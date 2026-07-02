Preface: This essay extends the analysis first presented in my earlier Substack piece, “China’s Economic Model Revisited” and extended in my book, Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters. Building on prior references to Sraffa’s critique of aggregate capital and Marx’s reproduction schemes, this essay introduces explicitly for the first time the dynamic framework of Luigi Pasinetti — particularly his vertically hyper-integrated subsystems, structural change and demand-led re-proportioning.

This lens reveals a deep affinity with Chinese policy practice, including its emphasis on industrial chains (工业链), new productive forces and coordinated reproduction. By moving beyond one-dimensional aggregates, the essay provides a more robust foundation for refuting persistent mainstream tropes — e.g., excessive supply, chronic overcapacity and household suppression — and offers a coherent, multi-sectoral understanding of China’s ongoing transformation.

In my earlier essay, “China’s Economic Model Revisited” from April 2025, my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, and assorted essays in recent times, I have argued for an alternative understanding of China’s development trajectory, which moves beyond static GDP snapshots and simplistic narratives of imbalance or income suppression. On my account, China’s growth has been characterised by investment-driven demand expansion, rising real household incomes, competitive price discipline, and a gradual shift toward consumption-led patterns as autonomous demand evolves. This process has unfolded in phases: export and infrastructure-led accumulation in earlier decades, technology-intensive urbanisation in the 2010s–2020s, and now, an emerging focus on high-value manufacturing, green transitions and services. Savings rates remain high, not as a distortion but as a residual of strong investment expansion and rising incomes that support both consumption and accumulation.

For those familiar with the wider scope of non-mainstream economic theory, that analysis, which emphasised the leading role of (public) investment as the autonomous driver, in which demand composition shifts drive structural change, and rising real incomes emerge from competitive productivity gains rather than from “rebalancing” away from investment are ideas that trace back to Marx’s schemes of reproduction in Capital, Volume 2, and various post-Keynesian traditions — Sraffa, Kaldor, Robinson, Kalecki and others. In Capital, Volume 2, Marx offered an early multi-sectoral framework for understanding inter-sectoral proportions, surplus realisation and the conditions for sustained economic reproduction. This understanding has also girded Chinese thinking about supply chains, financial circulation and the role of information systems, as I have examined in detail in my book China, Trust and Digital Supply Chains (2023).

In this essay, I seek to expand on these observations by showing how Piero Sraffa (whose work I have explicitly built on previously when I introduced the centrality of nested supply chains) and Luigi Pasinetti extended and made dynamic this classical tradition, and how through these interventions we can better understand the Chinese experience. As an aside, the resulting lens reveals a strong affinity with the ways in which Chinese political economy and policy making — rooted in Marxist thought and focused on developing productive forces, managing structural contradictions, ensuring reproduction and building resilient industrial chains — have approached economic development in practice.

Sraffa’s Production of Commodities by Means of Commodities (1960) provides the analytical scaffold. (Sraffa’s work has influenced Chinese scholarly critiques of neoclassical economics and developments in theorising the question of capital, which shouldn’t come as a surprise, and has also informed studies on China’s economic development 1987-2000 and questions of Chinese productivity growth and structural change 1995-2009.) In the Sraffa setup, relative prices and the choice of production techniques emerge once the distribution between wages and profits is set by broader social, institutional and policy forces, not by marginal productivity in a timeless market. For China, this means the wage-profit split is not an automatic outcome of supply and demand for “labour” versus “capital.” It is shaped by policy choices, bargaining power, minimum wages, rural revitalisation efforts and common prosperity initiatives. Recent data show labour’s share in primary distribution rising modestly (from around 51–52% in the early 2020s toward 53%+), with faster wage growth in rural areas and lower-tier cities compared to urban cores. This spatially differentiated rise in real wages acts as an exogenous driver: it pressures older, labour-intensive techniques toward obsolescence while supporting demand for new goods and services.

But how are we to grasp the variable dynamics across sectors, when product demand expands (or contracts) at variable rates, and where technical progress together with a learning process that makes its utilisation possible takes place in non-uniform ways? Luigi Pasinetti’s approach is a useful way into this set of issues.

