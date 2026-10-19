Preface: I recently published an essay that examined the dynamics of China’s household consumption over the past two and a half decades, focusing on arguments related to the so-called wealth effects. In doing so, I had cause to revisit issues related to the real estate sector, with particular attention to two phases: the expansion phase of 2010-2020 and the adjustment / deleveraging phase of 2021-2025. In doing so, a number of observations were made. First, in terms of the principal issue at stake — namely, the putative wealth effects on consumption patterns — an analysis of the empirical data does not support the presence of such a dynamic. Second, we noted that real estate value increases and decreases were tightly correlated to changes in credit trajectory and dynamics. This essay builds on this, exploring the dynamics of surplus distribution and the grounding “gravity” of physical input-output coefficients over time. One final essay will follow in the next week or so, which tries to pull the threads together of the various explorations I have undertaken in relation to questions of household consumption, credit and the real estate sector in China.

This essay extends the analysis contained in my previous discussion on the so-called “wealth effect” by shifting the analytical centre of gravity of neoclassical questions of marginal pricing and equilibrium clearing, anchored by subjective utility functions, to one that revolves round physical input-output relations and more classical questions of surplus distribution. In the standard neoclassical macroeconomic frame, real estate prices are treated through a marginalist lens, with housing values conceived as the discounted sum of future utility flows or imputed rents. Here, real estate price devaluation is then modelled as a destruction of balance sheet wealth, which in turn gives rise to aggregate demand contraction or collapse via the wealth effect. I’ve already dealt with the absence of any such wealth effect previously, so will now seek to analyse the issues by reframing them and posing different questions. In doing so, one could see this as a more formalised expression of the analytical narrative that I advanced in an earlier discussion on China’s real estate sector.

The principal reframing is to shift from a marginalist utility lens to a framework grounded in the materiality of commodity reproduction, a la Piero Sraffa’s framework outlined in the 1960 classic Production of Commodities by Means of Commodities. Within this frame, real estate prices do not clear at some abstract equilibrium of consumer preferences but are, au contraire, anchored by the physical centre of gravity dictated by technical coefficients of production, input prices (costs), direct wages and the general rate of profit. Here, credit acceleration (𝚫2Credit) inflates what I have elsewhere described as an ephemeral shell comprising of ground rent above the physical cost floor. This, incidentally, nicely illustrates the dynamics of net liquidity expansion at a systemic level with specific circuits of surplus capture by way of land rents and developer profits, which I have also discussed separately on several occasions (see for example here and here).

We can thus specify that the long-run centre of gravity for a square metre of residential floor space (P sqm ) is governed by the technical reproduction costs of physical commodities and direct labour, plus land rent:

P sqm = A sqm p (1 + r) + a L , sqm w + Land Rent

where:

A sqm represents the vector of physical material inputs required per square metre (e.g. steel rebar, cement, architectural glass, copper, machinery depreciation and embodied process energy);

p is the vector of unit prices for those physical inputs;

a L , sqm is the direct construction, logistical and engineering labour input per square metre;

w is the prevailing economy-wide wage rate;

r is the general rate of profit; and

Land Rent represents the non-reproducible differential and absolute rent extracted upstream.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) industrial Producer Price Indices (PPI) demonstrate that physical reproduction costs (A sqm ) remained remarkably stable over the 2010–2025 period, expanding at a compound annual rate of under 1.5%. As the technical input costs changed only modestly over the period, the significant fluctuations in real estate market prices were absorbed elsewhere; namely by way of land rents and developer margins.

Let’s first re-examine the empirics on credit acceleration and property price growth in China between 2010 and 2025. On the question of credit, we are interested not only in the trajectory but importantly in the rate of acceleration / deceleration viz., the credit pulse. The table below calculates the credit pulse or acceleration variable (𝚫2Credit), which we define as the year-on-year change in net new annual household credit flow relative to income, and compares it to the 70 City Residential Property Price Growth (𝚫P).

The credit impulse and property price growth patterns are shown graphically below.

