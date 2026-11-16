Preface: Folk often say that AI and data centre build is now, for all intents and purposes, the beating heart of the American economy. On paper, there’s no doubt that the massive capital investment in data centre construction and associated spending (e.g. electronics etc.) are driving U.S. GDP. But this aggregate headline masks some deeply concerning dynamics that are unfolding, which can be understood via the lens of Dutch Disease dynamics.

This essay, part 2 of an unfolding series (part 1 is here), explores Dutch Disease dynamics that have been occasioned by the skyrocketing expansion in hyperscalers, and the risks these pose to the overall stability of the American political economy.

The risk is sustained emasculation of non-AI sectors, to a point where the U.S. unleashes the forces of a dual stagnation: an overleveraged AI sector that cannot recover costs and a further hollowed out real economy, which can’t afford AI. We aren’t at that stage yet, but the dynamics and forces at work need to be watched closely.

According to Morningstar, tech- and AI-related investment contributed about 1.1 percentage points (nearly half) to the average 2.3% year-over-year U.S. GDP growth through the first three quarters of 2026. Other estimates (such as from J.P. Morgan Asset Management) place the net direct contribution around 0.47 percentage points of real GDP growth after netting out imported hardware. Neither are trivial. Standard aggregate GDP metrics, however, often mask this polarisation because the massive nominal turnover of the tech sector props up headline growth figures while traditional sectors quietly languish under the weight of higher borrowing costs, expensive electricity and scarce engineering bandwidth.

The “K” shaped GDP also masks the Dutch Disease risks of AI’s drain on limited electricity capacity, amongst other resources, as I first flagged last October (“The 100 GW Mirage,” October 3, 2025). Evidence of such a Dutch Disease effect should be prima facie easy to show, by referencing rates of growth in non-AI capital investment and non-AI employment. The mechanism is straightforward: AI demand is raising the cost on infrastructure, natural resources and labour, rendering other possible uses of these resources languishing and incapable of competing.

Prima facie evidence of this crowding-out effect reveals itself across four primary vectors.

Firstly, we can discern the emergence of capital divergence and a squeeze on non-AI investment. While hyperscalers and mega-cap tech entities commit historical sums to GPU clusters, massive data centres, and dedicated power purchase agreements, traditional capital expenditure across non-AI industries faces a very different reality. The sheer scale of tech-sector capital demand, combined with elevated sovereign bond yields and tighter credit conditions, forces a repricing of risk for non-tech borrowers. The cost of finance for non-AI activities simply rises. As a result, small-to-medium enterprises, traditional manufacturing, and infrastructure-dependent non-AI sectors find themselves facing higher capital costs and more prohibitive lending policies, against an asset class ostensibly backed by tech-monopoly cash flows. Consequently, non-AI capital investment growth stagnates or lags behind historical trend-lines as capital is intensely reallocated rather than broadly expanded.

Secondly, as I have examined in detail before (“The 100 GW Mirage,” “The Tortoise and the Hare in AI,” “How Transformer Shortages and System Dynamics Threaten America’s AI Ambitions”), we are witnessing the unfolding of constraints in electricity supply and grid capacity expansion bottlenecks. The most acute physical constraint is electrical generation and grid interconnection capacity. Data centres designed for model training and inference require continuous baseload power on a scale that strains regional grids. When utilities allocate grid access, transmission upgrades and new generation capacity (natural gas peakers or nuclear restarts) to serve tech campuses, those megawatts are unavailable to other industrial users. As power infrastructure struggles to keep pace, the resulting strain drives up electricity tariffs for surrounding businesses and households (also see here on household impacts). Energy-intensive non-AI sectors — such as chemicals, basic metals and general manufacturing — suddenly face higher operational overhead not because of cyclical market shifts, but because a rival sector has monopolised available energy throughput.

