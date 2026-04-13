Preface: This is a short follow-up to a previous piece that explores developments in the graphene sector. In this essay, I home in on the potential impacts medium term of graphene on the copper market. This essay is part of an ongoing series of explorations into the nano, micro, chemical and material dimensions of political economic and geopolitics. This work extends from the foundational analytical frame of thermoeconomics that I have detailed in the book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, available now on Amazon.

Building on the systemic analysis in my previous discussion of graphene’s industrial transformation, an intriguing downstream implication emerges in the realm of energy conduction. Graphene’s superior electrical conductivity - up to 100 MS/m compared to copper’s 58 MS/m - positions it as a potential substitute in wiring, cables, and interconnects. While my 2024 co-authored paper focused on graphene’s tactile sensing capabilities, its conductive prowess could reshape material hierarchies in power transmission, electronics, and electrification. This essay explores the flow-on effects on the copper market, emphasising the 10-20 year horizon (2036-2046). Drawing from Sraffa’s supply chain framework, I examine how graphene’s integration as an input could cascade through interdependent sectors, potentially leading to divergent outcomes: accelerated efficiency gains in high-adoption scenarios versus sustained copper dominance if scaling barriers persist.

The Copper Market: Current State and Near-Term Projections

Copper has long been the backbone of electrical conduction, accounting for about 60% of global usage in wires, cables, and electronics. In 2025, refined copper demand stood at approximately 25-27 million metric tons (Mt), driven by traditional sectors like construction and consumer goods. However, the energy transition - encompassing electric vehicles (EVs), renewables, AI data centres and grid infrastructure - has supercharged growth. Projections indicate demand surging to 42 Mt by 2040 and potentially 49-53 Mt by 2050, a near-doubling from current levels. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2-3.1% through 2035, with energy transition sectors contributing 20% of demand by then, up from 10% today.

Supply constraints exacerbate this trajectory. Global production is expected to peak at 33 Mt around 2030 before plateauing or declining due to aging mines, declining ore grades (down 40% since 1990), and extended development timelines (now averaging 16 years). Recycling will double to 10 Mt by 2040, but deficits could reach 10 Mt annually by then, creating a 24% supply gap. Prices have already hit records in 2025, with forecasts for $10,000-12,500 per ton in 2026, potentially climbing to US$15,000 by 2035. In the next five years, copper remains bullish, fuelled by an “electrification super-cycle” that graphene itself may initially accelerate by enabling more efficient systems.

Yet, this demand surge sets the stage for substitution pressures. Traditional alternatives like aluminum (already twice as conductive as copper by weight in transmission lines) have capped copper’s dominance, with substitution thresholds kicking in when copper prices exceed 3.5-4 times aluminum’s. Graphene introduces a more disruptive vector, particularly in high-performance applications where conductivity, weight, and thermal management are paramount.

Graphene’s Advantages in Energy Conduction

Graphene’s properties outstrip copper’s: it offers 70% higher conductivity (up to 100 MS/m), 200 times the strength, and superior thermal dissipation (5,300 W/m·K vs. copper’s 400 W/m·K). By weight, graphene is 5.8 times more conductive, making it ideal for lightweight applications in EVs, aerospace, and power grids. Innovations like graphene-copper composites enhance copper’s performance: adding trace graphene (18 parts per million) reduces resistance by 11% without compromising conductivity, enabling 1% efficiency gains in EV motors. More advanced composites achieve 41% higher conductivity and 450% greater current-carrying capacity.

Aluminum-graphene (Al-Gr) hybrids pose an even greater threat, combining aluminum’s cost and weight advantages with graphene’s conductivity boost. These could displace copper in power lines, building wiring, and automotive components, offering massive efficiency and material savings. Production advancements, such as flash Joule heating, have made graphene more scalable, with costs dropping and green methods reducing environmental impacts. While current applications are niche (e.g., IC interconnects below 20 nm), broader adoption in conductors is projected as costs fall below copper’s in high-volume scenarios.

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Substitution Timelines and Market Impacts

In the next 5-10 years (to 2036), graphene’s impact on copper will be limited. Scalability remains a hurdle: graphene production is still in tons, not the millions needed for global wiring. Copper demand will peak amid electrification, with deficits driving prices higher and incentivising recycling and minor substitutions (e.g., aluminum in grids). Hybrids like ultraconductive copper-graphene may even bolster copper usage initially, extending its role in motors and transmission.

The 10-20 year horizon (2036-2046) marks a potential inflection. As graphene matures down the cost curve, annual demand destruction for copper could exceed EV market growth. Projections suggest graphene could capture 15-30% of copper’s conductive market share by 2040, particularly in EVs (lighter wiring reduces battery needs) and grids (higher efficiency cuts losses). This substitution could shave 2-5 Mt off annual copper demand by 2045, turning structural deficits into surpluses in optimistic scenarios.

Impacts include:

Cost and Price Dynamics: Copper prices may peak in the 2030s ($15,000/ton) before declining 20-30% as substitutes proliferate, easing mining investments but hurting producers;

Efficiency and Speed: Graphene enables faster transmission (higher electron mobility) and lighter systems (50% weight reduction), boosting EV range by 10-15% and grid efficiency by 5-10%;

Environmental Effects: Lower material use reduces mining footprints (copper extraction is water-intensive), but graphene production must scale sustainably to avoid new bottlenecks; and

Supply Chain Shifts: China, dominating both copper refining (47% by 2030) and graphene patents, could leverage this for geopolitical advantage. Mining nations like Chile and Peru face revenue drops, prompting diversification.

Sraffa-Inspired Systemic Cascades and Divergent Paths

Through Sraffa’s lens, graphene acts as a transformative input, altering technical coefficients across chains. In electronics, reduced copper needs lower input costs, cascading to cheaper EVs and renewables, amplifying output in transport (GDP +1-2% via multipliers). Divergences arise: In a “fast-adoption” path (graphene scales by 2035 via policies like China’s innovation centers), copper faces obsolescence, with mining countries suffering economic shocks (e.g., 10-20% GDP hit in Chile). A “slow-adoption” scenario (barriers like regulation delay to 2045) sustains copper bulls, but risks energy transition stalls due to shortages.

Geopolitically, this could fragment chains: Western reshoring vs. China’s dominance. Environmentally, it aids decarbonisation but risks “reswitching” to dirtier alternatives if graphene falters. Socially, job shifts from mining to advanced manufacturing could widen inequalities.

Conclusion

Graphene’s conductive applications herald a paradigm shift for copper, transitioning from short-term symbiosis to long-term rivalry. By 2036-2046, substitutions could erode copper’s market, capping prices and reshaping chains, with Sraffian cascades driving efficiency or disruption. Policymakers must foster hybrid innovations and recycling to balance these flows, ensuring the energy transition’s resilience.