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Hyper-Integrated Subsystems in China’s Structural Transformation

Pasinetti builds on Sraffa with a dynamic, multi-sectoral lens that is particularly suited to understanding China’s experience. In Structural Change and Economic Growth (1981) and Structural Economic Dynamics (1993), economies are viewed through vertically hyper-integrated subsystems — each final consumption good or service traces back through all direct, indirect, and replacement (depreciation) labour and inputs required to sustain and expand capacity. This is akin to a supply chain, where productivity isn’t reducible to a single “production function” but is a result of how an entire chain functions. A useful introduction to Pasinetti’s approach to structural economic dynamics is in Cozzi (2022).

Furthermore, Pasinetti’s vertically hyper-integrated subsystems offer a practical way to see the economy not as a single aggregate but as a collection of relatively autonomous but interdependent “growing subsystems,” each tied to a final good or service. For any final output (say, electric vehicles or healthcare services), the hyper-integrated view includes:

Direct labour and inputs to produce it;

All indirect labour and inputs across the supply chain; and

“Hyper-indirect” components: labour and resources needed to replace worn-out capital (depreciation) and to expand capacity at the rate demanded by that specific sector.

This produces a hyper-integrated labour coefficient (η i ) — the total labour required per unit of final output, including everything needed for the subsystem viz. supply chain, to reproduce and grow. These coefficients decline over time as productivity rises, but at different speeds across sectors.

In China today, this framework illuminates the ongoing restructuring with striking clarity. I’ve previously described this restructuring process in terms of a rotation of the social capital. I’ve also previously examined the variability in profit rates across industries, showing how they point to an economic system in transition (see here and here). The resonance between this “visualisation” and Pasinetti’s structural subsystems approach is readily apparent.

Presently, high-tech manufacturing subsystems (e.g., EVs, renewables, semiconductors and digital equipment) are strongly expanding. They exhibit high productivity growth (ρ i often 8–11%+ in recent years) and robust demand growth (r i ), boosted by policy, income elasticities for new goods and global exports. Hyper-integration shows rapidly falling labour coefficients as automation and learning are embodied in replacement investment. These subsystems pull strong upstream linkages — such as advanced materials, machinery and specialised energy sources — reconfiguring the entire production structure and supporting induced employment elsewhere.

Real estate and traditional construction subsystems, by contrast, have moved into a slow-growth or saturating phase. With lower r i due to policy curbs and market maturation, net expansion is limited even as replacement needs for the existing stock persist. Older, more labour- and energy-intensive techniques also linger longer under local competitive pressures, keeping hyper-integrated coefficients relatively higher for a time. This typically creates transitional excess capacity in legacy areas, contributing to what is commonly known as “involution,” but also frees resources (labour and materials) for redirection toward progressive subsystems. This is precisely the rotation that’s taken place out of real estate, as I’ve discussed previously.

Services subsystems, especially modern high-value areas like digital content, health, tourism and business services, are expanding rapidly; indeed, services demand is expanding at a faster rate than demand for conventional consumer goods. Demand growth (r i ) benefits from generalised Engel’s Law as incomes rise — people spend more on experiences and care once basic goods needs are met. These subsystems often have higher labour coefficients than advanced manufacturing but play a crucial role in absorbing workers displaced from goods-producing sectors. Spatial patterns matter here: faster wage growth in rural areas and tier 3–4 cities supports rapidly rising localised services demand at levels exceeding expansion rates in higher tier cities, and technique upgrading, aiding national re-proportioning.

A particularly clear practical parallel is China’s policy emphasis on developing and strengthening industrial chains (工业链) — integrated ecosystems spanning upstream materials, midstream manufacturing, and downstream final goods and services. This concept maps directly onto Pasinetti’s vertically hyper-integrated subsystems.

Overall, the dynamic effective demand condition — that the weighted combination of these subsystems must align with available labour supply — holds reasonably well at the aggregate level (stable urban unemployment around 5%), even as transitional frictions appear in youth reallocation and skills matching. Rising wages, especially in rural and lower-tier regions, act as an exogenous force accelerating obsolescence in older techniques while boosting demand for new outputs. Unified national market reforms reduce frictions in resource flows, helping the hyper-integrated system reconfigure more smoothly.

This hyper-integrated perspective directly echoes the phased evolution described in the original essay: each phase corresponds to a shift in which subsystems are expanding most vigorously, with policy-induced autonomous demand (investment and exports) steering the process.

