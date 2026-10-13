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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
Oct 13

Calling the situation "China Shock" seems to be simply China-bashing. American industry found higher returns investing in China, 7-10%, compared to marginal profits in American industry, constrained by over-priced labour, antique factory systems and inability to produce on world-scale. There is no way they could even conceive of a 100,000-worker shift change.

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