Preface: this is a short note reflecting again on the latest series of industrial profits data from China. In this note, I draw attention to the ongoing structural change in the composition of production systems, and how this drives transformations in more traditional industries as well. That’s because of the supply chain-connected nature of economic systems, which I discussed in more detail elsewhere. Lastly, I discuss monthly profit fluctuations in the context of systemic change dynamics.

The latest National Bureau of Statistics data on China’s industrial profits reveals the ongoing processes of structural changes in the system of production in China’s economy at large. When read through a structural lens that focuses on the evolving composition of production, the transformation of input–output relations, and the systemic implications of technical change, the numbers point to the ongoing and deep reconfiguration of China’s industrial economy. (I explored related issues in my discussion of the August industrial profits data in a previous essay.)

Far from the cyclical commentary dominating financial media, the data describe a long-arc transformation of China’s production system toward high-tech, high-complexity, and high-productivity structures. Questions of monthly fluctuations in profit levels are discussed at the end of this essay.

At the aggregate level, industrial profits rose 1.9% in the first ten months of 2025, marking the third consecutive month of acceleration. In isolation, this might appear modest. But when we turn our attention to issues of structure, we focus on questions of which sectors grow, what technologies they embody, and how their expansion alters relative prices, profit distributions, and the technical composition of the economy.

Here, the story is unmistakably one of structural upgrading.

Share

The Rise of High-Tech Manufacturing: A Shift in the System of Production

Profits in high-tech manufacturing rose 8% year-on-year - 6.1 percentage points faster than the industrial average. These profit surges are most intense in sectors that occupy the highest rungs of technological complexity:

UAVs (+116.1%);

Intelligent in-vehicle equipment (+114.9%);

Integrated circuits (+89.2%);

Electronic materials (+86.0%); and

Optical instruments (+38.2%).

In structural materialist terms, these breakthroughs represent the expansion of the system’s most complex production processes, those characterised by high fixed-capital intensity, deep intermediate-input chains, and strong innovation complementarities. These sectors introduce new production techniques that, once established, cascade downstream through the input structure: raising requirements for advanced materials, precision components, new instrumentation and specialised services.

This is how technical change propagates; not as isolated productivity improvements, but as structural recomposition.

High-tech manufacturing is gaining weight not because of demand fluctuations but because the technical coefficients of the system are being rewritten. New industries require new kinds of inputs, whose production then expands and transforms broader profitability patterns. In effect, China’s industrial system is undergoing a shift in its “dominant technique.”

Traditional Industries and the Productivity of Upgrading

The data also reveal a crucial dynamic often missed in mainstream Western commentary, namely that traditional industries are not stagnating but are, on the contrary, being re-anchored within an upgraded production paradigm.

Profit surges in upgraded traditional-industry segments include:

Graphite and carbon products (+77.7%);

Biochemical and microbial pesticides (+73.4%);

Information-use chemical materials (+19.1%);

Bio-based chemical fibres (+61.2%); and

Recycled rubber (+15.4%).

Within our supply chain input-output anchored framework, these are not anomalies but expressions of structural deepening. As high-tech industries expand, they demand new materials, new processes and new quality thresholds. What appears as “traditional industry upgrading” is, more accurately, a transformation in the system of inputs. The old sectors survive precisely because their internal composition changes to supply the needs of the new sectors.

Piero Sraffa emphasised that the profit rate is shaped not by isolated sectors but by the interconnected structure of production. Today, China’s traditional sectors are benefiting from the diffusion of high-tech production techniques and the emergence of new, higher-value intermediate-goods markets.

The Equipment Manufacturing Story: The New Structural Backbone

Equipment manufacturing - the core of what Sraffa would call the “production of production goods” - grew 7.8%, contributing 2.8 percentage points to total industrial-profit growth and rising to 38.5% of all industrial profits.

In structural terms, this is significant.

Equipment manufacturing forms the backbone of China’s ability to reproduce and expand its productive system. Its strengthening signals an expansion of the country’s autonomous capacity to generate and deploy new techniques. It also contributes progressively to greater internal coherence of the production system, reducing dependence on external technological inputs. Lastly, it points to a structural tendency toward increasing returns, because machinery production is subject to learning-by-doing, scale effects and cumulative technological improvement.

Railway, shipbuilding and aerospace - up 32% - are emblematic. They are sectors where China’s technical complexity is highest and where production interacts deeply with national innovation capabilities. Note that they are all related to the circulation capacity of the economic system; namely, the infrastructure needed to enable to movement of people and goods.

The Profit Rate as an Expression of Structural Coherence

October’s single-month fall in profits (-5.5%) is statistically insignificant within the structural story. Short-term variations largely reflect financial-expense cycles and year-on-year base effects. They do not represent changes in the system’s underlying technical conditions.

The underlying picture is one of increasing structural coherence. Revenue growth of 1.8% shows stable demand. Manufacturing profits rising 7.7% show sectoral strengthening. Utilities profits rising 9.5% reflect capacity expansion supporting industrial upgrading. Mining’s slower contraction (-27.8%) signals reduced drag from commodity cycles.

From a Sraffian perspective, the overall profit rate stabilises when the system’s dominant sectors mature. China’s dominant sectors are shifting from heavy industry and construction to high-tech and equipment production, which inherently possess higher productivity potential and greater scope for cumulative learning. There’s still some way to go for these transformations to stabilise, in part because some of the key technological and scientific foundations enabling deep shifts in production coefficients remain in relatively infant or nascent states. I speak of, for example, advances in energy storage systems - whether they be hydrogen or sodium-ion solutions - or the development and application of AI technologies across production and circulation systems.

Share

The Full-Chain Advantage as a Structural Phenomenon

Finally, we can note an unfolding structural advantage in that China’s integrated supply chain reduces costs at every production stage, enabling new techniques to diffuse rapidly through the system. This is not merely a competitive advantage, it is a structural one.

A production system that internalises more links in its input–output chain is better placed to absorb shocks. It also reduces price-cost pressures. Technical change-enabled productivity gains can also be more efficiently ‘harvested’, and such a system continues to modulate system profits over time to support (accounting) viability.

China’s system-wide coherence, reflected in the ongoing data on industrial profits sees investments in research drive design, enabling new articulations between advanced materials and machinery systems so as to support expanded production at scale, which in turn generates continuous structural upgrading.

In sum, the October data describe an ongoing deep shift in China’s industrial structure. High-tech and equipment manufacturing are emerging as the new dominant techniques; traditional sectors are being reconfigured around upgraded inputs; and the system as a whole is moving toward higher complexity and higher productivity. This is structural transformation in the classical sense, pointing to a change in the composition and technical foundation of the economy itself. It’s what the Chinese government means when it talks about ‘quality productive forces’.

Monthly Fluctuations

While the data points to ongoing structural transformation, the October profits data also indicates a recent month-on-month decline. How are we to interpret this?

To reiterate the situation: China’s industrial enterprises reported a month-on-month decline in profits in October 2025, despite continued expansion in output and stable capacity utilisation. With the labour claim (real wages) held constant and input prices broadly stable, the key driver of this decline is downstream competitive pressure on output prices.

Firms faced a situation where selling prices of their products fell or failed to rise proportionally with costs. This led to compression of unit profit margins, meaning that even as production volumes increased, the ratio of output prices to input costs declined, reducing aggregate profits.

This phenomenon is consistent with sectors experiencing intense competition, seasonal inventory clearance, or pricing pressure from export markets. It illustrates that in the short run, profitability is sensitive to realised prices, not just cost structures, and can fluctuate even when the economy’s technical reproduction conditions remain sound.

Industries marked by expanding fixed capital and productive capacity, rapid productivity gains, strong price-based rivalry, falling nominal technology prices and aggressive market-share strategies can easily exhibit rising quantities and falling prices and falling profits. While the underlying reproduction prices (determined by fixed labour claims and input coefficients) ensure system viability, realised market prices can diverge temporarily, producing a profit squeeze even under expanding output conditions. Downstream competition compresses markups leading to falls in profits despite output increases. This is fundamentally a pricing-power loss rather than a cost shock.

Once we recognise that realised market prices fluctuate and that profit rates vary across sectors, it becomes clear how these short-run dynamics eventually catalyse longer-term adjustments in the distribution of production and the technical coefficients that define the economy’s structure. Firms experiencing persistent margin compression - caused by falling realised output prices relative to stable input costs - cannot rely on cyclical demand or temporary competitive intensity to restore profitability. Instead, they respond by reorganising production, introducing more efficient techniques, and deepening capital commitments that raise productivity and lower unit costs.

These adjustments represent a movement toward restoring profitability consistent with the prevailing distributional order (the wage–profit split). When realised profits fall below the “normal” rate compatible with system reproduction, sectors are pushed into technical transformation: greater mechanisation, automation, process innovation and scale expansion or risk progressive obsolescence. These changes alter the input–output structure itself - shifting technical coefficients, reducing labour requirements per unit of output and modifying inter-sectoral demands.

Over time, this process of competitive profit equalisation drives structural upgrading, as sectors that face persistent price pressure intensify investment in more capital-efficient production methods, consolidate capacity or exit altogether. The result is an evolving production system whose technical structure reflects continual attempts by firms to stabilise profits and maintain viability within the macro distributional constraints.