Context: the dominance of mainstream economic discourse across the western commentariat results in a one-dimensional perspective on China’s economic development, its institutions and policy focus. Such a perspective revolves around a series of core tropes including ideas of ‘balance’ (consumption v savings; households v enterprises), which are often misappropriated, misspecified and mobilised in normative terms that imply error or impending crisis. This short essay continues my own reflections on the shortcomings of mainstream framings, suggesting alternative interpretative frames. This essay addresses two fallacies: (1) the hard budget constraint fallacy; and (2) the household financial suppression myth. For a fuller piece on an alternative frame to understand China’s economic model and experience, check out my earlier essay ‘ China’s economic model revisited’.

In debates over China’s growth model, critics frequently invoke two lines of argument, amongst others: first, that Chinese enterprises, particularly state-owned ones, and local governments face soft budget constraints, allowing them to absorb inefficient capital and delay market discipline; and second, that households are financially repressed by deliberately low deposit interest rates, effectively subsidising enterprise borrowing and investment.

Both claims stem from a flawed understanding of how (fiat and fiduciary) monetary systems function, particularly in economies where bank credit plays the central role in financing investment. These critiques rely on a ‘loanable funds’ view of finance and overlook the endogenous, elastic and purposive nature of credit creation. As such, they mischaracterise how investment is financed, how household welfare is shaped, and how the state interacts with economic structure.

Let’s break these down.

Dogmas cloud the ability to see the world in alternative ways. The fallacies of mainstream economics rank is some of the most implacable of dogmas.

The Hard Budget Constraint Fallacy

The notion of soft budget constraints originates from János Kornai’s analysis of socialist economies, where enterprises were shielded from bankruptcy and inefficiency was perpetuated by guaranteed state support. Critics of China’s economy have reappropriated this idea, suggesting that state-linked firms, local governments and public investment vehicles behave irresponsibly due to expectations of a bailout. This line of thinking presumes a standard of ‘hard budget constraint’ grounded in the belief that financial resources are scarce, must be allocated efficiently, and are best governed by market prices including interest rates and bankruptcy risks.

This framing implicitly accepts the loanable funds model of finance, where banks merely intermediate pre-existing savings from one sector (e.g., households) to another (e.g., enterprises). In such a model, allowing firms or governments to access credit without strict market discipline indeed risks waste and inflation, as scarce savings are misallocated. But this model bears little resemblance to how modern banking systems operate, especially in a financially sovereign state like China.

In fact, banks create credit ex nihilo; that is, new loans create new deposits (as opposed to the idea that it’s deposits that create loans). Fiduciary money is brought into existence via this mechanism. (It is removed from circulation via loan repayments.) Enterprise finance does not rely on a fixed pool of savings; rather, it is a forward-looking commitment of purchasing power - what I have called a claim on future embedded energy in the context of a thermodynamic model of value, production and circulation - enabled by banks and often steered by state priorities. The budget constraint on firms, therefore, is not an externally imposed scarcity but a function of productive potential and policy goals. A financially enabled enterprise is not ‘soft’ by default; its viability must be assessed in terms of real economy outcomes. Thus, we should be asking: does it generate output, incomes, employment or technological advance in ways that are positive in terms of Energy Return on Energy Invested? These are the real constraints and possibilities, not accounting-based financial flows.

Thus, the criticism that Chinese investment is excessive or unproductive because it escapes hard money budget logic overlooks that productive credit precedes income rather than follows it. The very purpose of investment-led growth is to expand capacity, generate employment and lift household incomes. The state’s role is not to impose artificial scarcity on capital but to direct credit - directly and indirectly - toward long-term structural transformation and the creation of energy surpluses. Judging this system by the standards of a capital-constrained firm in a market-clearing model is fundamentally misplaced.

Banks create credit ex nihilo . These are balance sheet and ledger adjustments, unconstrained by deposits.

Local Government Debt and Vertical Fiscal Imbalance

A frequently cited related concern in critiques of China’s development model is the rising debt levels of local governments, particularly through local government financing vehicles (LGFVs). These entities are often portrayed as extensions of the ‘soft budget constraint’ problem, undertaking investment with poor oversight, low accountability and the expectation of a bailout. However, this framing again misses the institutional and structural context in which such debt arises, and more importantly, misrepresents the role of credit in an economy undergoing large-scale transformation.