Credit acceleration drives property price growth, and vice versa. Consider first the following conditions:

Price Level (P) is a function of total accumulated debt stock (D); Price Growth / Inflation (𝚫P) is a function of net new credit injection (𝚫D, or first derivative); and Price Acceleration / Turning Points (𝚫2P) is a function of the change in the rate of net new credit creation (𝚫2D, or second derivative).

If net new credit flow (𝚫D) is positive but constant (e.g., banks issue exactly $5 trillion in net new mortgages every year), the net liquidity injection into the property market is zero relative to the previous period. For property prices to continue accelerating (𝚫P > 0), net credit creation must accelerate (𝚫2D > 0):

Running a formal OLS linear regression with Residential Property Price Growth (𝚫P t ) as the dependent variable against the Credit Impulse / Acceleration (𝚫2D t ) confirms this:

𝚫P t = ⍺ + ꞵ (𝚫2D t ) + ε t

The key takeaways from the discussion so far are as follows. Firstly, real estate prices rose sharply in 2016-2017 as net household credit flow increased by +2 trillion RMB in a single year (𝚫2D = +2.0). This massive positive second derivative in effect delivered the financial “kinetic energy” to push property price growth to +10.1%. Secondly, the collapse in real estate prices in 2022-2024, with prices turning negative (-1.3% in 2022 and -5.3% in 2024) was catalysed by a significant credit growth deceleration (not because net credit was zero) (𝚫2D = -2.9 in 2022 and -1.8 in 2024). In other words, as credit expansion decelerated, buy-side bids driving up prices disappeared. And thirdly, reiterating the point made in the previous essay on the putative wealth effects, we see a complete disconnect between credit dynamics and property price changes on the one hand, and household consumption growth on the other. While credit acceleration (𝚫2D) exhibited a r = 0.78 correlation with property prices (𝚫P), regressing credit acceleration against household consumption growth (𝚫C) resulted in a weak r of approximately 0.18. We can summarise the thesis as follows: credit acceleration operates more or less exclusively within the asset valuation loop (𝚫2D → 𝚫P) and does not transmit into household consumption, which is itself anchored to real income (wages) growth.

We can now take the analysis forward another step, and inquire as to the distributional dynamics of these various fluctuations. My working hypothesis is that as real estate values “came back down to earth”, they tended to regress towards what I would describe as cost of production fundamentals eg., concrete, steel, glass etc. on a per square metre basis. And as this happened, land rents and developer margins compressed. Put the other way, under conditions of credit acceleration (𝚫2Credit > 0) in which land values and asset prices were rapidly inflating, property in effect traded at an extreme premium over the raw physical inputs required to build it. Once that credit driver is withdrawn, the asset market undergoes a structural price discovery process. Here, nominal price per square metre (P sqm ) “decays” towards the sum of embodied material inputs and direct construction labour:

P sqm → C materials + C labour + C capital equipment

where:

C materials = Embodied physical inputs (steel rebar, cement/concrete, architectural glass, aluminum framing, copper wiring); and

C labour = On-site construction and engineering wages.

During the credit boom, economic rent was captured almost entirely by land concessions (municipal government land sales) and developer gross margins. When credit acceleration turns negative (𝚫2Credit < 0), land residual value collapses first, followed thereafter by developer profit margins. As credit accelerated during the speculative expansion phase, prices were determined by debt expansion and expected land appreciation. Developer margins experienced extreme expansion often with gross margins exceeding 30-40%. Land value dominates P sqm . But, when credit decelerates, we begin to see asset prices fall, with the centre of gravity established by replacement costs. In this phase, inventory liquidation begins, margins shrink to near zero and land value premiums evaporate. As credit acceleration comes to a standstill, the price effects of physical reproduction assert themselves explicitly as developer margins turn negative.

Share

Let’s elaborate on these points.

Recall, firstly, that in standard neoclassical theory house prices (P) are treated as an asset-pricing equation based on discounted future cash flows or subjective wealth capacity. Contra this, I suggest that the long run centre of gravity for a square metre of constructed space is governed by the economy’s technical coefficients of production, input costs, the wage rate and the general rate of profit. Under these conditions, as credit accelerated, the physical material inputs and labour required to construct a square metre of dwelling stock did not fundamentally change. Instead, technical coefficients and material costs remained constant. As such, credit expansion could only materialise as rent expansion alongside temporary developer super-profits. This financialised inflation catalysed a significant redistribution of claims on total societal output toward local governments (via land sales) and property developers (super profits).

But, when credit acceleration turns negative, the financialised shell collapses. The first symptom is the vanishing of land rents, as municipal land auctions falter. The evidence on this fall is clear, with land sales revenue dropping 65% in five years since 2020. We then see developer margins compress, in some cases close to zero. Super profits can no longer be extracted, as developer profit margins compress down toward — and at times below — the average rate of profit. The result was widespread solvency crises for over-leveraged developers. Property prices continue to decay until they hit the hard floor dictated by the material costs of production; I suspect we aren’t quite there yet but getting close. Because steel, cement, glass and process energy cannot be produced below their own technical reproduction costs without halting production entirely, the physical input requirements set the absolute lower bound for real estate value.

Over the decade and a half in question (2010-2025), technical input costs drifted only modestly. As such, the violent swings in real estate market values were absorbed entirely by the rent envelope.

Official National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) industrial producer price indices (PPI) for primary construction inputs — raw steel, cement, structural glass, and energy — confirm that material reproduction costs grew at modest, cyclical rates from 2010 to 2025. Because input coefficients (A sqm ) and unit input costs (p) moved within a tight band, the massive price expansion during credit acceleration pulses (𝚫2Credit > 0) was captured entirely as pure economic rent.

The table below tracks the Producer Price Indices (PPI) for core physical inputs alongside the 70-City Property Price Index and average Municipal Land Premium rates.

We can see that over the 15 year period, the aggregate physical material index for construction inputs (A sqm p) increased at a compound annual growth rate of between 1.0% to 1.5%. At the same time, industrial material prices experienced cyclical fluctuations; but ultimately, input costs tended to rapidly normalise. Put in plain terms, the physical cost of pouring concrete and erecting a structure in 2020 was only slightly higher than it was in 2010. With physical costs grounded, the surge in property prices (P sqm ) during the period of accelerating credit expansion was mathematically compelled into land premia and developer margins. For instance, between 2015 and 2018, local government land sales revenues doubled from ~3.2 trillion RMB to over 6.5 trillion RMB annually. Land cost (per sqm) sold to developers increased at a CAGR of over 15%. This far exceeded the rate of increase in material costs. The explosion in real estate prices did not feed through into increased prices for production goods and process, but materialised by way of absolute and differential ground rents. When credit decelerated the material cost floor (A sqm p + a Lw ) did not fall off a cliff; rather, for instance, cement and steel PPI declined modestly by 3% to 4% per year. Instead, what we saw was a collapse in local government land sale proceeds by over 40% nationwide, and a squeeze of private developer gross margins from historic highs of 30%–35% to zero or even negative territory.

We can pull the threads together and propose some conclusions. Firstly, credit acceleration did not fundamentally alter the technical coefficients of production. It functioned as the driver and mechanism to inflate the monetised claim on ground rent. Developers did not generate super profits due to superior productive efficiency. They were merely temporary concessionaires benefiting from a share of the land-rent extraction process enabled by accelerating credit. As the real estate boom was an expansion in ground rents, its collapse has not destroyed the real productive base of the economy writ large. Lastly, households continue to spend based on their real wage share of current output (wL).

By replacing marginalist utility functions with Sraffian reproduction mechanics, we can see that credit acceleration merely expanded the land-rent bubble above physical production costs. As credit contracts, property prices fall back to their physical centre of gravity — the cost of concrete, steel, energy and labour etc. — while household consumption continues to be governed strictly by real wage flows.