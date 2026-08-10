Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
srthorn@effect.net.au's avatar
srthorn@effect.net.au
9h

Read alongside the rise of town planning in the UK from the 1909 Act to the far sighted 1947 Act and its steady decline since, your essay sparkles with the same hopes and aspirations plus a confident dynamism which seems to have been lacking in the former case. Urban renewal was contested by heritage conservatives and progressives alike; and by a failure to identify planning - that is leading to action, from planning as indicating colours on a map with investment an external factor. The thread of Garden Cities did seem to survive in renewal schemes but was not dominant; the theme running through was the capture of development by private capital; and the capitulation with the mass privatisation of the 1980s. What is happening in China is what could have happened in the UK - certainly in terms of the idealism of the individuals and the pioneering dogmas, if capital had been regulated differently (or perhaps?) my reference for what it is worth, is Lincoln Allison, Ënvironmental Planning - a Political and Philosophical Analysis, 1975 GA&U

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Warwick Powell
john webster's avatar
john webster
3h

I was trained in urban and regional planning in the UK. We could have done this. Thatcher wrecked it.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Warwick Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture