Preface: a core part of my work has focused on the nested nature of supply chains, as a way of interrogating macro-economic systems. Appreciating the potential for upstream developments to cascade and amplify throughout systems - leaping across industrial sectors, so to speak - is key to understanding why sustained research and development in fundamental sciences matters. I also have the privilege of working with chemists and scientists exploring the cutting edge of material sciences. This short article explores some of these elements through the potential effects of the developments in graphene.

Introduction

In 2024, I co-authored a paper titled “Exploring the State of Graphene-Based Tactile Sensors,” published in Sensors and Actuators A: Physical. This work delved into the burgeoning potential of graphene as a material for advanced tactile sensing technologies, highlighting its exceptional properties such as high electrical conductivity, mechanical strength and flexibility. Graphene was an “accidental discovery” that transformed a “worthless: piece of used laboratory waste into a Nobel Prize-winning wonder material. In 2004, physicists Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov at the University of Manchester isolated the first single-atom-thick, 2D sheet of carbon by repeatedly peeling layers from graphite using ordinary Scotch tape - a technique now affectionately known as the “Scotch tape method.”

In our paper, we examined how graphene’s atomic structure enables sensitive detection of mechanical stimuli, making it ideal for applications in robotics, prosthetics, and human-machine interfaces. At the time, graphene was transitioning from laboratory curiosity to prototype-stage innovation, with challenges in scalable production and integration limiting its widespread adoption. Our analysis underscored the material’s promise in enhancing sensor performance, reducing energy consumption, and enabling miniaturisation, but it also called for further research into cost-effective manufacturing and environmental sustainability.

Fast-forward to January 2026, and the graphene landscape has evolved dramatically. What was once a niche research focus has matured into a cornerstone of industrial strategy, particularly in China, where state-driven initiatives have propelled it to the forefront of global production. The global graphene market, valued at around US$200-280 million in 2024, is now projected to surge to US$2.5 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 36%. Cumulative investments have exceeded US$1.2 billion, fuelled by breakthroughs in production scalability and application diversity. In China, the market has ballooned to over US$2 billion, capturing more than 60% of global capacity through vertically integrated supply chains and over 50,000 patents.

This essay builds on our 2024 paper as a foundational lens, updating the state of play while expanding into emerging applications, process innovations, substitutions and their multifaceted impacts. I then apply a supply chain perspective to explore how graphene’s integration could trigger divergent cascading effects across economic systems. My approach to supply chains emphasises the interdependence of production processes and the role of inputs in determining prices and outputs, provides a robust tool for analysing how a disruptive material like graphene reshapes industrial ecosystems, potentially leading to profound downstream implications in efficiency, geopolitics, and sustainability.

The Evolving State of Graphene: Global and Chinese Perspectives

Globally, graphene’s trajectory since 2024 reflects a shift from R&D to commercialisation. Key regions include Asia-Pacific (33% market share), driven by electronics giants in Japan and South Korea, and emerging hubs in North America and Europe. Companies like the UK’s Paragraf have secured $55 million in funding for wafer-scale production, enabling high-quality graphene films for semiconductors. Events such as Graphene Week 2026 continue to showcase innovations, from quantum devices to wearable tech. Applications now span electronics (transistors and displays), energy storage (batteries and supercapacitors), composites (aerospace and construction), coatings (anti-corrosion), and biomedicine (drug delivery and sensors).

China, however, stands out as the epicentre of graphene industrialisation. With annual production capacity exceeding 1,000 tons - over 70% of the global total - China leverages its dominance in raw materials like graphite (95% of battery-grade supply) to achieve cost advantages of 40-50% over Western competitors. Government programs under “Made in China 2025” and institutions like the National Graphene Innovation Center in Ningbo have accelerated this lead, fostering innovations such as graphene-enhanced EV batteries that charge in five minutes. Firms like Tunghsu Optoelectronic are prototyping graphene slurries for ultra-fast charging, integrating them into domestic supply chains for electric vehicles and infrastructure. This dominance extends to critical minerals, with China controlling 90% of rare earth elements (REEs), 85% of manganese, and vast graphite reserves, enabling self-sufficient ecosystems.

