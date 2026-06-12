Context: Last October, I had the pleasure of presenting a paper and participating in Q&A at a webinar curated by the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory. The topic was China’s recently publicised Global Governance Initiative, and its implications for Africa. I prepared some formal remarks, which are presented below. That said, the presentation didn’t actually “stick to script” though the main themes were canvassed.

Introduction

Today’s presentation on China’s Global Governance Initiative will broadly speaking, canvas three broad areas.

First, I will present the GCI as China’s newest articulate to the emerging trends of global order.

Second, I will situate the GCI within a broader frame of China’s other recent Development, Security and Civilisational Initiatives.

Third, I will reflect on how these initiatives shed light on China’s reimagining of what it means to be a great power in the 21st century.

The publication of China’s Global Governance Initiative (GGI) in 2025 marks a significant moment in the evolution of China’s approach to international affairs. While the Initiative has been widely interpreted as another in a series of Chinese proposals for global cooperation, it in fact reveals something more than that; it reflects China’s own ongoing effort to define what it means to be a great power in the twenty-first century.

For much of modern history, the idea of a “great power” has been entangled with domination — the ability to project power, to control flows of trade, to impose order and to enforce hierarchy. China’s recent initiatives suggest a different trajectory. Rather than asserting itself as a hegemon, China seeks to shape an international environment that enables the development, security and cultural autonomy of others nestled in an interconnected web in which futures are shared.

This is what I refer to as the concept of a great enabling state (赋能型大国): a state whose power derives not from its capacity to command, but from its capacity to enable - that is, to create conditions under which others can flourish.

1. The Global Governance Initiative: Reforming the Rules of the Game

The Global Governance Initiative was introduced by President Xi Jinping in 2025.

Its stated aim is to “promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system and work together for a community with a shared future for humanity.”

At its core, the GGI seeks to respond to three long-standing deficits in the international order:

A representation deficit - that is, the under-representation of developing nations in global decision-making; A legitimacy deficit - the tendency of some actors to substitute their own “rules-based order” for the universal principles of the UN Charter; and A cooperation deficit - the failure of the current system to address shared transnational challenges such as climate change, pandemics, technological divides and inequality.

The GGI proposes to remedy these deficits through a framework grounded in:

Sovereign equality among all states, regardless of size or strength;

Genuine multilateralism — “extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefit”;

A people-centred orientation in global governance; and

The reform of institutions to better reflect the realities of a multipolar world.

The Initiative thus moves China beyond its earlier identity as primarily an economic actor and positions it as an architect of governance itself - not a rule-taker but a rule-shaper within a changing global order.

2. The Earlier Initiatives: Development, Security and Civilisation

The GGI does not stand alone. It completes a sequence of three earlier global initiatives - each addressing a key dimension of international life.

The Global Development Initiative (GDI)

Launched in 2021, the GDI calls for a reinvigoration of the world’s commitment to development in line with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

It emphasises people-centred, innovation-driven, and green development and focuses on areas such as poverty alleviation, food security, climate response, and digital inclusion.

The GDI’s logic is not prescriptive. It does not export a single model of development; rather, it seeks to enable multiple pathways suited to local contexts. In this sense, it is the first expression of the enabling ethos: development as empowerment rather than dependency.

The Global Security Initiative (GSI)

Proposed in 2022, the GSI responds to the increasingly fragmented global security environment.

It advances the principles of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security and explicitly rejects the bloc politics and zero-sum rivalries that have re-emerged in recent years.

The Initiative argues that no country can achieve security at the expense of others, and that regional mechanisms should have the autonomy to maintain stability without external domination.

The GSI, therefore, enables security autonomy - a pluralistic vision of order that accommodates multiple regional security systems under the umbrella of shared global stability.

The Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI)

Announced in 2023, the GCI extends China’s global thinking into the realm of values and culture.

It rejects the notion of a universal civilisation imposed from one cultural centre and instead promotes mutual learning among civilisations.

Its core message is that every society has the right to articulate its own values and developmental ideals, and that diversity of civilisation is a source of global vitality, not conflict.

The GCI thus enables cultural sovereignty - the capacity of nations and peoples to participate in global modernity on their own terms.

3. The Four Initiatives as an Integrated Framework

The Global Governance Initiative of 2025 completes a conceptual architecture that now spans four dimensions:

Economic – the GDI (development capacity)

Security – the GSI (stability and autonomy)

Civilisational – the GCI (cultural and normative pluralism)

Institutional – the GGI (inclusive global governance)

Together, these initiatives form a holistic framework for what China calls a community with a shared future for humanity. They can be understood as a stacked system of enablement:

GDI – enables material development and productive capacity. GSI – enables peace and security conditions for that development. GCI – enables cultural legitimacy and mutual understanding. GGI – enables the institutional arrangements through which the first three can operate fairly and sustainably.

This framework does not propose to replace the current international system with a single new order. Instead, it seeks to pluralise the system - to make space for multiple voices, paths, and institutional forms within an interdependent world.

