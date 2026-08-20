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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
13h

Ah, yes, U.S. is not a major producer, and China being the largest importer sets the prices, *BUT* it is the goal of U.S. Hegemony to decide who can buy and who can sell oil and gas, and who is allowed to have a supply of energy. Now team that thought up with Bessent's apparent goal of shorting China's CNH this autumn, and you see the ultimate energy-control theme - this entire Iran war is simply a set-up to damage China. See this one:

https://ceinewsletter.substack.com/p/the-rope-thickens-shorts-sanctions

The Rope Thickens: Shorts, Sanctions, the Yen Rescue, the Strait That Isn’t Reopening, and a Message to the Markets - A Petroyuan Trap August Update - RYAN PERKINS - AUG 12, 2026

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
12h

Yet another of the myths about America deflates, and in this case leaves a bad smell. The US is not self-sufficient in petroleum. For example, it imports over 4m bpd of heavy crude from Canada. This is vital to keeping American trucks on the road and planes in the air.

Even using capitals doesn't capture the depth and breadth of the global Petroleum Complex. Within it, as the author points out, the US is a marginal player, not a monopoly. Of course, the US has the financial resources to heavily influence the market. However the critical importance of petroleum means that the world has sought out sources everywhere it can. No one producer is dominant.

But I don't want to seem like a Negative Norman. Along with depleting its petroleum reserve as if there's no tomorrow, the USA is showing so much confidence in its finances that it's buying back its long-term debt with short-term money borrowed today. Take that BRICS!

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