These advantages partially stem from China’s high Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI) system, where efficient, large-scale manufacturing minimises energy waste. While EROEI is traditionally applied to energy sources, its principles align with China’s industrial model: low-input, high-output processes like flash Joule heating (FJH) reduce energy consumption by 90% compared to traditional methods. This efficiency, powered by renewables, amplifies graphene’s scalability, contrasting with fragmented Western supply chains reliant on imports.

Share

New Processes and Improvements Enabled by Graphene

Graphene’s core properties - 200 times stronger than steel, 100 times more conductive than copper, and atomically thin - continue to drive process innovations. Building on our 2024 tactile sensor focus, where graphene improved sensitivity and response times, recent advancements emphasise scalability and sustainability.

In production, chemical vapour deposition (CVD) costs have plummeted to US$30-50 per square meter from US$100 in 2023, facilitating large-area films for flexible electronics. Green alternatives like electrochemical exfoliation and laser-induced graphene supplant acid-based methods, enhancing yields while curbing pollution. FJH, converting biomass or coal into graphene in seconds, slashes energy use and emissions by 90%, making it viable for industrial volumes. Roll-to-roll manufacturing now functionalises graphene for specific uses, such as doping for enhanced conductivity.

In applications, graphene enables transformative improvements. In energy storage, it boosts battery charging to five minutes and extends cycle life to 3,500 cycles, far surpassing lithium-ion’s 800. Supercapacitors gain higher energy density for hybrid systems. Electronics benefit from graphene semiconductors outperforming silicon in speed and efficiency, with electron mobility enabling faster transistors. In materials, composites gain ultra-strength and lightness for aerospace, while coatings provide electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding and thermal management. Biomedical sensors, extending our paper’s work, now detect quantum friction in layered structures, advancing diagnostics and wearables. Environmental tech sees graphene membranes for efficient water desalination and hydrophobic coatings reducing industrial water use by 30%.

These processes not only enhance performance but also align with circular economy principles, recycling waste into high-value materials.

Share

Substitutions and Their Multifaceted Impacts

Graphene boasts exceptional electrical conductivity, significantly higher than copper. Its single layer of carbon atoms enables electrons to move at near-light speed with almost no resistance, exhibiting high charge mobility and low resistivity. This makes it a promising material for advanced electronics, energy storage and transparent conductive film. Graphene’s versatility allows it to substitute traditional materials, yielding significant impacts on cost, speed, efficiency, and the environment. In batteries, it replaces graphite anodes and REEs, increasing energy density fourfold and improving safety. Costs drop (FJH graphene at one-fifth the price), charging accelerates to minutes, efficiency rises with longer lifespans, and environmental footprints shrink by 90% through carbon-neutral production.

Graphene is being developed to replace silver in solar PVs. By offering high conductivity, lower costs and better sustainability, companies are actively developing graphene electrodes comparable with industrial processes like screen printing for perovskite and silicon cells. All of this is aimed at creating cheaper, more efficient, and environmentally friendlier solar panels. Scalability is manufacturing is seen as one of the key advantages, allowing graphene to be applied using existing industrial techniques like slot-die coating and inkjet printing, enabling reasonably efficient integration.

In composites, graphene supplants carbon fibre or metals, reducing weight by 50% for lighter vehicles and structures. This cuts costs via resource savings, boosts efficiency in transport (lower fuel use), and mitigates emissions. Electronics see silicon and copper replaced, enabling faster processing and higher conductivity, with durable devices reducing e-waste. (This, by the way, is particularly important should global shortages in sulphur (necessary for the production of copper) continue for the indefinite future, as a result of blockages to shipment through the Straits of Hormuz.) In remediation, graphene adsorbs contaminants better than REE-based filters, offering cost-effective, recyclable solutions.