Spatial Clustering and Agglomeration: Realising Hyper-Integrated Subsystems on the Ground

Pasinetti’s hyper-integrated subsystems map beautifully onto China’s patterns of spatial clustering and agglomeration. In theory, each subsystem is a logical construct spanning the entire economy; in practice, its linkages — suppliers, knowledge flows, specialised labour, and replacement investment — tend to concentrate geographically due to agglomeration economies: shared infrastructure, spillovers, thick labour markets, and reduced coordination costs.

China has actively cultivated this through industrial parks, high-tech development zones, and major metropolitan agglomerations such as the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to name but a few. China’s 14th Five Year Plan (just ended) identified 19 urban agglomerations for development (see figure below). These clusters function as spatial embodiments of hyper-integrated subsystems, making the abstract vertical logic concrete and highly efficient. A recent study (Zhang et al., 2026) drew on panel data from 221 cities across the 19 urban clusters in China from 2011 to 2022, and investigated the impact of urban cluster population agglomeration (UCPA) on New Quality Productive Forces (NQPF) and explored its underlying mechanisms. The empirical results of their study demonstrated that UCPA significantly promotes the development of NQPF. Positive spatial agglomeration externalities in Chinese manufacturing were also evident between 2003-2013, as shown by Yang et al (2026).

Figure 1: China’s Megalopolises Plan

In high-tech manufacturing subsystems (EVs, renewables, semiconductors and digital equipment), production chains cluster tightly. Population clustering boosts productivity (Xiao et al., 2025), bolstered by effective administrative “county-to-district” reforms (Feng and Huang, 2026). Proximity accelerates the embodiment of new techniques in replacement investment, driving faster declines in hyper-integrated labour coefficients (η i ) and higher productivity growth (ρ i ). Knowledge spillovers within clusters speed learning-by-doing, while upstream suppliers (advanced materials, precision machinery and specialised energy systems) benefit from co-location. This is evident, for example, in Shenzhen’s electronics ecosystem or Hefei’s new energy vehicle cluster, where policy-driven autonomous demand induces rapid capacity expansion and reconfiguration of linkages.

Services subsystems are also agglomerating, though often in a more distributed way. Digital and business services concentrate in urban cores, while localised consumer and care services expand in tier 3–4 cities and rural areas, supported by faster wage growth and improving connectivity. The unified national market push, first announced April 2022, further aims to integrates these clusters by reducing regulatory fragmentation, enabling resources to flow more smoothly from saturating subsystems (e.g., legacy real estate in certain regions) to expanding ones.

This spatial dimension strengthens the overall dynamic effective demand condition. Clusters act as engines of national structural change; they concentrate the most progressive parts of hyper-integrated subsystems, absorb displaced labour from older techniques, and generate spillovers that diffuse productivity gains more widely. At the same time, policy efforts to extend innovation corridors into central and western regions help balance spatial re-proportioning, aligning with faster rural and lower-tier wage growth.

Agglomeration is not without transitional challenges. Intense local competition can slow obsolescence in legacy clusters as “older firms” hang on (so-called “zombie firms”), and uneven spillovers may temporarily widen disparities. Yet within the Pasinetti lens, these are manageable frictions in the continuous process of circulation and decomposition of social capital, even as zombie companies create barriers to non-local companies to enter the market. They are addressable through coordinated investment in connectivity, skills and new subsystem development as well as progressive “encouragement” of obsolescence, and the breaking down of local barriers via national market regulatory harmonisation.

By deliberately leveraging spatial clustering, China operationalises Pasinetti’s “natural” dynamics at scale: autonomous demand steers expansion where linkages are strongest, rising wages (exogenous distribution) accelerate technique upgrading across regions, and structural re-proportioning unfolds through real geographic networks rather than abstract aggregates.

Pasinetti’s hyper-integrated view traces how social capital (produced means) circulates through replacements and decomposes via obsolescence. China’s spatial patterns enrich this. In China, urban cores drive high-tech upgrading with slower wage growth favouring capital deepening and incentivising innovation. At the same time, rural and lower-tier areas, with faster wages, push mechanisation and localised services. This re-proportioning — facilitated by unified national market efforts — reshapes inter-regional linkages, supporting national coherence. It counters narratives of uneven development as pathology; instead, it is the mechanism of transformation, with policy mitigating frictions.

Energy transition adds another layer: replacing inefficient techniques with higher-EROEI systems (renewables integration and smart manufacturing) reduces waste while expanding use-value prosperity, even if exchange-value metrics (GDP growth) moderate. This hints at “post-GDP” dynamics where material abundance grows amid compositional shifts.

Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters … for sale on Amazon .

Production Coefficients, EROEI and Negentropic Transformation

Pasinetti and Sraffa place production coefficients at the centre of analysis, most visibly the hyper-integrated labour coefficients (η i ). This focus can be usefully generalised: when reconciled in thermodynamic terms, these coefficients become questions of EROEI (Energy Return on Energy Invested) across the hyper-integrated chain. Labour itself is a high-quality energetic feature that amplifies net returns. Successful systems achieve negentropic transformation — creating greater order and use-value while managing entropy — through continuous upgrading of techniques via replacement investment. China’s shift toward high-tech, renewables, and smart systems exemplifies this process.

These ideas connect naturally to Sraffian supermultiplier models. Autonomous demand leads, inducing capacity adjustment. In China, state steering of autonomous components has sustained expansion even as real estate cooled, with high-tech exports absorbing mismatches by tapping global demand. They also dovetail with the introduction of energy as the foundational layer, which I have aimed to do.

Challenging Mainstream Frames

This framework directly challenges mainstream critiques.

Firstly, it addresses the “Household Income Suppression” and Weak Consumption claims. For starters, available data contradict this. Real wages have risen, as is clear from the Figure below, with rural and lower-tier growth outpacing urban cores, narrowing urban-rural gaps.

Figure 2: Average annual per capita disposable income of households in China from 1990 to 2025(in yuan)

Labour’s share has edged up too, from its nadir in the late 2000s. Consumption growth, especially services, continues amid goods saturation — precisely as Pasinetti predicts. Apparent “weakness” often reflects compositional mismatch: production adapts slowly to shifting demand toward services and new high-value items, not aggregate deficiency. Rising real incomes from productivity and distribution policy support induced consumption within the supermultiplier. Savings rates remain high largely because they are a residual of strong investment opportunities and rising incomes; households save comfortably for big-ticket purchases (housing upgrades, education and durables) while current wages more than adequately cover daily living costs. Ostensible precautionary motives linked to ongoing institutional transitions (e.g., welfare expansion) arguably play a role but do not indicate permanent suppression.

Secondly, it addresses the tropes concerning so-called overcapacity and deflationary pressures. In an open, multi-sectoral system, “excess” in one subsystem (e.g., legacy manufacturing) can be transitional amid obsolescence lags. Intense competition and policy pushes for high-tech can prolong older techniques temporarily, squeezing margins and prices. But this drives efficiency gains and reconfiguration. Global demand absorbs high-tech surplus (EVs and solar for instance), while domestic policy fosters new subsystems. Falling prices in progressive sectors boost real incomes — enhancing purchasing power rather than signalling crisis. Deflationary tendencies under competitive discipline align with Sraffa-Pasinetti logic: they reflect productivity outpacing demand in certain areas, necessitating faster demand growth or new sectors.

We can also consider what this means when it comes to questions of youth unemployment and reallocation frictions. The 16–17% unemployment rate for 16–24 urban youth (dropping to ~7% for 25–29) signals transitional mismatches during rapid technique change rather than some form of systemic failure. Youth unemployment is a universal issue. Graduates enter the workforce amid evolving subsystems; absorption improves with experience as services and high-tech mature. Spatial convergence (opportunities in tier 3–4) and unified market reforms ease this. Pasinetti’s framework sees such frictions as inherent to demand-driven structural dynamics: productivity surges (e.g. via automation and expanded application of AI) displace old techniques while new demand subsystems catch up. Policy skills training and service liberalisation accelerate alignment.

Reflections on Theoretical Lineage and Chinese Political Economy

The approach developed here resonates deeply with the intellectual foundations of Chinese policy thinking. Marx’s reproduction schemes already emphasised inter-sectoral balances and expanded reproduction. Sraffa formalised classical concerns with production prices and distribution in multi-commodity systems, while Pasinetti dynamised them into a theory of structural change, demand composition, technical progress and vertically hyper-integrated subsystems. It’s also worth noting that some have suggested that Pasinetti’s abstractions were an analytical reconstruction inspired by the Soviet experiences of the 1920s, concerning planning, industrial development, material balances and financial equilibrium together with tensions between short-run constraints and long-run structural transformations. The connection of the Soviet experiences of the time, associated with the debates on industrialisation and the New Economic Policy, were of course to feature within the context of China’s own experiences from the 1980s onwards. The shared experiences between the NEP and those of China’s own “reform and opening up” are well recognised and discussed in Chinese scholarship. As an aside, the growing influence of post-Keynesian thinking — from the mid-1930s onwards, in fact — within Chinese economics has been traced by Hui Yuan and Geyang Xie (2025).