Last but not least, the Dutch Disease emerges by way of a drain on labour and engineering talent. A resource-curse dynamic requires a magnet for talent, and the AI sector operates as an apex predator in the labour market. The staggering compensation packages commanded by machine learning engineers, specialised data infrastructure talent, and data centre electricians pull skilled graduates and senior professionals away from traditional engineering, civil construction, manufacturing R&D and public infrastructure delivery. When technical talent migrates en masse toward digital abstraction and frontier model optimisation, the physical economy experiences a structural brain drain, degrading its capacity to design, build and maintain physical infrastructure.

Fourthly, we can consider the dynamics of output value and volumes in manufacturing generally. Here, we see energy-intensive sectors under pressure (as noted) and once we strip out data centre infrastructure and high-tech electronics performance in recent years, which are booming, we see that traditional U.S. manufacturing is virtually stagnant, sitting roughly 5% below its 2017 output baseline. While headline industrial numbers are lifted by a 28.4% annualised Q3 surge in semiconductors and electronic components, Federal Reserve data shows that Manufacturing Excluding Hi-Tech and Motor Vehicles & Parts stood at an index level of 95.16 (2017 = 100) in Q3 2026.

Indeed, U.S. manufacturing output is sharply bifurcating. While aggregate production edges higher, physical output in electricity- and energy-intensive heavy industries is stagnating or contracting, masked by robust volume growth in high-tech capital equipment and inflated nominal prices. According to the Federal Reserve G.17 Industrial Production release, total U.S. manufacturing output rose just 1.1% year-over-year through September 2026, compared to 6.7% growth in business equipment and 8.7% growth in utilities. The Federal Reserve sub-sector indices (where 2017 = 100) show traditional energy-intensive sectors lagging far behind headline industrial averages. Paper manufacturing sits near 79–80, printing near 74–77, and petroleum and coal products near 87–91, whereas pharmaceuticals and high-tech equipment have surged above 120.

As further evidence, we can note that research from TD Economics shows that roughly half of the 9% year-on-year rise in nominal manufacturing shipments during 2026 came from petroleum, chemicals, and plastics. Once adjusted for rising energy and electricity pass-through prices, real physical shipments across those categories are flat to negative. Additionally, others have noted that half of headline growth is high-tech. According to Pantheon Macroeconomics, rapid growth in computer and electronic products accounts for roughly half of all U.S. manufacturing output gains in 2026. Meanwhile, nondurable goods are actually contracting. While durable goods rose at a 3.8% annual rate in Q3 2026 on the back of electronics and grid hardware, according to the Fed tracker, nondurable manufacturing, which includes energy-heavy chemicals, paper, plastics, and textiles, fell at an annual rate of 1.6%. Last but not least, overall manufacturing capacity utilisation sits at 75.9%, which is 2.3 percentage points below its long-run historical average. Even excluding high-tech, the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City notes that productive capacity in traditional manufacturing has failed to expand meaningfully despite years of federal subsidies and tariffs.

Share

Data Regressions

The prima facie descriptive empirical evidence is strongly suggestive of the presence of Dutch Disease dynamics. We can further examine this data by way of some preliminary regression analysis, to explore the strength and direction of relationships between observed metrics. This section presents the results of just such a preliminary analysis, which points to the fact that U.S. macroeconomic data between 2022 and late 2026 reveals a structural divergence consistent with a capital-and-infrastructure variant of Dutch Disease. While direct employment in computing infrastructure providers contracted alongside broader manufacturing — ruling out a traditional white-collar labour pull — surging capital expenditure on AI data centres strongly correlates with industrial electricity inflation (r = +0.94) and precedes employment contractions in traditional, non-computer manufacturing with a 6-to-12-month lag (r = -0.86).

In classical trade economics, Dutch Disease occurs when a rapid boom in a single sector (historically natural resources) appreciates the real exchange rate and bids away finite capital and labour, eroding the competitiveness of traditional tradable manufacturing. The post-2022 AI supercycle modifies this mechanism in two critical ways. Firstly, there is no direct payroll “spending effect.” Operational hyperscale data centres require minimal permanent headcount (~50 staff per facility). Consequently, the AI boom absorbs vast quantities of capital and physical inputs without generating a broad-based surge in operational tech payrolls. Secondly, we see physical and financial resources crowding out, rather than the Disease effects working through exchange rate mechanisms. Instead, the AI boom squeezes traditional manufacturers through shared physical bottlenecks — specifically baseload grid capacity, industrial electricity tariffs, and skilled construction trades, as noted above and previously — alongside higher long-term capital costs.

