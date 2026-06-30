Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

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Dr Warwick Powell's avatar
Dr Warwick Powell
14h

Haha ... I'm an adjunct professor so I'm not caught up in the cycles of academic promotion etc. My connection to university life is principally via collaborative research and development projects, wherein I work with other researchers and via supervision and assistance with PhD research programs, as well as attendance and participation in conferences etc. The research work generates its own peer reviewed publications, which in an indirect way this additional work I do feeds into and also benefits from.

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David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
14h

It’s been thirty years since I left academia, Warwick, so I’m really out of touch. Do superb articles such as this, and your others on social media platforms, count as publications on your cv, for promotion etc? If not, they certainly should.

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