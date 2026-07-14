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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
3h

Let's re-work these four points a bit:

*Claim: China produces too much and consumes too little, creating a chronic imbalance where supply outpaces demand.

] China is not the entire world, thus the ratio of supply to demand is irrelevant. China is the world’s factory, its production shop.

* Claim: Massive over-investment has created unsustainable excess capacity, with low utilisation rates signalling inefficiency and impending crisis.

] 10 to 25% “excess capacity” is a national security asset, available in times of critical need, which of course can’t be foreseen.

* Claim: Households are suppressed, savings are too high, and consumption is structurally inadequate, requiring a major shift away from investment.

] Do we really want to recreate the American consumption conveyor belt that moves cheap products from manufacture to brief consumption to landfill? Are not savings good insurance against the next economic shock, such as another pandemic? Savings and investment are not on opposite ends of a balance bar.

* Claim: China must sharply reduce investment and force a consumption-led model to correct deep imbalances.

] See previous.

A goals-oriented approach as to how the future nation operates is the better measure of success.

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