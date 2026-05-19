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Molly Meldrum's avatar
Molly Meldrum
1d

Thankyou Dr Powell for your insights. You rightly note that despite the current rare earth issues, that “boring” enablers like steel and copper windings are also key. China understands this well, as demonstrated by their emphasis on the circular economy where such materials are recovered, and/or repurposed. Their recent incentivation programs for people to 'trade in', and upgrade a range of consumer durables from which materials like copper are recovered is just one example.

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
1d

Now add to these supply issues, the possibility of a rogue solar storm and there is absolute chaos. The coming copper shortage isn't going to help. The best option is decentralized supply - more solar panels, etc., rather than massive central distribution upgrades. Some AI datacenters are installing their own natgas powered generation systems. One side issue - wind turbines could be driving an air compressor rather than an electric generator - and, the power is already stored!

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