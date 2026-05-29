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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
2d

Excellent analysis !

I fully agree with Prof. Powell’s judgment: China’s current “involution” and price competition should not be mistaken for permanent, inefficient overcapacity. What we are seeing is the overlap of different industrial vintages. Older capacity from the previous investment cycle is still operating, while new green, high-tech, and digital capacity is expanding. The short-term result is price pressure, profit divergence, and intensified competition.

This is also consistent with my earlier argument that China’s deflationary cycle is largely coming to an end. The key point is that beneath the aggregate numbers, a structural replacement of growth momentum is already underway. New productive forces are replacing old drivers and beginning to pull the economy out of deep deflation.

If developed economies use tariffs, subsidies, and investment screening to block the diffusion of Chinese technologies, they may end up weakening their own green transition and industrial renewal. Developing countries, by contrast, may gain a new industrialization opportunity through China’s low-cost equipment, infrastructure, and renewable-energy products.

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ChinArb
1d

This is the piece I've wanted someone with the formal apparatus to write. The move that matters is the one most commentary can't make: treating "overcapacity" not as a snapshot but as the transitional overlap of industrial vintages — old low-productivity capital still running and generating neijuan, while the new green and high-tech vintages scale. That's not a defense of China. It's a different clock.

And the Kaldor-Verdoorn confirmation does real work. Verdoorn coefficients near one, output shocks accounting for 80–90% of productivity variance — this is the econometric spine under what I've been calling the E in R.I.C.E.: evolution as endogenous to demand and competition, not exogenous and supply-given. You've given that mechanism its proper academic bloodline. I'll be citing Nabar-Bhaduri and Vernengo from now on.

Where I'd extend you — not correct you — is one system out.

K-V is a closed loop inside one economy: demand pulls productivity, productivity supports demand, the cycle compounds. It explains, rigorously, why China's engine turns. What it doesn't ask — because it isn't built to — is where the exhaust goes. The same neijuan you read as transitional pain inside China is, on the other side of the Pacific, a permanent deflationary input. One involution, two readings: easing for the system producing it, accumulating for the system absorbing it. I argued this in The Great Divergence — Western structural inflation and Eastern deflationary overcapacity aren't two stories. They're one feedback loop seen from two ends.

That's why the EU response you call self-defeating is worse than self-defeating. You're right that austerity-plus-remilitarisation kills their own K-V conditions. But the deeper bind is that they can't simply open up either, because openness means importing the deflation on China's terms. Tariff and they suffocate their own demand-pull. Open and they import disinflation they can't price. That's not a policy error to be corrected by better economics. It's a structural trap — what I call Hostile Symbiosis: the two industrial systems are physically necessary to each other and physically threatening to each other, at the same time, with no exit that isn't also a death reflex.

So I'd put it this way: you've drawn the engine, and drawn it better than anyone. The piece I'd add is the exhaust pipe — and whose lungs it's connected to. K-V tells us why System B accelerates. It can't tell us why acceleration is, for the other side, indistinguishable from being slowly poisoned. That part isn't economics. It's physics and geography. And it's the half the overcapacity debate will never reach, because it's looking for an equilibrium in a system that doesn't have one.

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