Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell’s Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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I would guess that you could take all your analysis here, stack it against the "averages" that others keep using, and tweeze out an index for Chinese consumer's sensibilities. Actual thought and value's analysis goes into consumer decisions, not just reactivity. And as well, their outlook for the future.

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