage is peripheral to total household balance sheets, asset price fluctuations cannot trigger a broad credit-driven consumption crunch. Secondly, the distributional model assumes that the high spending weight (⍵g) of wealthy urban households binds national consumption to their balance-sheet valuations. However, disaggregating credit uptake by city tier and demographic profile reveals that unsecured borrowing is strictly isolated, while the vast majority of consumer spending across the broader population is bounded purely by cash income flows.

Spatial Distribution: Concentrations Across Tier 1/2 vs. Lower Tiers

The spatial distribution of unsecured credit stock is starkly asymmetric, mirroring the concentration of bank branch infrastructure, formal white-collar employment, and high-value payment rails. Bank credit underwriting algorithms explicitly favour urban household registrations (hukou), employees of state owned enterprises, tech and finance payrolls and local property ownership. In lower tier cities, we find fintech payment rails dominating (eg., Alipay’s Huabei and WeChat’s Weilidai) though it should be noted that central bank capital regulations introduced after 2020 strictly cap credit line sizes. The average balance in lower tier cities is orders of magnitude smaller than those found in tier 1 cities, suggesting that they function as digital transaction tools (cash flow / payments streamlining) rather than structural balance sheet leverage.

First tier cities dominate bank credit cards, with tier 1 megacities accounting for roughly 40% of all formal bank credit card balances, even though they only account for a little less than 6% of the national population. The average balance per active cardholder is over 28,000 RMB. Second tier cities comprise about 35-28% of aggregate unsecured credit stock, with a mixture of bank credit cards and fintech platforms (non-bank). Average balances are substantially less than those in tier 1 cities, at ~12,000 RMB. Tier 1 and Tier 2 municipalities combined, therefore, account for over 68% of outstanding credit card payables and digital consumer loan balances, despite housing less than 35% of the national population. As we move to tier 3 and tier 4 cities and rural regions, we find that their share of aggregate unsecured credit stock to be around 20-24%, with the dominant vehicles being short term fintech micro-credit (WeChat and Alipay). The average credit line or balance, usually capped, is less than 1,800 RMB. In Tier 3, Tier 4 and rural regions, households operate on a cash- or debit-settled basis, where spending is governed directly by real disposable wage growth.

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Demographic Concentration: Income, Age and Asset Bounding

If there is spatial asymmetry, we also find demographic distribution asymmetry where significant unsecured credit lines are held by cohorts with substantial asset wealth, stable state employment or high liquid income reserves. The top 20% income bracket holds over 62% of total formal bank credit card debt. These holders possess high real estate equity and liquid savings. Between 2022 and 2025, this group actively reduced credit use, contributing to the absolute contraction in total credit card balances from 8.67 RMB trillion to 8.41 RMB trillion. Middle income earners, comprising about 40% of households, hold about 28% of total unsecured credit, which is divided between bank consumer loans and platform micro-credit. Lastly, the bottom 40% of income earners hold less than 10%. Many of these income earners fail to meet lenders’ criteria, which require documented wage streams or asset collateral for credit cards. We can therefore observe demographic binding. The top 20% income bracket holds over 60% of formal bank credit card debt. Meanwhile, the bottom 80% of households hold negligible revolving credit debt.

Lastly, when we consider unsecured commercial credit distribution by age, we find that prime borrowers aged between 28 and 45 years account for ~68% of active unsecured credit balances. Unsurprisingly, this age cohort overlaps with urban homeowners, corporate managers and state employees. We can note that their credit card spending is mainly linked to corporate travel, family lifestyle services and high end retailing. These credit card users typically settle via monthly auto-debit facilities from primary bank accounts. Delinquencies are therefore low. Mobile fintech apps, like Huabei, tend to see high usage frequency amongst “Gen Z” younger professionals, aged 18 to 27 years of age. However, these users represent less than 18% of total outstanding volume due to credit line allocation limits (often between 500 and 3,000 RMB). University students are explicitly prohibited by regulations introduced in 2021 from being offered high-yield consumer credit by non-bank platforms.