The proliferation of local government debt is best understood as a response to a persistent vertical fiscal imbalance: since the 1994 tax-sharing reforms, the central government has retained the majority of revenue-raising powers, while local governments remain responsible for the majority of infrastructure, social services and development expenditures. This creates a structural disconnect; localities are tasked with delivering high-growth, high-modernisation outcomes without sufficient fiscal capacity, which manifests as a case of institutional vertical fiscal imbalance. Put plainly, those with the bulk of the spending obligations don’t have the bulk of the revenue powers. In the absence of direct transfers or tax decentralisation, local governments have resorted to off-balance-sheet borrowing through LGFVs to fund essential investments in transport, housing, water and industrial zones.

This debt is not primarily speculative or wasteful, but rather a mechanism of state-led credit creation in a constrained fiscal environment. LGFV debt is often backed by land collateral, future revenues or implicit guarantees, and much of it has supported tangible capital formation. In this sense, it functions as a quasi-fiscal tool that blurs the boundary between public and private finance, enabling the mobilisation of long-term investment under conditions where orthodox fiscal tools fall short. In balance sheet terms, as has been recognised in IMF studies, Chinese local governments exhibit robust balance-sheet positions when assets are considered. For instance, LGFVs reported total assets at approximately 120% of GDP, versus liabilities around 75% of GDP by 2020. Other IMF studies that analyse the broader government balance sheet - encompassing financial assets and liabilities - also suggest that the net financial worth (assets minus liabilities) remains positive. Liabilities is one side of the ledger, assets is the other; and on these terms the asset base is solid. Liquidity challenges are related to the structure of taxing powers versus spending powers.

A further conceptual misstep in mainstream discussions of local government debt is the tendency to treat these obligations as if they were analogous to household or private firm liabilities, that is as debts owed by one entity to another in a hard contractual sense. In reality, what we are dealing with is a network of interlocking public-sector balance sheets, in which distinctions between central and local entities are administrative rather than economically absolute. There is no consolidated ‘sovereign’ balance sheet akin to a unified federal system with vertical fiscal transfers and debt pooling mechanisms. Instead, China’s fiscal structure functions as a decentralised developmental network, in which credit is deployed across tiers of government in pursuit of long-term national objectives.

Much of what is labelled ‘debt’ is, in substance, a form of internally generated and recycled claims within the public system - assets and liabilities that, while formally separated, are functionally coordinated and, in extremis, can be realigned through administrative and financial mechanisms. This means concerns about ‘default’ or ‘unsustainability’ are often misplaced: what matters is not the headline debt ratio, but the capacity of the system as a whole to generate and reallocate use value over time. Judging sub-sovereign public debt by private-sector metrics thus misrecognises the embedded nature of China’s fiscal-capital system and its evolutionary coordination logic.

Critically, I would argue, this is not a flaw in China’s financial system, but a feature of a development model where investment precedes returns (which I have discussed in more detail separately), and localities act as agents of national development goals. This is what Keyu Jin has called the “mayor’s economy”. The challenge is not the existence of such debt, but rather how to better align fiscal architecture with development responsibilities, improve transparency and accountability and ensure that credit continues to serve socially productive and sustainable ends.

In recent years, central authorities have undertaken a series of reforms aimed at managing these imbalances and improving the quality of local government financing. The introduction of a local government bond system in 2015 allowed for the gradual replacement of opaque LGFV debt with more transparent, on-budget municipal bonds, subject to clearer approval and oversight mechanisms. At the same time, bond swap programs were implemented to restructure high-cost or short-term LGFV liabilities into longer-term official debt, easing refinancing pressure. Furthermore, reforms to the central-local transfer system, including expanded equalisation transfers and performance-linked funding, have been designed to reduce over-reliance on land-based finance. Pilot programs for real estate tax in cities like Shanghai and Chongqing also reflect moves toward giving local governments more stable and endogenous revenue sources. These efforts aim not to eliminate local government debt per se, but to embed it within a more sustainable and rule-based fiscal framework, recognising that strategic local investment remains a critical pillar of China’s developmental statecraft.

