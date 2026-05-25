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Richard Pearce's avatar
Richard Pearce
12h

Here's a few missed pieces to why it doesn't matter if 'the world' accepts China's proposed measuring stick or not, China owns the future of the computational sector for the foreseeable future.

Benchmarks may dominate corporate investments in development, but cost/benefit analysis rules corporate usage decisions.

And China's AI sector has already shaken the AI industry by understanding this, as the introduction of Deepseek, a cheaper but equally useful AI that doesn't bench test as well.

Better technology doesn't matter if nobody is producing wanted content for it.

I'm old enough to remember when VHS and Betamax were the only way to get the video content you wanted, at the time you wanted.

Betamax was better in every benchmark, but VHS had the content and was good enough. VHS won the market.

And right now, NVIDIA has the content because almost every AI is designed to run on its chips. The one exception is the newest version of Deepseek, which benchmarks slower, and runs on those new Chinese chips.

But there's about to be a sudden sustained shortage of NVIDIA chips (the petrochemical shock of America's war on Iranians is working up the supply chains for the cleaners used in NVIDIA factories) that won't be the case for China's chipmakers.

China's data centers aren't facing hurdles getting built, because they're being built in places that avoid those hurdles.

Building a data center literally inside a high mountain region's flood control dam avoids the eyesore/energy hog/water siphon issues, because the obvious benefit of a dam overcomes the esthetics issues, the loss of electrical supply capacity is theoretical because it is occurring right at the new source of electrical supply, and the water needed to carry away heat is part of the controlled flow the dam was built to supply.

And finally, the fundamental scientific research that will produce the next disruptor for the computational sector is mostly happening in China's universities and 'garages', and be first produced by a Chinese manufacturer because small scale production lines are normal for Chinese manufacturing, as is quick scaling up to meet global demand.

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Miloslav Klas's avatar
Miloslav Klas
13h

Modern digital systems have high energy demands that scale with computing power, while modern analog (and neuromorphic) systems show orders of magnitude higher energy efficiency in specific tasks like AI or signal processing.

Currently, analog computing is experiencing a renaissance specifically because of the energy limits faced by traditional digital architectures. Below is a detailed comparison of both approaches regarding energy consumption.

Main Differences in Energy Demands

Feature / System

Digital Computing Systems

Modern Analog (Neuromorphic) Systems

Operating Principle

Manipulation of discrete states ($0$ and $1$)

Utilization of continuous physical quantities (current, voltage)

Energy Efficiency

Low in complex AI tasks (von Neumann bottleneck)

Extremely high (computations occur directly where data is stored)

Idle Consumption

Relatively high (constant clocking and power needed)

Near zero (when utilizing non-volatile elements)

Performance Scaling

Linear to exponential power growth with frequency

Excellent for parallel matrix operations

1. Digital Systems and Their Energy Limitations

Modern digital computers are hitting their physical and energy limits. The key factors behind their high power consumption include:

Von Neumann Bottleneck: Traditional architecture separates the processor from the memory. Constantly moving data between memory and the CPU consumes up to 80% of the total energy of a digital chip.

Parasitic Capacitance Charging: Every switch of a transistor between logical $0$ and $1$ requires charging or discharging microscopic wires. This generates heat and energy losses.

High Clock Frequencies: As processor frequency increases, power consumption grows non-linearly. This requires complex, energy-hungry cooling systems.

2. Modern Analog Systems and the Energy Renaissance

Modern analog computers (often called neuromorphic or In-Memory Computing) do not work with ones and zeros. Instead, they use fundamental laws of physics (like Kirchhoff's current laws) to execute mathematical operations, such as matrix multiplication, instantly.

In-Memory Computing: Memory elements (e.g., memristors) serve as both the storage and the computing node at the same time. This eliminates the energy-expensive transfer of data.

Physical Addition: Joining several current paths into a single node sums the values instantly with zero extra energy consumption.

Real-Time Zprocessing: Analog circuits excel at extreme speeds with a fraction of the power consumption of digital processors, making them ideal for high-speed sensor data processing.

Savings in AI Algorithms: When training and running Large Language Models (LLMs), analog accelerators can reduce energy consumption by 100$\times$ to 1000$\times$ compared to traditional digital GPUs.

3. The Hybrid Approach

In practice, pure general-purpose analog computers do not exist today. Modern architectures rely on hybrid systems:

ADC and DAC Converters: Converting analog signals from sensors to digital values and vice versa is critical. These converters are themselves a major bottleneck for energy consumption.

Task Division: The analog part quickly and efficiently processes massive matrix operations (like image or speech recognition), while the digital processor handles precise control, data storage, and communication.

Industrial Application: This efficiency is highly valued in modern smart grids, advanced edge-computing sensors, and real-time machine monitoring systems where power budgets are strictly limited.

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