To isolate the impact of AI infrastructure expansion on the traditional U.S. factory base from 2022 through late 2026, four primary federal data series were compiled. These are data drawn from the (1) U.S. Census Bureau Private Data Centre Construction Spending (Value of Construction Put in Place, Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate in $ Billions), which functions as an AI infrastructure capex proxy; (2) U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Computing Infrastructure Providers, Data Processing, Web Hosting, and Related Services (NAICS 518 / CES5051800001), which provides data on tech operational payrolls; (3) non-computer manufacturing payrolls, which is derived by subtracting BLS Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing (NAICS 334 / CES3133400001) from Total U.S. Manufacturing Employment (MANEMP). Isolating NAICS 334 ensures that domestic AI hardware production does not mask employment trends across traditional tradable sectors (e.g., machinery, primary metals, chemicals, automotive, and food processing); and (4) U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) Average Retail Price of Electricity to Ultimate Customers — Industrial Sector (cents/kWh), which functions as an energy input cost proxy. The data is presented below.

The descriptive data indicates that 74.9% of manufacturing losses occurred outside electronics. Between its 2023 peak and October 2026, non-computer manufacturing shed 143,800 jobs, accounting for three-quarters of the total 192,000-job contraction across U.S. manufacturing. We can also see that output growth in AI hardware was largely “jobless.” Within NAICS 334, real value-added GDP expanded from $287.5 billion (2023) to $315.4 billion (2025), yet domestic NAICS 334 employment fell by 48,200 jobs through October 2026. This reflects high capital intensity and offshore advanced silicon fabrication. Lastly, we see parallel contraction in tech infrastructure payrolls. NAICS 518 employment declined by 23,200 jobs (-4.9%) post-2023, confirming that hyperscale capital shifted away from operational headcount toward physical infrastructure.

To test the transmission channels of AI-induced Dutch Disease, ordinary least squares (OLS) regressions and Pearson correlation coefficients (r) were estimated across contemporaneous and lagged specifications. The results are summarised in the table below.

So, what can we say about these results? Some standout observations are: (1) high-frequency month-on-month first differences (ΔSpend versus ΔPayrolls) exhibit near-zero correlation (r ≈ 0.0 to -0.15) due to seasonal noise and lumpy construction billing milestones; (2) there are contractual adjustment delays. Traditional factories hedge power costs and lock in financing over 6-to-12-month cycles. When data centre construction bids up local electrical/HVAC trade wages (which reached $47.75/hr in nonresidential building by September 2026 vs. $36.92/hr in manufacturing) and tightens regional power supply in period t, traditional manufacturers experience margin compression and reduce headcount in period t + 1; and (3) non-computer manufacturing payrolls soften, with a lag. U.S. manufacturing employment isn’t on the rebound (figure below), and paradoxically perhaps, one of the reasons for this is the rapid expansion of data centre construction activity.

Propagation Dynamics: Energy Constraints and Electricity Costs

The regressions are strongly supportive of the hypothesis that the AI Dutch Disease effects work through the energy cost channels in particular. This section examines this vector, namely how physical energy constraints and rising electricity input costs propagate through multi-sectoral input-output price systems, displacing non-AI margins. In a standard Sraffian or Leontief input-output price system, prices are determined not by subjective utility, but by the physical requirements of production and the prevailing distribution of surplus (the rate of profit r and the money wage w). When an ultra-energy-intensive sector (AI data centre infrastructure) enters a hard physical constraint on electric power generation and grid transmission, it acts as an exogenous cost shock that propagates asymmetrically through the entire inter-industry matrix (A) with variable spatial implications.

Here is how that physical constraint reshapes price equations, compresses non-AI margins and exposes the structural limits of capital reallocation. Consider an economy with n commodities produced by n interconnected sectors. Let A= [a ij ] be the matrix of direct physical inputs per unit of output, where a ij represents the physical quantity of commodity i required to produce one unit of commodity j.

