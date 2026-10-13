Preface: I have variously addressed claims revolving around the “China Shock” trope. What follows is a very short summary of a recent paper, published in Economic Journal Watch, by Joseph Francis. The paper is a detailed methodological critique of the underlying econometrics that underpinned the foundational work of the “China Shock” claims — that of David Autor et al. It adds to a widening literature that presents robust challenges to the “China Shock” claims. In light of the latest claims of “China Shock 2.0”, this body of critique, the latest of which is this paper from Francis, should be a sobering experience for those looking for easy answers to western industrial structural transformation over time and the decades-long concerns about industrial hollowing out. This summary essay is part of a small series I am working on, which addresses the question of industrial decline and its framing and its framing in the west. The first essay in the series, which tackled the claims about the exchange rate mechanism, is here.

For over a decade, a dominant narrative in American economics and politics, driven largely by the influential work of David Autor, David Dorn and Gordon Hanson, has blamed cheap imports from China for devastating U.S. manufacturing communities. This “China Shock” thesis claims that rising trade with China not only eliminated millions of factory jobs but also triggered a severe decline in broader living standards, leading to lower wages, rising unemployment, increased government welfare dependence, and social decay.

However, in a 2026 paper published in Econ Journal Watch, economic historian Joseph Francis demonstrates that this narrative relies on flawed statistical techniques. When standard methodological corrections established by economists Kirill Borusyak, Peter Hull and Xavier Jaravel are properly applied, the alarming conclusions of the China Shock thesis largely collapse.

Firstly, the claimed “standard of living crisis” disappears. While Chinese imports did contribute to a decline in the share of manufacturing jobs, the severe secondary consequences, such as widespread drops in household income, structural wage collapses and major surges in welfare claims, disappear or become statistically insignificant. In fact, in some areas, manufacturing wages actually rose, suggesting that imports primarily displaced lower-wage positions rather than destroying overall local economies.

Secondly, Francis argues that the “big headline numbers” from Autor et al., are mathematically invalid. The famous headline figure, that Chinese imports caused one-quarter of the total U.S. manufacturing job decline, is based on an arbitrary mathematical formula with no basis in econometric theory. The statistical models used by Autor et al. were designed only to compare how much worse highly exposed regions fared relative to less exposed regions; they cannot calculate aggregate, national job losses.

Lastly, and as a logical consequence, the political and social impacts are overstated. Follow-up claims that the trade shock caused widespread marriage breakdown, shifts in mortality, or political polarisation similarly dissolve once these statistical fixes are applied.

Ultimately, Francis argues that while trade with China altered the structure of U.S. employment, the idea that it caused a catastrophic national economic crisis rests on fragile assumptions and mathematical missteps rather than robust evidence. This critique has been a long time coming; Francis himself speaks of it being a work that was previously rejected by mainstream journals. He has also observed that going after Autor et al has career-limiting effects! With all that said, what remains of the debris that is the remnants of the “China Shock” thesis is the open question: under what conditions did it persist and what political effects did it perform?