I don’t want to labour the genealogical commonalities too much, suffice to note that China’s focus on industrial chains (工业链) provides a striking real-world counterpart to neoclassical nostrums, and the push for industrialisation in recent decades bears resemblance to the policy priorities of the Soviet experiences of the early to mid-1920s. Policy documents and initiatives repeatedly stress building complete, resilient and upgraded chains — from raw materials and core components to final high-value outputs. This is functionally equivalent to strengthening and reconfiguring Pasinetti’s hyper-integrated subsystems; that is, ensuring that replacement investment upgrades coefficients, that linkages support rapid re-proportioning, and that autonomous demand steers expansion where it aligns with evolving demand composition (r i ) and productivity (ρ i ).

It is therefore unsurprising, though still striking, that Chinese policymakers have consistently pursued strategies that align more closely with this classical-structuralist tradition than with Western-inspired neoclassical prescriptions. The emphasis on investment as a driver of capacity and technical upgrading, the active steering of sectoral proportions through industrial chains, the use of distribution policy to shape demand and technique choice, and the pragmatic management of transitional imbalances all reflect an implicit operating model closer to Sraffa-Pasinetti dynamics than to mainstream macro textbooks. This affinity helps explain both the resilience of China’s model and its repeated divergence from external advice that predicted crisis from “imbalances” or “suppressed consumption.”

Mainstream analyses often rely on one-sector, supply-constrained models assuming smooth substitution and endogenous distribution via marginal products. They misread high investment as crowding out consumption, treat capacity statically and overlook demand composition. Claims of “suppressed” households ignore rising real disposable incomes, labour share trends, and spatial convergence. Overcapacity talk ignores global demand and open-economy supermultiplier effects. Youth unemployment is framed as crisis rather than transitional reallocation in a high-ρ i environment.

In contrast, the Sraffa-Pasinetti lens — extended through EROEI and negentropic logic of my take on thermoeconomics — reveals China’s model as coherent focused on transformation and sustained reproduction at higher standards of living: exogenous distribution policy drives technique choice and demand evolution; autonomous demand steers structural change; frictions (obsolescence lags and various mismatches) are real but manageable through coordination. Achievements — poverty reduction, technology leadership and green progress — stem from this, not despite it. Challenges (reallocation, property deleveraging and services adaptation) reflect success in prior phases, not inherent flaws.

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Looking Forward: Policy Implications for Sustained Dynamics

To sustain the trajectory, the policy orientation is fairly obvious. It necessarily includes, but isn’t limited to, the following:

