Warwick Powell's Substack

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peter snowdon's avatar
peter snowdon
Oct 6

Totally agree with what you say. I have only one, very minor point to add: as Poincaré pointed out, a lot of the "work" of the intellect happens while we sleep, or are thinking about something else. This not only changes the energy calculation marginally - I assume dreaming is less energy intensive than staring intently at a blank sheet of paper - it is also something not available to AI, and must therefore tell us something about what it is that AI is and is not (and more broadly, about what consciousness itself is, if sleep, with or without dreaming, can be some of its states - i.e. the state consciousness is in is not a binary on/off choice).

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
Oct 6

Great analysis, thank you! Not only is this result not "intelligence," the machine would not be able to fully appreciate the value of or other possibilities of its rejected "failures" - what grains of wisdom accumulate in the chaff.

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