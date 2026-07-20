Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miloslav Klas's avatar
Miloslav Klas
10m

The Mandate of Heaven

It doesn’t matter what or who people associate with the term “artificial intelligence.” What matters most is whom and what AI will serve. For simplicity’s sake, let’s call the ruler of AI:

a) good

b) evil

We can conceive of “Good” as an AI ruler acting for the benefit of all, while “Evil” refers to an AI ruler acting for the benefit of individuals or a narrow group of people. The mandate to rule over China is determined by the Mandate of Heaven.

What this means:

The Fundamental Principles of the Mandate of Heaven

The Ruler as the Son of Heaven: The sovereign (emperor) derived the right to rule from the highest authority (Heaven).

Conditional Legitimacy: The Mandate was not permanent. It depended on the ruler’s ability to ensure prosperity, peace, and justice for his people.

The Right to Rebellion: If the ruler became corrupt, neglected his duties, or tyrannized the nation, Heaven would revoke his Mandate. At that point, the people had the moral right (and even the duty) to overthrow the ruler.

How could one tell that a ruler had lost his mandate?

The loss of the ability to care for the nation manifested itself through specific signs:

Natural disasters: Floods, droughts, famines, or earthquakes were perceived as warnings from Heaven that the ruler was failing.

Social unrest: Successful uprisings, invasions by foreign tribes, or widespread corruption served as definitive proof that the mandate had passed to someone else.

This cycle of a dynasty’s establishment, its heyday, subsequent decline, and overthrow has repeated itself throughout Chinese history for millennia and is known as the dynastic cycle.

This sheds light on China’s non-imperial foreign policy, its stance on AI, and its economic model.

AI is not evil; it does not seek to replace humanity. It is merely that some rulers without the

“Mandate of Heaven” seek to use AI to eliminate even more opponents and exterminate all human beings whom they deem superfluous and useless.

Reply
Share
John Bloomfield's avatar
John Bloomfield
5h

In my view the Western approach to AI can be summed up in two words - more profit.

Profit that that is calculable, formalised, modelled, and ultimately engineered through mathematical laws to lock in yet more profit (apols for appropriating & twisting one of your sentences).

And it is not artificial to them - it is a technology enabled golden opportunity to bypass those pesky labor costs forever - a race to capitalism Heaven.

It is not for the greater good of humanity - never will be for as long as corrupt,greedy physcopaths control capital.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Warwick Powell · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture