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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
7h

Great piece. Dr. Powell knows the history and strategy of China very well.

In November 2003, then Chinese President Hu Jintao warned that certain “major powers” were seeking to control the Strait of Malacca, and that China needed a new strategy to reduce this vulnerability.

I totally agree that China’s vulnerability to energy chokepoints such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Strait of Malacca has been significantly reduced by two decades of systematic preparation.

That said, there is also a broader issue. In this post, Dr. Powell mainly analyzes Malacca from the perspective of Persian Gulf oil flows into China. But the Strait of Malacca is not only an oil and gas corridor. It is also a crucial passage for Chinese manufactured goods, raw materials, components, container shipping, Southeast Asian supply chains, and the global maritime insurance system. This is where the deeper Malacca Dilemma lies for Chinese strategists.

Even if China has reduced the risk of an outright oil-supply cutoff through Russia, Central Asia, electrification, and strategic inventories, Malacca remains a wider trade and logistics chokepoint. A blockade or severe disruption of the strait would affect more than Middle Eastern oil. It would raise shipping costs, insurance premiums, delivery times, Southeast Asian supply-chain frictions, export logistics, and global trade uncertainty.

So while China has greatly reduced the fatality of Malacca as an energy chokepoint, it has not fully removed Malacca’s systemic importance as a trade chokepoint. That is why I am less optimistic than Dr. Powell.

The Malacca Dilemma has not disappeared. Its meaning has evolved. What China has really done over the past two decades is to use industrialization, electrification, oil inventories, overland energy corridors, and supply-chain coordination to convert a geopolitical chokepoint problem into a problem of system-switching capacity. China still has energy vulnerabilities, but it has downgraded them from the risk of being strangled to the challenge of high-cost adjustment.

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Saludyrepublica
6hEdited

Another extremely interesting article, Dr. Powell, thank you very much!

During years I have been watching Brian Berletic in its YouTube channel "The New Atlas" explaining why he believes that the real intention of US bipartisan politicians is to strangle China. And on April 16th Richard Medhurst posted a video ("The Petrogas-Dollar: The Secret US Strategy Behind the Iran War") in his YouTube channel and Ryan Perkins published an article ("The Strait Logic: War on Iran is a Dress Rehearsal for Blockading China") in his Substack both with the same point of view.

I honestly wish that you are 100% right.

All the best.

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