Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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Thank you, Professor Powell! This is very promising remediation work, and as you mention, sand is a rapidly depleting resource! Would it be too energy-intensive to further refine the heavy-metal content into usable minerals and metals?

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