Overall, these substitutions alleviate scarcity pressures - particularly REEs, where China holds 90% control - while hybrid materials minimise impacts. Green processes cut energy use 15-fold, fostering sustainability. However, challenges like standardisation persist, potentially inflating initial costs.

A Supply Chain Lens on Graphene

Let us now turn to a supply chain focus on graphene. Viewing production as an interdependent system where commodities produce commodities through inputs like labor, capital, and materials, we can adapt Sraffa’s input-output tables to reveal how changes in one sector’s technology or costs ripple through the economy, altering prices, wages, and outputs. Applying this to graphene illuminates its role as a “basic commodity” - one used in producing others - potentially reshaping entire supply chains.

In Sraffa’s terms, graphene enters as an input in sectors like energy and electronics, reducing the “technical coefficients” (input quantities per output unit). For instance, in battery production, substituting graphene lowers material and energy inputs, decreasing the sector’s cost structure. This cascades: cheaper batteries reduce EV manufacturing costs, lowering transport sector inputs, which in turn affects logistics, agriculture, and consumer goods. Input-output models, extended from Sraffa via Leontief’s work, quantify these multipliers; a 10% cost reduction in graphene could amplify GDP growth by 1-2% in dependent economies, per analogous studies on nanomaterials.

Divergent effects emerge based on adoption contexts. In high-EROEI systems like China’s, integrated chains amplify benefits: lower inputs enhance EROEI further, enabling export surpluses and geopolitical leverage. Conversely, in fragmented markets like the US, supply disruptions (e.g., REE dependencies) could exacerbate inequalities, with cascading inflation in downstream industries. Environmentally, graphene’s low-footprint production reduces aggregate resource use, but if scaled unsustainably, it might strain graphite supplies, triggering Sraffian “reswitching” - where higher wages or regulations revert to older technologies.

Share

Downstream Implications: Cascading Effects at System Levels

The downstream implications of graphene are profound and multifaceted, with cascading effects rippling through economic, geopolitical, environmental, and social systems. Economically, its integration could catalyse a “graphene revolution” akin to silicon’s in computing. In EVs, five-minute charging disrupts oil-dependent transport, potentially slashing global oil demand by 20% by 2035 and boosting renewable energy sectors. This cascades to job creation in green manufacturing (millions in China alone) but job losses in fossil fuels, exacerbating regional disparities.

Geopolitically, China’s dominance fosters asymmetry. Controlling graphene supply chains, Beijing could wield influence similar to its REE dominance. Divergent paths are, consequently, conceivable: cooperative standards might spur global innovation, but trade barriers could fragment markets, with Europe investing in alternatives like 2D materials to counterbalance.

Environmentally, graphene’s efficiencies promise decarbonisation - e.g., lighter composites cut aviation emissions by 15% - but cascading risks include mining pollution if demand surges. System-level effects could reverberate in water-scarce regions, with desalination membranes alleviating crises, enabling agricultural booms; yet over-reliance might deplete aquifers elsewhere.

Socially, enhanced sensors from our 2024 paper evolve into ubiquitous AI interfaces, improving healthcare (e.g., real-time diagnostics) but raising privacy concerns. Cascades could widen digital divides, with affluent nations benefiting first, unless China’s developments in this area accelerate scale, cost reductions and affordability globally.

These implications highlight “systemic interdependence”: a single material’s shift alters the “standard system” of production, potentially leading to equitable growth or entrenched inequalities. Policymakers must navigate these divergences through inclusive supply chain strategies.

Conclusion

From the tactile sensors explored in our 2024 paper to today’s industrial juggernaut, graphene exemplifies material science’s transformative power. Updates reveal a China-led surge in production and applications, with innovations enabling substitutions that enhance cost, speed, efficiency, and sustainability. Through a Sraffa-inspired lens, we see how these changes cascade across supply chains, yielding divergent system-level effects - from economic booms to geopolitical tensions. As graphene matures, its implications underscore the need for balanced global collaboration to harness benefits while mitigating risks. Ultimately, this material not only substitutes inputs but redefines the production paradigm, showing again just how interconnected economic systems are.