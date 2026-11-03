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Kathleen McCroskey
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Thank you, Professor Powell! One of the many instances of research in every field in China, where education is still highly-valued. Here's another in Life Sciences, and more like this every day - https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.accounts.6c00477

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