Because the vast majority of households carry virtually no unsecured debt, their daily consumption capacity is completely insulated from real estate valuations. When real disposable income grows across the broader working population, their expanding cash-flow spending mathematically outweighs marginal discretionary adjustments by wealthy urban property owners.

Household consumption credit e.g. credit cards is mainly concentrated amongst the higher income groups who also have asset wealth. The structural profile of consumer credit in China further reinforces why the asset price contraction did not trigger a systemic household debt crisis or an aggregate consumption crash. In Western economies, consumer credit — especially credit cards, revolving lines and auto loans — is heavily utilised by lower- and middle-income tiers to bridge real wage stagnation and finance basic living overhead. This is what Julie Froud et al (2010) described as the failed promise of liberation from the “tyranny of earned income.” When asset prices drop or credit tightens, lower-income households face immediate liquidity squeezes and delinquency spikes.

In China, the structural mechanics of household credit operate in reverse. To begin with, as noted the distribution of unsecured consumer credit in China e.g., credit cards and revolving lines of credit, is skewed towards high income households and is asset bound. Debtors tend to be high-tier urban professionals, state sector employees and upper middle class property owners. They tend to possess substantial liquid savings reserves, and usually high initial property equity. Credit card usage in this demographic functions largely as a payment rail and rewards vehicle, settled in full monthly, rather than a long-term debt-financed consumption strategy. Conversely, lower income households and rural or migrant workers rely principally on earnings, either by way of cash (diminishing) or by way of debit-settled mobile payments (WeChat Pay and Alipay). Micro-credit caps exist. Platform micro-credit products (such as Alipay’s Huabei) carry strict, relatively small administrative limits (often a few thousand RMB). They act as short-term liquidity bridges for small daily purchases rather than structural leverage. Insulation from Financial Stress: Because lower-income tiers were never heavily levered via consumer debt or speculative mortgages, their consumption is strictly bounded by real cash wages (aLw). When real wages grow, their spending power expands regardless of what happens to the credit or property markets.

Thus, during the property valuation downturn, we could observe differential balance sheet impacts. High income households adjusted to cash flow tightening by actively paying down credit lines and accelerated mortgage principal pay-downs. This was a major trend observed across 2022-2025. Whereas in western economies recessions trigger rising defaults in sub-prime loans (eg., auto loans and credit cards amongst lower income households), in China, as lower income households carry negligible unsecured debt stock, the real estate downturn did not cause a consumer credit default contagion. On the consumption side, they curtailed luxury credit spending, directly reducing high-end retail sales, while increasing their expenditure on services. Asset rich and high income groups tended to voluntarily de-leverage, and what uptick we witnessed in delinquency rates (up to 2.4% in 2025) was driven mainly by small business owners and high income individuals whose rentier incomes compressed.

As for the wider population, carrying negligible unsecured debt obligations, they experienced uninterrupted real wage growth. As rental costs fell (and housing acquisition costs fell as well), their cash flow situation improved, which saw commensurate levels of consumption growth, and above average expenditure growth in services categories.

The definitive refutation of the micro-distributional wealth channel (𝛽g) is observed in the trend of household credit balances during the real estate correction (2021-2025). If urban homeowners adjusted their spending based on expected wealth from property values, falling home prices should have led to rising credit card delinquencies, distress borrowing or forced liquidations. Instead, empirical data shows a pattern of voluntary balance-sheet consolidation and active deleveraging.

Total bank credit card balances peaked and subsequently flattened around RMB 8.7 trillion, accompanied by a reduction in total issued cards as high-net-worth urban households actively paid down revolving lines. Rather than drawing down credit to sustain lifestyle spending, Chinese households expanded net deposit formation. Households accumulated over RMB 4.5 in net new bank deposits for every 1 RMB of new consumer credit extended. High-income urban households chose to sterilise paper asset declines by liquidating cash savings to eliminate debt, while preserving their core operational consumption out of ongoing salary and business income flows.

Mainstream models assume that a fall in property values will cause household credit default contagion that wipes out consumer demand across all income strata. In reality, China’s unsecured credit risk is concentrated among wealthy households who have the balance-sheet liquidity to absorb paper equity losses without defaulting, while the wage-earning majority who drive mass services consumption carry almost no consumer debt at all. The real economy simply keeps moving on cash flows.

