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J M Hatch's avatar
J M Hatch
2d

Considering the considerable investment and expertise built up in moving Methane (primary component in Natural Gas) it always struck me as more sane to have a closed cycle of Hydrocarbon +Oxygen to CO2 + H20 to and back to Hydrocarbon and Oxygen again. Hydrogen is such a tricky item to store and transport, it leaks through sold steel containers causing embrittlement.

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Luis Aldamiz's avatar
Luis Aldamiz
1d

I am still a green hydrogen advocate but guess this can be a transitional technology.

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