Let commodity e represent electricity/grid power. The price vector 𝐩 = [p 1 , p 2 , … , p n ] in a single-period production system is governed by:

p = (1 + r) pA + wl

where:

r is the uniform rate of profit across competitive industries;

w is the nominal wage rate per unit of labour; and

L = [l 1 , l 2 , … , l n ] is the vector of direct labor inputs per unit of output.

For any specific non-AI industry j (e.g., precision manufacturing, basic materials or food processing), its price equation is:

Here, a ej is industry j’s direct electricity intensity (megawatt-hours per unit of output), and p e is the unit price of electricity.

The AI sector’s expansion drives a massive upward demand shift for a e,AI , but because power generation and transmission capacity (Q e ) face strict short-to-medium-term biophysical and infrastructure bottlenecks, the supply curve for electricity is not merely upward-sloping; it hits a vertical asymptote. To secure firm baseload power, AI hyperscalers are willing to pay a high marginal premium or sign long-term, high-rate Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) backed by deep tech balance sheets. We saw this in the data presented above.

This shifts the nominal price of energy p e to p e * = p e +p e .

Because electricity e is a basic commodity in the Sraffian sense — meaning it enters directly or indirectly into the production of every other commodity in the economy — a surge in pe does not remain isolated. It forces an immediate recalibration of the entire price vector p. The total physical dependence of any non-AI sector j on electricity is captured by the Leontief Inverse matrix,

The entry b ej represents the total (direct + indirect) electricity required throughout the entire supply chain to deliver one unit of final output for sector j.

The updated price vector p* under the elevated power tariff becomes:

Expanding this system shows that the price shift for non-AI commodity j is proportional to its full input-output footprint:

Sectors with high indirect energy dependencies, such as chemical refining (b e,chem ), cold-chain logistics (b e,cold ), or water processing (b e.water ), suffer severe input cost inflation even if their direct electricity use (a ej ) appears modest.

In a frictionless neoclassical model, firms simply pass input cost increases onto end consumers. In a real structural economy, however, non-AI firms face two rigid constraints. Firstly, they confront downstream demand elasticity realities, where end consumers and non-tech trade partners cannot absorb unbounded price increases without sharp demand contractions. Secondly, firms face fixed output price thresholds (pcap j ). This is especially the case in internationally traded or price-taking sectors, pj is bounded by global market clearing rates. This results in asymmetric margin compression (r j → 0).

If p j is effectively capped at p j , the price equation for non-AI industry j must adjust through its residual variable: the sectoral rate of profit (r j ). Rearranging the price equation for r j :

As p e increases due to AI grid crowding-out, the denominator expands. Here, the physical cost matrix p A inflates due to higher direct energy tariffs (p j a ej ) and higher intermediate input costs (∑p i a ij ). Then, the numerator shrinks or stagnates. Here, realised revenue p j cannot keep pace, while nominal wage floors wl j remain sticky due to cost-of-living pressure driven by higher retail power bills. Consequently, r j drops toward zero or turns negative for high-energy-intensity non-AI sectors:

This mathematical dynamics describes in detail the Dutch Disease mechanism in physical space. It shows how profitability disparities emerge. The AI sector operates with massive capital reserves, secured increasingly via debt financing, and high expected returns, enabling it to absorb elevated pe without collapsing its short term operating margins. As a result, we see a flight of capital from non-AI sectors to AI sectors. Because r j in traditional manufacturing and physical infrastructure degrades relative to the risk-free rate or tech returns, new capital investment (K non-AI ) stalls, plateaus or halts. In time, non-AI firms with r j < 0 are forced into shuttering operations, dismantling physical productive capacity despite existing societal demand for their physical outputs. The end state is a structural dual economy, characterised by an artificially inflated tech-infrastructure sector operating atop an increasingly hollowed-out, energy-starved non-AI manufacturing base.