The macro-dynamics revisited

Let us now conclude by revisiting the macro-dynamics. For our purposes, I firstly re-present an empirical comparison between the 2010–2020 Real Estate Expansion Phase and the 2021–2025 Structural Adjustment Phase. This offers a direct test of the wealth effect hypothesis. If paper asset values dictated household expenditure, the dramatic structural reversal, from double-digit property appreciation to sustained price declines, would trigger a sharp structural break in household consumption behavior relative to income.

We find that in phase 1, property prices increased 5.7% per year on average while credit to income grew 13.5% per year. Meanwhile, the consumption to income ratio (C/Y) was 65.5% on average over the decade. As for phase 2, property prices fell 1.9% per year on average, as credit to income fell 5% annually on average. The C/Y ratio was 65%. The first thing we can observe is that despite the complete inversion of property market dynamics and the collapse of net household credit creation, the average ratio of consumption expenditure to disposable income (CY) remained locked at ~65% across both decades. The consumption propensity was effectively unchanged despite radical changes in the trajectory of property prices. If negative equity or wealth destruction altered consumer behaviour, the propensity to spend out of current income would have contracted sharply in phase 2. Instead, households spent the exact same proportion of their liquid cash flow.

The second thing we can note is what can be called a scale disconnect. The deceleration in consumption expenditure (-2.1%) matches the deceleration in nominal disposable income growth (-3.8%), not the massive collapse in asset valuation (-7.6%) or credit creation. The elasticity of consumption with respect to income remains close to 1.0, while its elasticity with respect to property valuation is near zero. Related is the fact that the unspent balance of income (S/Y ≣ 1 - C/Y) averaged 34.5% during the height of the real estate boom and 35.0% during the property downturn. Household savings behave strictly as a passive accounting residual of unspent current income, showing no structural reallocation away from consumption in response to falling asset equity. Asset value appreciation during the 2010-2020 phase did not boost the propensity to consume; similarly, asset depreciation between 2021 and 2025 did not suppress the propensity to consume. To repeat, in both phases, household consumption expenditure was bounded strictly by real wage income flows. The so-called wealth effect does not manifest across changing trajectories and scales. Changes in paper asset values exert no direct causal power over Chinese household expenditure patterns.

I now drill into the situation during phase 2. Following the 2020 regulatory pivot (the “three red lines”), which saw credit to real estate contract substantially occasioning a devaluation in real estate values, actual household purchasing power, backed by ongoing real wages growth, continued to expand. When we add services consumption (as distinct from retail consumption, which captures data on expenditure on goods), household spending did not collapse alongside property valuations. Services consumption includes things like catering, travel, healthcare, education and cultural experiences, sporting and entertainment events etc. What we did witness in the phase 2 period was clear signs of a structural shift away from real estate-adjacent durables such as furniture and building materials, towards experiential and other services.

The table below shows data on: house price changes for 70 cities, drawn from the National Bureau of Statistics index that measures primary residential real estate price change, per capita service consumption based on NBS national household survey data tracking spending on service items, total per capita consumption and real disposable income per capita.

The data points to a structural decoupling whereby in 2020–2021, home prices were still growing nominally while service consumption suffered from mobility restrictions. Let’s not forget that this period was the period of mobility restrictions associated with pandemic management. From 2022 onward, the inverse pattern took hold: home prices turned negative and continued downward, while consumption and income rebounded into steady positive growth. Despite negative headline stories regarding property equity loss, real disposable income grew steadily at 5.0–6.1% per year in the post-pandemic recovery. As Chinese households maintain low mortgage leverage relative to liquid savings, falling home prices did not trigger a debt-deflation spiral or impair basic consumption capacity. We can also see that while retail sales of goods related to housing (e.g., furniture, appliances and construction materials) contracted sharply, household expenditure shifted toward services (dining, travel, entertainment and healthcare), which grew faster than overall goods consumption. I have discussed these structural changes in the composition in consumption elsewhere.