4. The Concept of the Great Enabling State (赋能型大国)

China’s articulation of these initiatives reveals a deeper philosophical evolution. The great enabling state is a conception of power as facilitation rather than domination.

Where the imperial or hegemonic state seeks to command, the enabling state seeks to create the conditions of possibility for others. Its power lies not in the control of flows - of capital, resources, or information — but in its ability to sustain and coordinate those flows so that they serve the common good.

This vision reflects a continuity of Chinese philosophical thought.

From the Confucian notion of harmony without uniformity (和而不同) to the Daoist idea of wu wei (non-coercive action), the emphasis is on relational balance, not hierarchical domination.

In modern policy language, this becomes 共建共享 - joint construction and shared benefit.

Thus, to be a great power in this emerging worldview is not to impose a single global order, but to enable multiple orders to coexist and interact productively. China’s greatness, in this understanding, derives from its capacity to empower others and thereby create a world of dynamic equilibrium.

5. Contrasting Paradigms: Atlanticist and Enabling Traditions

The contrast between China’s enabling paradigm and the Atlanticist imperial tradition is instructive.

Historically, the Atlantic system was organised around asymmetrical enablement - the centre’s empowerment was sustained by the periphery’s dependency. Colonialism, financial hierarchy, and technological monopoly were all forms of disabling others to preserve control.

China’s concept of enabling power reverses this dynamic.

It assumes that the stability of the system depends on the empowerment of all participants.

The more others develop, the greater the overall system capacity; the more stable the periphery, the more resilient the global network.

This is not merely a moral argument. It is also a systems-theoretic one: complex global interdependence cannot be governed by domination; it must be governed through distributed capability.

6. The World Economy and the Decentring of the Global Core

The material foundation of this shift lies in what we might call the world economy - the real economy of productive interaction and mutual enablement.

For most of the post-war era, the Transatlantic economies and Japan, anchored by the United States, functioned as the fulcrum of the global economy. The world was organised through hub-and-spoke systems of value extraction:

Colonial and post-colonial trade hierarchies;

Dollar-denominated financial structures;

Intellectual property monopolies;

And asymmetric technological diffusion.

These structures produced the familiar centre–periphery and semi-periphery map of the global system.

But over the past two decades, that system has begun to decentre.

Trade, investment, and technology flows increasingly connect South-South networks.

Financial settlements in local and regional currencies are expanding.

New development institutions - BRICS mechanisms, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and regional payment systems - are reshaping how global capital circulates.

In short, the world economy is becoming a dynamic neural network rather than a rigid hub-and-spoke hierarchy. Its vitality derives from the density and quality of its interconnections, not from a single controlling centre.

China’s four global initiatives both reflect and reinforce this transformation.

They offer the governance logic of the world economy: a world in which power and value arise from connection, coordination, and shared productivity rather than from control of the nodes.

7. An Integrated Holistic Framework for Multipolarity

Taken together, the GDI, GSI, GCI, and GGI provide a multidimensional blueprint for a genuinely multipolar world.

They recognise that the old unipolar order, dominated by a single civilisational and economic axis, is giving way to distributed interdependence - a world of multiple interacting centres.

The GDI provides the economic foundation by enabling development capacity.

The GSI provides the security foundation by promoting cooperative stability.

The GCI provides the cultural foundation by legitimising plural values.

The GGI provides the institutional foundation by reforming global governance structures.

Each dimension reinforces the others.

Development without security is fragile; security without cultural legitimacy is unstable; and all three require governance arrangements that are inclusive and equitable.

In this sense, China’s global initiatives are not parallel projects but components of a single civilisational proposition: that a harmonious world is one that enables difference to coexist within unity.

8. Implications for the Emerging Global Order

This framework has far-reaching implications for how we think about global order and the role of great powers within it.

First, it challenges the idea that the decline of unipolarity must lead to fragmentation.

A multipolar world, in the Chinese vision, need not be anarchic; it can be structured through networks of mutual enablement rather than hierarchies of control.

Second, it offers a re-definition of global public goods.

Where the traditional order conceived public goods as those provided by the hegemon - peace through dominance, liquidity through the dollar, security through deterrence - the enabling order conceives them as jointly produced capacities: shared development, cooperative security, civilisational dialogue, and inclusive governance.

Third, it suggests a new measure of leadership.

The legitimacy of a great power in this emerging era will depend less on its ability to command obedience and more on its ability to orchestrate cooperation - to generate alignment without coercion.

Finally, the enabling paradigm implies a different form of sovereignty, one that is relational rather than isolating.

In an age of interconnected challenges and crises, no state can be truly sovereign if others are incapacitated. The empowerment of others becomes the precondition of one’s own stability.

9. Beyond the Translatio Imperii

The unfolding multipolar world is not another episode in the translatio imperii — the age-old relay of empire from one hegemon to another. It represents a more profound transformation: the dissolution of the imperial logic itself.

China’s Global Initiatives — Development, Security, Civilisation, and Governance — articulate this shift. They offer a vision of a world order based on flow, connection, and co-enablement, rather than on command, hierarchy, and extraction.