Share

The Wall and the Canary

There’s every chance AI is going to hit a wall as the gap between capex expansion and revenues grow. Meanwhile physical constraints place cost pressures on hyperscalers, to which we see the unfolding of the propagation effects of Dutch Disease. The end result could well be emasculated non-AI industries (temporary contraction leading to permanent closure) and an AI sector that is short on electricity and revenues. Non-AI contraction reduces demand for AI. The AI build-out could well be the canary, harking to a self-reinforcing, non-linear feedback loop that destabilises both sides of the economic balance sheet. By combining the financial mismatch (capex versus real revenue generation) with the physical crowding-out (Dutch Disease via energy and factor constraints), I have outlined a mechanism where the boom doesn’t merely end in a standard asset write-down; rather, it destroys the very productive substrate required to monetise the technology.

Let me summarise how that structural contraction unfolds through the input-output loop, via three distinct phases (refer image above).

In Phase 1, the revenue-capex divergence confronts hard physical grid constraints. We are in this phase already. The initial phase of the expansion relies on equity- and more recently debt-funded capex operating ahead of realised end-user demand. Capex hyperinflation is the norm, as hyperscalers commit hundreds of billions to GPU clusters, specialised land, nuclear/gas PPAs and transformer infrastructure. Meanwhile, the physical wall remains. As power generation and grid interconnections hit hard biophysical asymptotes (Q e max), the marginal cost of securing firm baseload electricity surges (p e ↑). Cap this phase with a growing revenue deficit. Token monetisation, API subscriptions and corporate productivity gains fail to match the amortised cost of capital and escalating operational energy overhead. The sector experiences a sharp drop in return on invested capital (ROIC). This risk is precisely what is animating discussions amongst analysts and investors alike right now.

The second phase sees asymmetric contraction in non-AI productive capacity. As detailed in the Sraffian model, rising direct and indirect power tariffs (p e ᐧ b ej ) and elevated borrowing costs propagate through the inter-industry matrix (A). Margins collapse (r j → 0) for non-AI industries — especially energy-intensive, price-capped sectors like manufacturing, basic materials, food processing and physical infrastructure — who cannot pass these input costs along to end consumers. Their profit rates contract. The risk is that this contraction in profits leads to permanent hysteresis. Unlike cyclical downturns where physical plants sit idle until demand returns, prolonged margin suppression causes physical liquidation to resolve outstanding creditor problems. Machinery is sold off, supply chains break, skilled engineering workforces scatter and facilities permanently decommission. The result is an emasculation of the real economy. The non-AI economy experiences further structural de-industrialisation; that is, a permanent reduction in its physical productive capacity (K non-AI ).

The final phase sees a demand counter-shock, where the feedback loop closes. Here lies the fatal systemic flaw in the tech-centric growth model: AI is an intermediate service, not a final closed-loop sink for its own output. Enterprise software, generative design, automated logistics, and predictive models depend on real-world industrial and commercial counterparties with the balance-sheet capacity to purchase tech solutions. Who buys tokens? Right now, token demand in volume terms is growing but only as token prices compress. Price sensitivity is real, which creates conditions in which the B2B customer base shrinks as hyperscalers seek to increase prices. As non-AI enterprises contract or go out of business under energy and capital cost pressures, total enterprise software budgets shrink. A hollowed-out manufacturing and services sector cannot afford high-margin enterprise AI integration. These firms reswitch to cheaper (proven) alternatives, anchored by low labour costs. Thus, the contraction of non-AI industries actively destroys the downstream addressable market required to bridge the AI revenue gap.

The End State: Dual Stagnation

When the financial bubble collides with physical and demand constraints, the system settles into a destructive dual equilibrium. We see a stranded tech infrastructure sector. Hyperscalers are left holding hundreds of gigawatts of over-allocated power contracts, depreciating data centre assets and unserviceable debt structures, with insufficient enterprise revenues to cover fixed operating costs. In parallel, we have an energy-deprived real economy. Traditional manufacturing, civil infrastructure and physical industries emerge from the shock with permanently reduced capacity, higher baseline energy tariffs, and a degraded technical skill base.

