Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell’s Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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In our area, there is a huge constraint on available land, a large amount of desire from foreign buyers, an overall shortage of housing, yet an over-supply of condos resulting some developers selling below cost of construction (if their banks allow). Serviced land doesn't have infinite supply, buyer desire is in constant flux. Another issue is shortage of skilled labour.

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