Preface: In earlier essays I have examined artificial intelligence through two complementary lenses: thermoeconomics — treating information and computation as energetic artefacts whose viability turns on EROEI — and an embodied phenomenological critique, following Dreyfus and Heidegger and others, that insists genuine understanding remains situated, risk-bearing and world-disclosing. The recent formalisation of a long-standing conjecture in percolation theory by a large language model offers a concrete test case. What appears as mathematical breakthrough is better understood as condensed energy performing refined combinatorial search under continuous verification. This short note situates that claim within the wider argument: AI compresses prior data and burns joules at scale; it does not inhabit the house of being.

Allow me to be a little provocative.

The recent formalisation of the dying percolation conjecture by an Anthropic model, reported recently in Nature, has been greeted with the usual mixture of awe and existential unease. A “holy grail” of probability theory, long expected to earn a human a Fields Medal, fell in days to a large language model working under light direction. Commentators speak of AI doing mathematics.

My provocation or conjecture is that they are mistaken. What occurred was not intelligence. It was condensed energy powering refined brute force. It did not exhibit “intelligence” but simply used probabilistic theorems to narrow the search. So the model refined brute force from pure infinite sets to narrower sets.

The process was straightforward once stripped of marketing, fear-mongering and hype. A 2024 human reduction had already converted the open analytic question into a finite-graph inequality. The model then performed aggressive, parallel search through the space of formal Lean proofs. It proposed intermediate lemmas, applied known correlation inequalities, built a hierarchy of conditioned covariances by induction and submitted every candidate to an unforgiving verifier. Failures were discarded at once; successes were retained and composed. The statistical patterns absorbed during training served only as a probabilistic filter that narrowed an otherwise infinite set of possible derivations. The workings in effect developed recursive combinations of all priors and added new experiments progressively. The result was a working formal path — roughly 87,000 lines of Lean — that closed the remaining gap.

The model did not enumerate an infinite formal space. It uses the statistical regularities it absorbed from mathematical text (including the known correlation inequalities, conditioning arguments, induction patterns and the specific shape of the Kozma–Nitzan reduction) as a probabilistic filter. Those priors sharply bias which intermediate statements and proof steps get proposed. Lean then supplies an exact, deterministic filter that accepts or rejects each candidate. The combination turns an intractable open-ended search into a guided, heavily pruned one.

In that sense it is what I would call refined brute force: the infinite set is never explored. Rather, only a much smaller, probabilistically favoured subset is generated and checked. The “invention” of the conditioned slack hierarchy is the discovery of one particular path through that narrowed region that happens to close the gap. This is still computational search at scale. The human contribution was largely the earlier reduction that made the remaining gap formalisable at all, plus the high-level direction that kept the agents pointed at the right target. The rest is accelerated, verifier-driven exploration of a space whose effective size has been reduced by learned probabilistic structure.

Cryptography operates the same way: structure and heuristics shrink the search space, while verification decides acceptance. No one calls exhaustive key search, even when cleverly pruned, an act of insight. The same standard should apply here. The model did not re-conceive the problem, invent a new mathematical object, or notice a structural analogy that had escaped every human specialist. It located one previously unpublished arrangement of existing techniques that satisfied the formal constraints. The arrangement is useful. It is not intelligence.

What made the wall-clock compression possible was energy — large quantities of it, concentrated in data centres and continuous inference. A human research group could, in principle, have explored the same formal neighbourhood. Brains run at roughly twenty watts. They would have required years rather than days, and the total joules expended would almost certainly have been lower. But human attention cannot be parallelised at this scale, nor can it be kept online without interruption. Silicon and electricity buy time compression at the price of thermodynamic profligacy. The achievement is therefore a demonstration of concentrated power, not of mind.

Now, one must wonder how many human hours or at least number of mathematicians have spent time on the problem over the years. On an energy to energy basis, this would give us an interesting insight into the thermodynamics or these operations. Of course, there’s no precise way of accounting for the person-hours committed to mathematical research. It’s not tracked that way. But the historical record allows a reasoned order-of-magnitude estimate.

The specific statement θ(p c )=0 (no infinite cluster at criticality) for Bernoulli bond percolation on ℤd was settled for d=2 by the combination of Harris (1960) and Kesten (1980). High dimensions were resolved by lace-expansion methods: Hara–Slade (1990) for d≥19, later improved to d≥11. That left the intermediate range 3≤d≤10 as a major open problem for roughly 35–45 years. Kesten already flagged related questions as central in his 1982 monograph; Duminil-Copin’s 2018 ICM lecture framed sixty years of percolation theory around this conjecture; Benjamini–Lyons and others called it the main long-standing open question in the field. The 2024 Kozma–Nitzan reduction finally converted it into a finite-graph inequality that the AI formalisation then closed.

A realistic lower-bound picture of human effort could look something like this. A core group of leading specialists (Kesten and contemporaries in the 1970s–80s; the lace-expansion school; later Duminil-Copin, Kozma, Tassion and their collaborators; plus intermittent contributions from Grimmett, Benjamini and others) treated critical percolation as a sustained research program. So, over four decades or thereabouts, that amounts to at least several dozen highly skilled person-years of focused work on the critical regime and the precise question of θ(p c )=0, plus a larger penumbra of related papers on sharpness, continuity, exponents and scaling that fed into the same conceptual space. A conservative community-wide figure is on the order of 50–200 person-years of serious mathematical effort directed at or around this problem.

Thermodynamically the contrast is stark. A human brain runs at roughly 20W. One full-time person-year of concentrated thinking (say 2,000 hours) consumes something in the order of 40 kWh. Even 100 person-years, therefore, sit in the low-megawatt-hour range. The AI formalisation, by contrast, burned a concentrated pulse of data-centre energy — namely, token generation, parallel agent runs and continuous Lean verification— over days rather than decades. Exact joules for the Anthropic run remain unpublished, but any frontier-model formalisation of this scale is measured in tens to hundreds of kilowatt-hours or more, delivered in a tiny fraction of the calendar time.

The comparison is far from perfect. It’s a back-of-envelope attempt to grasp something that points us in the direction of orders of magnitude. Human effort includes conceptual framing, failed approaches, teaching, writing and the slow accumulation of technique that eventually produced the Kozma–Nitzan reduction. On the other hand, the machine effort is almost pure guided search once that reduction existed. Still, on a pure energy-to-energy basis the human route was far more efficient per unit of high-level mathematical progress, while the machine route achieved extreme temporal compression by concentrating energy. Thus, we can say that condensed energy performed refined combinatorial search rather than the sparse, low-power, insight-driven process that characterises human mathematical intelligence.

Intelligence, if the word is to retain any useful meaning, involves the formation of conceptual novelty under sparse data and severe constraints of attention and energy. It is the recognition of a fruitful reformulation, the sudden collapse of complexity into a simple principle, the decision to abandon an entire line of attack because it feels sterile. None of that occurred. The system consumed vast prior text, converted it into weights, and then burned energy until a verifiable combination appeared. The combination works. The process remains mechanical.

We should stop confusing the two. Formal results obtained by high-bandwidth search are real and sometimes important. They do not prove that the searcher understands. They prove that, given enough energy and a perfect checker, the right path can be found by exhaustion of a narrowed space. That is a technological fact of considerable consequence, which should in no way be under-estimated. Indeed, to do so would be at our collective peril. It may be cold comfort, but, nonetheless, it is not the arrival of intelligence.