In this world, the great enabling state (赋能型大国) stands not above others but among them, exercising leadership through the creation of shared capacity. Its task is not to dominate history’s stage but to design the stage upon which many actors can perform.

The world economy - the economy of productive interaction - provides the material foundation for this vision. As the global system becomes more interconnected, power itself becomes relational. What holds the world together is not the authority of a centre but the vitality of its connections.

China’s initiatives, taken together, thus mark the beginning of a new discourse of power - one that measures greatness not by control, but by the ability to enable the flourishing of others.

The world that is unfolding,” we might say, “is not one where empire passes hands, but one where empire itself dissolves - giving way to a networked humanity sustained by shared enablement.

Excellent — here’s a final section you can add to the speech. It keeps the same formal, reflective tone and follows naturally as a concluding provocation for discussion. It positions African nations as active agents in shaping a new global order, not as passive recipients of Chinese initiative.

10. Provocations and Pathways: African Agency in the Emerging Enabling Order

If the Global Governance Initiative and its companion frameworks represent an emerging enabling order, then the key question becomes: who will make use of the space that this order opens?

For Africa, this is not a theoretical question. It is a profoundly practical one - a question about how to convert the structural transformations of the global system into durable national and regional capabilities.

The multipolar world that China’s Initiatives help to shape creates a wider bandwidth for African agency. The central challenge - and opportunity - is to use that bandwidth to articulate Africa’s own visions of development, security, civilisation, and governance. A few directions for reflection and discussion follow.

A. Reclaiming Development Sovereignty

The Global Development Initiative (GDI) invites African nations to reposition development as something done by them rather than to them.

It provides a platform for diversified partnerships beyond traditional donor-recipient hierarchies, allowing countries to mobilise finance and technology aligned with their own industrialisation agendas.

African regional bodies could use the GDI framework to coordinate cross-border infrastructure, green energy corridors, and digital connectivity projects that bind national economies into productive regional ecosystems.

Most importantly, the GDI space allows nations to negotiate value-chain participation on terms that strengthen domestic capacities, rather than perpetuating resource dependency.

In this sense, African states can use the GDI to move from being sites of development to being authors of it.

B. Designing Indigenous Security Architectures

The Global Security Initiative (GSI) calls for a move beyond imported security paradigms.

For Africa, this opens a field to:

Build regional security mechanisms grounded in local contexts — peacekeeping, anti-terror cooperation, maritime governance — with African leadership and norms at the core;

Emphasise development–security linkages, where economic empowerment becomes a stabilising force;

Assert the principle that security must be co-produced, not externally imposed — thereby reducing reliance on extra-continental military footprints.

Here, the GSI’s logic of “common and cooperative security” resonates strongly with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision of “silencing the guns” through inclusive growth and governance reform.

C. Reasserting Civilisational Confidence

The Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) provides intellectual and moral ground for African cultural sovereignty.

It legitimises the idea that African societies need not define themselves through external civilisational lenses.

This space can be used to:

Support pan-African cultural exchanges and the revalorisation of indigenous knowledge systems;

Reframe Africa’s modernity as a plural modernity - technological, ecological, and humanistic at once;

Engage with other Global South civilisations - Asian, Arab, Latin American - as co-equal interlocutors, not subordinates in a universalist hierarchy.

Through this lens, Africa contributes not only to material development but also to the moral and civilisational balance of the multipolar world.

D. Shaping Global Governance Reform

The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) invites developing nations to participate directly in the reconstruction of international institutions.

African diplomacy can:

Press for fairer representation in global finance and technology standard-setting bodies;

Expand the role of regional organisations as legitimate multilateral actors in global governance;

Champion the principle of sovereign equality and distributed voice, ensuring that reforms do not simply substitute one hegemonic pole for another.

Through such engagement, Africa becomes not merely a beneficiary of reform but a co-designer of the new governance landscape.

E. Building the World Economy Across the South

Finally, in the world economy - the economy of productive interconnection - Africa stands to gain by becoming a nodal region of South–South circulation.

The ongoing decentring of the global economy opens routes for African manufacturing, fintech, logistics, and agri-industrial ecosystems to link with Asian and Latin American partners outside traditional Western trade channels.

Continental initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) can align with China’s initiatives to create distributed value networks, not extractive commodity chains.

The rise of RMB-based and local-currency settlements, digital payment platforms, and alternative credit institutions offers Africa greater financial autonomy from dollar dependency.

By actively shaping these connections, Africa contributes to - and benefits from - a fluid, networked multipolarity.

11. Closing Reflection

The Chinese conception of global enablement offers not a script to be followed, but a stage upon which others may act.

Its promise lies not in replacing one global centre with another, but in creating the structural space for many centres of initiative to emerge.

For African nations, this is a moment not only to claim their place in a new order, but to help define its character.

If the future world system is to be an enabling one, then Africa’s voice - its developmental imagination, its security innovations, and its civilisational wisdom - must be among the sources of that enablement.