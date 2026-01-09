Preface: This piece concerns itself specifically with interpreting a recent essay by China’s Minister of Finance, Lan Fo’an, which outlines the key parameters for fiscal policy heading into 2026. It’s largely descriptive, but I would draw attention to two main points: first, fiscal policy isn’t just about ‘aggregate demand’ management - it is a key driver of structural change; second, insofar as demand is concerned, the issue isn’t about consumption per se (a western obsession) but about demand as a whole, which an integrated understanding of the dynamic symbiosis between production (via investment demand) and consumption.

In an article titled “Playing the Role of Proactive Fiscal Policy” published in People’s Daily on December 2, 2025, China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo’an outlined the government’s approach to fiscal policy heading into 2026, framing it as a “proactive fiscal policy” designed to support high-quality development under the 15th Five-Year Plan. It came a few days before the Politburo held its December meeting, the outcomes of which set the stage for the Central Economic Work Conference.

Minister Lan’s article provides a detailed account of how the central government intends to balance macroeconomic stability, structural transformation, and social welfare objectives. For observers of China’s economic strategy, Lan’s vision not only confirms the country’s commitment to investment-led development but also signals a maturation of fiscal governance that aligns closely with ongoing social capital rotation toward technology, emerging regions and new demographics.

Put plaining, fiscal policy dovetails with structural transition and is, in fact, a key driver of it.

Key Elements of Lan’s Fiscal Strategy

In his article Lan sets out a comprehensive blueprint for how fiscal policy will support China’s development during the upcoming 15th Five‑Year Plan (2026–2030). Key elements are:

A dual focus on demand‑ and supply‑side policy: The fiscal toolbox will combine traditional macro‑stabilisation (counter‑cyclical and cross‑cyclical) with structural, supply‑side interventions. Tools include budget allocations, taxation, government bonds (including ultra-long special treasury bonds) and transfer payments.

Expanding domestic demand, especially via consumption and investment: Government efforts to raise household incomes, expand social transfers, and stimulate consumption are to be matched with a push for “effective investment”. The aim is to deepen and broaden China’s domestic market, creating new consumption scenarios while boosting investment-led growth.

Accelerating development of a “modern industrial system” anchored in technology and innovation: The article emphasises boosting science, technology, education and social security - supporting both existing industries and emerging “new quality productive forces.”

Prioritising social welfare and balanced, equitable development: Fiscal policy will remain “people‑oriented,” ensuring resources are directed to public services, social security, regional development (urban and rural), healthcare, education and livelihoods.

Strengthening fiscal system, debt management and institutional governance: The article underscores the need for fiscal reform - better central‑local fiscal relations, transparent and sustainable debt mechanisms (especially limiting hidden local debt), optimising budget and spending structure, improving efficiency and accountability.

Promoting a unified national market and improving resource‑allocation efficiency: The aim is to break down “bottlenecks and blockages” in internal circulation, reducing fragmentation and local‑protection, so that factors of production flow more freely across regions and sectors.

Embedding fiscal policy in a broader, coordinated strategic system: Fiscal policy is not an end in itself, but part of a broader strategic architecture - aligning with social, industrial, regional, fiscal reforms and macro‑monetary, industrial, regional policies.

Lan argues that this “proactive fiscal policy,” executed with “reform thinking and innovative spirit,” is essential to underpin China’s high‑quality development, enable “Chinese‑style modernisation,” and support the strategic tasks of the 15th Five‑Year Plan.

This approach to fiscal policy is also set against the backdrop of a push to implement the vision for a unified national market, reducing fragmentation and cross-regional disparities. By coordinating investment and fiscal policy, the government seeks to eliminate duplication and excessive regional exuberance, improving the flow of capital, labor, and goods nationwide.

Strategic Implications: Investment-Led Economic Restructuring

Lan’s framework dovetails with broader analyses of China’s economic evolution. Investment is being channeled into high-tech sectors, emerging regions, and younger demographics through these new sectors, consistent with the ongoing rotation of capital away from traditional industries toward areas of high productivity and growth potential. The central government is stepping up as the primary financier for local governments, which remain the main executors of investment projects. This direct funding model addresses vertical fiscal imbalances, ensures alignment with national priorities, and increases accountability. It also tempers regional exuberance, reducing wasteful duplication and supporting the consolidation of a unified national market.

Complementary investment and consumption: By linking investment-driven growth with measures to raise household incomes and social welfare, fiscal policy supports a sustainable expansion of domestic demand. This reinforces structural transformation while maintaining social stability and enabling more equitable development. Governance and institutional reform: The emphasis on transparency, budget efficiency, and centralised oversight strengthens fiscal governance and mitigates risks of misallocation. Structural reforms are designed not only to maintain stability but also to enhance long-term efficiency and economic resilience.

Why This Matters

The combination of strategic, investment-led fiscal policy, central support for local execution, and unified market development positions China to:

Mobilise capital efficiently toward sectors and regions with the highest growth potential.

Foster domestic demand through income growth, social security expansion and consumption stimulation.

Reduce regional disparities and inefficiencies, creating a more integrated, resilient economy.

Support long-term transformation toward a high-tech, innovation-driven economy while maintaining social equity.

Critically, the removal of major local debt risks means the government can execute these strategies with confidence, focusing on investment quality and strategic alignment, rather than firefighting financial crises.

Conclusion

Lan Fo’an’s article signals ongoing fine-tuning in China’s economic policy that focuses on fiscal discipline, strategic investment, social capital rotation and market integration. These elements converge to drive high-quality development. The central government continues to orchestrate a complex, coordinated system where investment serves as both a lever of growth in aggregate terms and a mechanism for structural transformation, complemented by measures to expand household income and domestic consumption.

For global observers and domestic stakeholders alike, this represents a clear message: China continues to eschew reactive, short-term stimulus for its own sake and prefers a more systemic approach to investment-driven, strategically guided economic restructuring. Fiscal policy isn’t just about “aggregate demand”. The success of this approach will depend on disciplined execution, strong governance and the effective rotation of capital into new productive forces. This is a blueprint that, if and when realised, could shape China’s economic trajectory well into the next decade. It will also shape the possibilities for many economies across the globe.