The development-oriented framing of local government financing and debt has been confirmed by remarks from Minister Finance Lan Fu’an at a press conference on 12 September 2025. In response to a question from Reuters about local government debt financing and hidden debt, Lan observed:

“Debt reduction is a means to an end; development is the goal. We adhere to the dual approach of debt reduction and development, effectively promoting a virtuous cycle of economic development and debt management. First, it has enhanced local development momentum. Debt reduction has unblocked the capital chain, freeing up more financial resources, time, energy, and policy space for local governments to address bottlenecks, pain points, and difficulties in economic development. Second, it has accelerated the exit of financing platforms. By the end of June 2025, over 60% of financing platforms had exited, meaning that over 60% of these platforms' hidden debts had been eliminated, accelerating the reform and transformation of these platforms.”

Note that the progressive restructuring of local government debt structures has seen the dramatic reduction of financing platforms (the LGFVs) involved in the sector. It’s also worth pointing out that the financing of local governments is viewed through the lens of development, where debt management is largely about ensuring the freeing up of cash flows and other resources in the name of ongoing regional development.

The Household Financial Repression Myth

The second, related critique is that households are financially ‘oppressed’ by artificially low deposit interest rates. This argument holds that the Chinese financial system deliberately suppresses returns to savers so that cheap credit can be extended to enterprises, effectively transferring income from households to firms. Here again, the framing is drawn from an orthodox model in which the interest rate is an inter-temporal price, balancing savers’ patience and investors’ demand for funds. If deposit rates are low, households supposedly lose purchasing power, and consumption is suppressed relative to investment.

This is a textbook example of mistaking relative shares for absolute outcomes, and of ignoring the endogenous nature of money. First, real household incomes and consumption have risen dramatically over the past two decades. Most household income is derived from wages, self-employment and to a much lesser extent transfers, rather than from financial interest income. Even in developed economies, interest income constitutes a small share of household earnings.

Second, the logic of ‘financial repression’ assumes that households are net creditors, losing income through low deposit returns. But in a credit-driven system, household income is an outcome of investment and production, not a pre-existing fund diverted elsewhere. By financing enterprise investment in infrastructure, manufacturing and urbanisation, credit expansion has enabled employment growth and income expansion, which in turn support higher household consumption and savings in absolute terms. If enterprise credit leads to productive expansion, the result is a rising tide of income, not a zero-sum transfer. Chinese household incomes have increased over 700% in the past decade or so, in real terms. They continue to rise.

Moreover, the supposed link between deposit rates and loan rates is overstated. Banks do not need prior deposits to lend; they lend first and in doing so, create money. The deposit rate does not determine the cost of enterprise capital in any strict sense, because deposit rates don’t function as some inter-temporal preferences governing mechanism.

Investment as an autonomous demand driver spurs real income growth, which underpins consumption and further investment.

Understanding the Structural Logic of Investment-Led Growth

The deeper issue here is that both the hard / soft budget debate and the financial repression narrative reflect a misunderstanding of how capital accumulation and circulation occurs. In systems like China’s, where financial systems are coordinated with national development goals, the role of money and banks is not to passively intermediate between savers and investors (which is a neoclassical economics myth in any case), but is instead an instrument of public policy and structural transformation.

The constraints that matter are not financial bookkeeping entries but real economy constraints: energy availability, human resource capability, technological capacity, ecological sustainability and social stability. Investment in infrastructure, industrial upgrading and regional integration is not ‘soft’ simply because its returns are indirect or long-term. Nor is household welfare undermined because deposits yield low interest if real wages, employment and consumption are rising.

From a thermodynamic and ecological perspective, as noted by critics of the diminishing returns narrative, investment is always necessary to manage entropy, maintain systemic resilience and upgrade energy efficiency. The idea that productive investment eventually exhausts its usefulness presumes a closed equilibrium model with fixed resource endowments. But real economies are open systems, entropic by nature, and require continuous reinvestment to stabilise social and material order.

Conclusion

Critiques of China’s development model that hinge on arguments and claims about hard budget constraints and household financial repression ultimately fall short because they are grounded in a flawed understanding of money and credit. They assume a world of scarce, pre-allocated financial capital where market prices enforce discipline and efficiency. But modern economies, especially those with monetary sovereignty and policy-coordinated banking systems, operate on very different real logics.

Credit is not a fixed resource; it is an enabling mechanism. Enterprise finance is not constrained by household saving; it drives household income, which in turn delivers consumption capacity and savings as a residual. Investment is not a luxury but the necessary condition for thermodynamic renewal, entropy management, structural transformation and long-term welfare. By reframing our understanding of money as a tool of production and circulation, not as a store of value, we can move past the twin fallacies of financial repression and hard / soft budgets, and better understand the logic of dynamic development.