Preface: Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, so the saying go. They’re also advanced industries’ bosom buddy. This essay dives into recent advances in lab-grown diamonds and again, when viewed through the lens of nested supply chains, we can begin to discern the far reaching implications of synthetic or artificial diamonds. These effects go way beyond the world of adornments with geopolitical implications. This essay is part of a series focused on the role of materials and material sciences in supply chain settings.

Introduction

The lab-grown diamond (LGD) sector, also known as synthetic or artificial diamonds, represents a paradigm shift in materials science and global supply chains. Unlike natural diamonds formed over billions of years under extreme geological conditions, LGDs are created in controlled laboratory environments using advanced technologies like High-Pressure High-Temperature (HPHT) and Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD). These methods replicate the carbon crystal structure of natural diamonds, producing stones that are chemically, physically, and optically identical. China’s emergence as the dominant player in this field traces back to the 1960s, when the country first synthesised diamonds for industrial purposes amid military needs. By 2026, China produces over 60% of global LGDs, with an annual output exceeding 22 million carats for gem-quality rough and dominating 95-98% of industrial-grade production. This abundance has transformed LGDs from a niche innovation into a strategic resource, underpinning advancements in high-tech industries while disrupting traditional markets.

The development of China’s LGD sector is intertwined with its broader industrial strategy, leveraging state support, clustered manufacturing hubs like Henan Province, and cost efficiencies to achieve scale. From humble beginnings in 1963 with the first HPHT diamond, production has surged 144% year-on-year by 2024, driven by technological maturation and energy abundance. This growth is not merely quantitative; it reflects China’s upstream command in critical materials, echoing its dominance in rare earths. Downstream implications ripple across sectors: LGDs enable precision tools, thermal management in electronics, and quantum technologies, fostering innovation while posing risks to dependent industries. For the United States, vulnerabilities in aerospace and defence highlight supply chain fragilities, where substitutes are costly and time-intensive. Meanwhile, India’s diamond polishing industry faces economic fallout, with job losses and market shifts exacerbating global tensions. This essay analyses the LGD sector’s trajectory in China and its multifaceted implications, arguing that while abundance drives progress, it also amplifies geopolitical and economic asymmetries. To deepen this analysis, we integrate insights from Piero Sraffa’s framework in Production of Commodities by Means of Commodities (1960), which reframes supply chains in terms of physical production relations, fixed and circulating capital, and technical coefficients - objectivist ratios of inputs to outputs that reveal the structural foundations of abundance and scalability in reproducible systems like LGD manufacturing.

Development of the LGD Sector in China

China’s LGD journey began in the mid-20th century as a response to industrial and strategic imperatives. In 1963, amid the Cold War era, Chinese scientists successfully produced the first synthetic diamond using HPHT technology, primarily for military applications like abrasives and cutting tools. This early focus on industrial-grade diamonds laid the foundation for a sector that prioritised utility over luxury. By the 1980s and 1990s, advancements in CVD methods - depositing carbon atoms layer by layer in a vacuum chamber - expanded capabilities, allowing for higher purity and larger crystals suitable for gem-quality stones.

Government policies have been pivotal in scaling this industry. The “Made in China 2025” initiative and subsequent five-year plans emphasized high-tech materials, providing subsidies, R&D funding, and infrastructure for diamond synthesis. Henan Province emerged as a global hub, hosting over 1,000 enterprises and producing millions of carats annually through integrated supply chains from raw materials to equipment. By 2024, China’s output reached 22 million carats of gem-quality rough, representing 50-63% of global production, with industrial volumes even higher. Projections for 2025-2032 forecast a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-14.7%, pushing the domestic market from US$7.49 billion to US$22.45 billion.

Technological evolution has been key. HPHT, dominant in China for its cost-effectiveness, involves compressing graphite under pressures of 5-6 GPa and temperatures of 1,300-1,600°C, often yielding smaller stones with occasional inclusions. CVD, gaining traction for electronics-grade diamonds, offers better control over defects, enabling applications in quantum sensing and semiconductors. Innovations like the SDS-E600 reactor and larger substrates (up to 20mm x 20mm) have enhanced efficiency. China’s energy infrastructure underpins this: abundant, low-cost electricity from renewables (over 50% of capacity by 2025, including 1.4 TW in wind/solar) and ultra-high-voltage grids ensures high Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI), making energy-intensive processes viable.