Deepen unified national markets and public service portability to reduce residual frictions in resource flows and human mobility. Even as hukou barriers have been largely dismantled in most cities, lingering regulatory fragmentation, local protectionism and uneven access to services continue to slow re-proportioning across hyper-integrated subsystems. Further integration of goods, capital, labour and data markets — coupled with expanded portability of education, healthcare, pensions, and housing support — would accelerate the circulation of social capital. This allows labour and investment to shift more smoothly from saturating subsystems (e.g., legacy real estate) toward expanding ones (high-tech manufacturing and modern services), while supporting spatial convergence between rural/lower-tier regions and urban clusters. Target autonomous demand toward emerging services and new subsystems, complementing rather than displacing high-tech manufacturing. Autonomous demand (strategic public investment, green infrastructure, exports and innovation-driven spending) remains the key steering mechanism in the supermultiplier framework. Policy should proactively nurture subsystems with high income elasticities — digital services, health and elderly care, education, cultural and leisure industries and advanced green solutions — while continuing to strengthen complete industrial chains (工业链). This ensures that as productivity surges in manufacturing (high ρ i ), demand growth (r i ) in services and new areas keeps pace, maintaining the dynamic effective demand condition and preventing technological unemployment. The goal is not an abrupt aggregate shift from investment to consumption, but a compositionally balanced expansion that supports consumption-led re-proportioning. Continue distribution adjustments (wages, transfers and social welfare) to align r i with ρ i and support consumption-led re-proportioning. In Pasinetti’s framework, re-proportioning is the continuous, dynamic process of reallocating labour, capital and other resources across hyper-integrated subsystems as differential productivity (ρ i ) and demand growth rates (r i ) evolve. When productivity surges ahead in certain sectors (e.g., high-tech manufacturing and automation), resources must shift toward faster-growing demand areas (services, new high-value goods and green solutions) to prevent technological unemployment and maintain the dynamic effective demand condition. Distribution policy plays a pivotal role here. Higher real wages, expanded transfers, and stronger welfare systems raise household incomes, particularly in rural and lower-tier regions. This shifts consumption patterns via generalised Engel’s Law — boosting r i in services and experiential goods that have higher income elasticities — while moderating r i in already-saturated goods categories. The result is a consumption-led re-proportioning that better matches the economy’s evolving supply capacities. In China’s context, this helps absorb labour from obsolescing low-EROEI subsystems into expanding ones, smooths spatial convergence, reduces youth reallocation frictions and sustains negentropic transformation by keeping demand aligned with high-productivity clusters. Without such adjustments, mismatches widen, leading to underutilised capacity in progressive subsystems and slower overall structural upgrading. Facilitate smoother obsolescence of outdated techniques via retraining programs, improved bankruptcy and exit mechanisms for non-viable firms, and disciplined competition policy — all while protecting strategic capacity in critical industrial chains. Rising wages and competitive pressures naturally accelerate the replacement of low-EROEI, labour- and energy-intensive methods, but institutional rigidities can prolong their persistence. Targeted support for worker retraining (especially in high-tech and services skills), orderly resolution of zombie enterprises, and stronger antitrust/enforcement measures would reduce transitional costs. At the same time, strategic sectors (e.g. semiconductors, renewables and defence-related chains) require continued policy nurturing to safeguard long-term technological sovereignty and negentropic upgrading. Monitor and actively manage spatial dynamics to ensure that gains in rural areas and tier 3–4 cities reinforce national coherence, while fully leveraging agglomeration advantages in key clusters. Faster wage growth in lower-tier and rural regions is already supporting localised demand and technique upgrading. Unified market reforms and infrastructure connectivity should be used to diffuse spillovers from high-agglomeration hubs (Yangtze River Delta, Greater Bay Area, etc.) to broader regions. This multi-scale approach turns spatial clustering into a national asset: core clusters drive innovation and high-EROEI subsystems, while wider diffusion supports inclusive re-proportioning and broad-based consumption growth. Prioritise high-EROEI investments and negentropic upgrading to maintain the biophysical foundations of long-term prosperity. Technical progress must be steered toward techniques that improve systemic energy return on energy invested and reduce material throughput per unit of use-value. This includes continued integration of renewables, smart manufacturing, circular economy practices and digital optimisation across industrial chains. Such investments embody higher-efficiency methods in replacement capital, lower hyper-integrated coefficients across subsystems, and support the negentropic transformation that allows the economy to generate greater complexity and living standards while managing entropy.

These policies are not about choosing between investment and consumption or manufacturing and services. These are false choices. Rather, they represent coordinated management of the “natural” path in Pasinetti’s terms: aligning differential productivity and demand growth rates, facilitating continuous re-proportioning, and ensuring that distribution, autonomous demand, and institutional reforms work together to sustain full employment and rising material prosperity.

China’s experience demonstrates that investment-led, demand-driven structural transformation in a multi-sectoral system can deliver rising use-values, even as traditional metrics evolve. By rejecting aggregate parables and embracing heterogeneity — of techniques, demand, space and energetic returns — we gain clearer insight. The restructuring is neither smooth nor crisis-free, but it is purposeful and grounded in classical logic updated for dynamic, biophysical realities. As global conditions shift, this framework underscores the resilience and adaptive potential of the model offering lessons beyond China itself.

By viewing China’s experience through this lens, we gain a more coherent understanding of its successes in poverty reduction, technological ascent, green transition and industrial chain resilience, as well as the real but transitional nature of current frictions. The model is neither flawless nor static, but it demonstrates the practical power of demand-led, multi-sectoral structural dynamics grounded in classical concerns with production, reproduction and negentropic progress. As China continues its restructuring, this perspective — rooted in its own intellectual lineage — offers valuable insights not only for interpreting its path but also for broader lessons on how large economies can navigate transformation in the 21st century.