Instead of AI triggering a generalised productivity boom across the economy, the physical and factor drain creates a classic “destroy the foundation to build the penthouse” dynamic, where the penthouse ultimately collapses because the foundation can no longer support it. All of this is possible because of the absence of a material-thermoeconomic base, bringing the entire systemic vulnerability into sharp focus. The current dynamic is made possible precisely because contemporary macroeconomic policy, financial valuation models and tech capex deployment operate on a conceptual foundation that treats economic activity as a purely monetary circuit, completely detached from its underlying material-thermoeconomic base.

When economic value is reduced to nominal GDP, discounted cash flows, and balance-sheet abstractions, the physical substrate of production becomes invisible until it hits a hard, non-negotiable boundary. The first lesson is to come to grips with the fallacy of the unlimited substitution matrix.

Mainstream neoclassical and financial models rely on the implicit assumption that capital (K), labour (L), and technology (T) can endlessly substitute for energy and raw material inputs (E). In this framework, if electricity becomes scarce or expensive, the system simply assumes “efficiency gains,” “digital optimisation,” or higher software prices will smooth out the constraint. Here, money is treated as the primary generative agent, with physical resources viewed as mere passive downstream variables that adjust automatically to price signals.

A thermoeconomic framework turns this relation completely on its head. Energy is not just one line-item factor input among many in a production function; it is the absolute precondition for all work, physical transformation and informational computation. The contrast is shown in the diagram:

From a thermoeconomic perspective, digital computation and artificial intelligence are not weightless, frictionless abstractions. They are high-entropy, energy-dissipative structures. To maintain low entropy inside a silicon processor — that is, to execute linear algebra operations and update billions of weights — the system must consume low-entropy energy (high-grade electricity) and continuously reject high-entropy thermal waste into the surrounding environment.

When hyperscalers expand compute by orders of magnitude without an equivalent expansion in real, low-cost net energy surplus (high Energy Return on Energy Invested, or EROEI), they are attempting to build an immense dissipative structure on top of a constrained energy base. Because entropy must be paid for in real Joules, the financial system attempts to “force” the energy base to expand via capital investment. But capital cannot print a megawatt-hour into existence when turbine manufacturing, grid transformer lead times, and primary fuel extraction hit physical, thermodynamic bottlenecks.

Material reality bats last.

The absence of a thermoeconomic grounding leads to a fatal confusion between nominal asset accumulation and real biophysical reproduction capacity. A data centre loaded with thousands of GPUs can be capitalised on a balance sheet at billions of dollars, generating massive paper wealth and inflating tech indices, driving nominal asset inflation. Meanwhile, the physical real economy — steel fabrication, agricultural output, transport infrastructure, fertiliser production etc. — requires steady, uninterrupted thermodynamic throughput to reproduce its physical capital stock day after day. By redirecting high-grade electrical power and engineering capacity toward token generation while pricing traditional physical industries out of the market, the economic system exchanges biophysical reproductive capacity for ephemeral digital asset valuations. In doing so, it prioritises the high nominal margin of the software token over the low nominal margin — but absolute physical necessity — of the structural beam, the kilowatt-hour and the food yield.

Because financial metrics fail to account for EROEI, grid capacity limits and physical input-output constraints, the market receives no internal warning signals until the physical break actually occurs. The system continues to direct financial capital into AI infrastructure right up to the moment where the grid hits asymptote, real output collapses and the financial feedback loop breaks. Physical blackouts, localised electricity shortages and rationing or severe power tariff spikes catalyse the shuttering of the non-AI industrial base, deprived of affordable energy and factor inputs, shutter operations permanently. At the tail end of this dynamic, the tech sector discovers that nominal valuations cannot be consumed, eaten, or used to build physical infrastructure without a functioning real economy to turn those financial claims into physical goods and services.

Put plainly, without a thermoeconomic framework embedded directly into structural economic planning, economic policy remains blind to the fact that money cannot buy energy that does not exist, nor can software run on a hollowed-out physical substrate. And without a real economy, there’s no basis for token demand.

My next essay will draws some threads together from this set of updated reflections and formalisations concerning the dynamics and trajectories of U.S. AI systems, and contrasts them with the alternative that is unfolding in China.