Disaggregating the data by city tiers is also revealing. It shows that the decline in real estate values and the consumption decoupling are, to some extent, geographically asymmetric. We can see from the data that in first tier cities (namely, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou), there is a concentration of household wealth in real estate assets. As such, the property downturn impacted nominal or paper wealth hardest in these cities. And yet, services consumption rebound sharply, driven by high baseline incomes and structural shifts away from physical goods towards experiences. As for second tier cities such as provincial capitals and major industrial hubs, we saw steady wage growth and industrial resilience — indeed, on the back of credit rotation to new high tech sectors, some areas saw dramatic growth — which sustained services consumption while real estate values declined. Lastly, in tier 3 and lower cities, which experienced the steepest continuous home price drops over the period, real disposable income and basic and services consumption grew at the fastest relative pace.

If there was a “wealth effect” it was contained to a relatively small demographic segment, concentrated in first-tier megacities (e.g., Shanghai and Shenzhen). There, we had the highest concentration of household balance sheets tied up in housing. The ~10-15% cumulative property price drop from peak levels was associated with a slowdown in high-end goods consumption (e.g. luxury retail, imported vehicles etc). However, services consumption (dining out, high-end healthcare and leisure travel) decoupled and remained resilient because disposable income grew at ~4-5% annually. Yet, as we have shown earlier, this dynamic can be explained via the changes in the incomes channel, as households with multiple properties experienced reduced rental incomes. In Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities, while home prices fell more in percentage terms from their peak, mortgage debt as a percentage of disposable income was significantly lower than in Tier-1 cities. Household balance sheets were far less impaired by falling valuations, allowing real wage growth (+5.5% to +6.8%) to translate directly into higher everyday service and retail spending. In all three tiers, the property downturn hit goods tied to new construction (building materials, appliances and home furnishings) for direct and obvious reasons, without requiring the intermediation of balance sheet-related effects. By contrast, independent consumer services (catering, domestic travel, recreation, education and telecommunications etc.) consistently expanded faster than baseline GDP across all tiers, as reflections of Engel’s Law at work.

Put plainly, rich folk stopped buying luxuries as their rental incomes shrank, and demand for house-related goods fell but was offset by growth in demand for services. Residential rental yields in major Chinese cities were historically notoriously low — often hovering between 1.5% and 2.0% (compared to mortgage or borrowing costs of 3.5% to 5.0). When rents fell by 10% to 20% across key urban centres, net rental income for leveraged multi-property owners was severely compressed or wiped out after servicing remaining debt. Thus, while a pullback in luxury goods and real estate-adjacent hardware and goods did take place, it would be erroneous to conflate this with a general or widespread “collapse in consumer confidence.”

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Conclusion

Let’s try to summarise these dynamics as succinctly as possible. First, we witnessed a cashflow squeeze on Rentiers. The multi-property owner saw their passive monthly cash inflow shrink (falling rents) alongside higher vacancy risk. They cut back on high-margin, low-utility positional luxuries (watches, high-end imported goods and speculative assets). In parallel, ordinary working households began to experience a cash flow dividend, as their largest single monthly cash outflow — housing overhead, whether rent or prospective mortgage debt — stabilised or dropped. Housing became more affordable. As such, cashflow moved away from static capital accumulation and rentier extraction, and straight into higher velocity circulation within the domestic service economy. When paper wealth drops but liquid net operating cashflow for the vast majority of wage-earning households actually improves, aggregate real consumption rises while nominal asset bubbles pop. It is only “paradoxical” to an economic framework that treats a housing market as a speculative casino rather than an overhead cost on the real economy.

The attempt to salvage the “wealth effect” through micro-distributional modelling mistakes local statistical associations for macro-causal mechanisms. By focusing on nominal balance-sheet valuations, orthodox models overlook the decisive variable: liquid net cash flow. China’s household consumption trajectory is not governed by paper asset valuations or credit-leveraged balance sheets. The spending adjustments among multi-dwelling owners reflect an actual contraction in rental cash inflows rather than an abstract wealth effect, while the broader population’s spending remains anchored to real wage expansion. Because private consumer credit is small in aggregate scale, concentrated among asset-rich demographics undergoing active deleveraging, and absent among the cash-settled majority, national consumption follows real cash flows, not mark-to-market real estate prices.