From a Sraffian perspective, this development highlights the role of fixed capital - such as HPHT presses and CVD reactors - in enabling scalable production. Sraffa treats fixed capital as a form of joint production, where machines depreciate over multiple cycles while outputting both the commodity (diamonds) and “aged” versions of themselves as by-products. In LGD synthesis, these capital goods embody past labor and materials, with their efficiency profiles allowing for constant or near-constant returns at the industry level. The production coefficients - technical ratios of inputs like energy, graphite, and labor per unit of diamond output - remain stable or even decline marginally with scale, as fixed capital amortises over vast volumes. This structure facilitates ramp-up capacity, where additional output requires only incremental circulating inputs, leading to abundance rather than mere surplus. Abundance and ramp-up capacity have led to price stabilisation at around US$168 per carat for gem-quality stones in 2025, down 96% from 2018 peaks. This framing aligns with Piero Sraffa’s framework on production coefficients and supply chains, where fixed capital and scalable inputs enable rapid output expansion without proportional cost increases, fostering abundance rather than mere surplus. Yet, this abundance fosters resilience: export controls introduced in October 2025 on industrial synthetics enhance strategic leverage. Domestically, surging demand from Gen Z consumers, prioritising affordability and ethics, fuels growth, with LGDs reshaping jewellery as “everyday” items. Globally, China’s model contrasts with India’s CVD focus (15% share) and Western emphasis on niche high-purity applications, solidifying its upstream dominance.

Analytically, this trajectory exemplifies China’s shift from imitator to innovator in materials science. By integrating LGDs into its industrial ecosystem, China not only secures self-sufficiency but also exports abundance, influencing global pricing and innovation. However, this command raises questions of dependency for downstream users, as seen in high-tech sectors.

Downstream Implications for Chinese and Global Industries

The proliferation of LGDs has profound downstream effects, transforming industries reliant on diamonds’ unique properties: hardness (10 on Mohs scale), thermal conductivity (up to 2,000 W/m·K), and durability. In 2026, industrial applications account for 60-70% of demand, growing at 7-11% CAGR, while the overall market is valued at US$29-30 billion, projected to reach US$44-98 billion by 2032-2034.

For China, LGD abundance bolsters domestic industries. In manufacturing, polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tools enhance precision in aerospace and automotive sectors, reducing costs and energy use. Electronics benefit from diamond substrates in GaN integration for EVs and 5G, aligning with China’s semiconductor push. Emerging frontiers like NV-centre diamonds for quantum computing position China in next-gen tech, with breakthroughs in entanglement demonstrated in 2025. Vertically, China captures more value by expanding into polishing and sales, mitigating low raw production margins. Critically, this abundance - viewed through Sraffa’s lens of adjustable production coefficients - enables dynamic scaling, driving innovation in unforeseen downstream applications. Today, these might include novel quantum sensors or advanced water purification membranes, where LGD versatility sparks entirely new industries, unconstrained by scarcity. Sraffa’s emphasis on reproducible systems independent of scale underscores how such abundance emerges when coefficients allow output to grow faster than inputs, creating surplus that fuels experimentation and reinvestment.

Globally, LGDs democratise access to supermaterials. In optics, diamond windows for lasers improve defence systems; in thermal management, they enable denser chips for AI. Market bifurcation sees LGDs cannibalising natural diamonds, capturing 20-50% of jewellery by 2030, eroding natural rough production to ~100 million carats in 2025 with prices down 30%. LGDs serve as acceptable substitutes in almost all industrial cases, applying pricing and revenue pressure on natural diamonds as needed. This abundance accelerates sustainability: LGDs reduce mining’s environmental footprint, though energy sources (often coal in China) temper claims. In civic uses like jewellery, acceptability is growing, driven by ethical preferences and affordability, further commoditising what was once a luxury good. Sraffa’s distinction between basics (reproducible commodities like LGDs) and non-basics (scarce resources like natural diamonds) illuminates this pressure: reproducible abundance devalues scarce alternatives through lower relative prices derived from physical production structures, not market whims.

Yet, implications include vulnerabilities. Geopolitical tensions - evident in export controls - affect supply chains. For dependent nations, this upstream control mirrors rare earth dynamics, potentially weaponised in trade wars.

