For the past few years, there’s been a lot of talk about de-coupling, de-risking, friend-shoring etc., from western countries aimed at ‘reducing dependence on China’. The latest trade and GDP data for 2024 from China suggests that whatever the merits of these ambitions, reality is heading in its own direction.

I penned a short piece for China.org.cn reflecting on what the 2024 data tells us.

It is available here (in English): http://t.m.china.org.cn/convert/c_oDACSpgV.html