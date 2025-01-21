A week and a half ago, I dropped into the studio at Beijing Review and recorded an in-depth interview. After 14 hours on an overnight flight, I wasn’t sure whether I was going to be able to contribute anything sensible or coherent. Here’s some of that interview. Whether it’s sensible or coherent is for others to judge. More from this interview to come soon, in both print and video form.

Topics touched in include:

Lessons from Trump 1.0

Possibilities of improved China-US relations

Challenges facing the US political economy and global power projection

Implications and issues for Australia-China relations

Interview with Beijing Review available here: https://www.bjreview.com/Opinion/Voice/202501/t20250120_800390409.html