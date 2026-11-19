Preface: Ever wondered what the human brain effort equivalent is for an AI data centre? This short note distils this question to energy consumed by a human brain on the one hand, and by an AI data centre on the other, in an hour. The rule of thumb for “human brain equivalent” for a data centre shows just how much condensed energetic-work we are talking about when we think about AI. A hyperscaler is equivalent to between 5-10 million human brains working simultaneously (thermodynamic throughput) for any given hour of the day.

I recently published a short piece that argued that the recent wave of maths problems resolution by artificial intelligence models demonstrated the effects of condensed energy and channeled brute force, rather than intelligence per se. This short note seeks to give some comparative purchase on the extent to which AI represents condensed energy, by way of presenting a clear, back-of-the-envelope rule of thumb for human-equivalent brain hours. This way, we can pit biological thermoeconomic efficiency directly against silicon infrastructure scale.

So, it’s a pretty straightforward exercise with three steps.

Step 1: The Human Baseline (1 Brain-Hour)

Power Draw: The human brain runs on roughly 20 Watts (about the energy of a dim incandescent or LED bulb), and this baseline changes very little whether one is sleeping or undergoing intense cognitive focus.

Energy per Hour:

Step 2: The AI Data Centre Scale

Power Draw: A modern, mid-to-large-scale AI data centre or specialised GPU cluster typically draws anywhere from 50 Megawatts (MW) to 100+ MW of continuous power (with upcoming hyperscale campuses pushing toward several hundred MW or even 1 GW). Let’s use a conservative mid-sized AI facility baseline of 50 MW (50,000,000 Watts).

Energy per Hour:

Step 3: The Conversion Rule of Thumb

To find out how many human-equivalent brain hours are packed into one operational hour of that data centre, divide the data centre’s hourly energy consumption by the human brain’s hourly consumption:

The Rule of Thumb: Every single hour a typical 50 MW AI data centre runs, it consumes the equivalent energy of 2.5 million human brains working simultaneously for that same hour. If you scale up to a massive 100 MW to 200 MW hyperscale AI campus, that single hour represents 5 million to 10 million human brain-hours of thermodynamic throughput.