Downstream Risks to American Aerospace and Defence Sectors

The U.S. aerospace and defense industries, valued at over US$900 billion, rely heavily on synthetic diamonds for critical components, exposing them to risks from China’s dominance. LGDs are integral to precision tools (e.g., PCD bits for machining titanium alloys in aircraft), thermal sinks for high-power radars, and optics in missile guidance systems. With China supplying ~98% of industrial-grade LGDs, disruptions, via export controls or trade escalations, could halt production. U.S. firms hold only 2-3 months’ inventory, amplifying vulnerability.

Substitutes are neither easy nor cheap. Alternatives like cubic boron nitride or tungsten carbide lack diamonds’ thermal conductivity and hardness, leading to inferior performance in extreme environments e.g., 40-80% efficiency losses in tools. Developing domestic LGD capacity requires massive investment: HPHT/CVD facilities cost hundreds of millions, plus R&D for purity matching China’s scale. The U.S. produces <5% globally, hampered by higher energy costs (US$0.075-0.11/kWh vs. China’s 0.08-0.09) and regulatory hurdles. Time delays are critical: scaling production could take 5-10 years, per industry estimates, involving talent acquisition (e.g., reverse-engineering expertise) and supply chain rebuilding. In aerospace, delays might ground F-35 production; in defence, compromise hypersonic weapons.

Geopolitically, this echoes the “Silicon Curtain,” where controls on EUV optics (Zeiss-dependent, diamond-enabled) lag China by 5-10 years. Reshoring efforts like the CHIPS Act yield marginal 10-20% exposure reduction over a decade, with opportunity costs diverting funds from innovation. Analytically, China’s EROEI advantage - rooted in renewable grids - compounds these risks, making U.S. diversification structurally challenging and potentially eroding technological edge in a multipolar world. Sraffa’s framework further explains this asymmetry: Western systems face higher effective production coefficients due to fragmented chains and elevated input costs, while China’s integrated fixed capital allows for ramp-up abundance, rendering diversification not just costly but structurally inefficient in the short to medium term.

Implications for the Indian Diamond Market

India, the world’s largest diamond polisher, faces severe economic fallout from LGD proliferation. Traditionally handling 90% of global cutting, the sector employs ~1 million and contributes US$20-25 billion in exports annually. However, LGDs have slashed natural diamond demand, with exports down 16-50% in 2024-2025 amid U.S. tariffs (up to 50%) and price crashes. Surat, the epicentre, reports 4 lakh workers facing layoffs or wage cuts, with over 70 suicides linked to distress in 18 months.

Market bifurcation exacerbates this: LGD volumes surged 50% to 6.45 million carats in 2024, but revenues fell 45% due to abundance from China. Natural diamonds reposition as luxury, but LGDs dominate affordability, capturing 14-20% of U.S. jewellery by 2027. Tariffs compound woes, potentially reducing FY26 revenues by 28-30%. Factories pivot to LGDs, but margins are thin, and dependency on imported seeds (exemption sought beyond March 2026) persists.

Socially, this disrupts livelihoods in Gujarat and Maharashtra, where diamond work supports families. Analytically, India’s shift to LGD production (15% global share via CVD) offers partial mitigation, but competition with China’s scale limits gains. Broader fallout includes eroded beneficiation programs and market saturation, underscoring how LGD abundance, while innovative, devastates traditional economies without adequate transition support. Sraffa’s objectivist view reinforces this: natural diamond economies, tied to non-reproducible inputs, suffer from the intrusion of reproducible LGDs with low coefficients, where abundance not only pressures prices but also reallocates labor and capital away from legacy systems toward scalable ones.

Conclusion

China’s LGD sector exemplifies strategic foresight, evolving from 1960s necessities to 2026’s abundance-driven dominance. This upstream command, bolstered by energy efficiencies and Sraffian production dynamics - where fixed capital and stable coefficients enable ramp-up and innovation - propels downstream advancements in electronics, quantum tech, and manufacturing, while challenging natural markets. For the U.S., risks in aerospace and defence underscore the perils of dependency, with substitutes’ costs and delays threatening national security. India’s market turmoil highlights human costs, from job losses to economic contraction.

Ultimately, LGDs illustrate broader asymmetries: Western reshoring yields marginal resilience amid opportunity costs, as China advances tomorrow’s technologies. Policymakers must prioritise diversification, but abundance’s momentum, rooted in Sraffa’s reproducible systems, suggests a bifurcated future meaning sustainable progress for some and disruption for others. As the market stabilises, ethical and regulatory frameworks will determine if this sparkle endures or fades.