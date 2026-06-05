Preface: a while back, I published an essay on the downstream implications of cheap hydrogen. This essay picks up on this, and integrates it with recent breakthroughs in the production of aviation fuel by way of converting carbon dioxide (CO₂ ) and biomass into jet fuel-range hydrocarbons (C8-C16) using advanced catalysts. This matters increasingly as oil supply risks rise globally, already creating strong upward pricing pressures on jet fuel. Scientific breakthroughs like these, coupled with China’s leading capacity in low cost clean hydrogen, hold the potential to transforming national energetic sovereignty at a global scale. It’s a space to keep a close eye on.

Diving into the world of material and chemical sciences has drawn me outside of my comfort zone, but it’s critical to understanding the conditions of possibility that are shaping the long arc of future developments. I can only thank my colleagues in the “hard sciences” for their teaching and forebearance as we work together to fuse our mutual understandings.

As jet fuel prices surge amid geopolitical shocks in the Middle East, a quiet laboratory advance in Shanghai has taken on fresh urgency. Scientists at the Shanghai Advanced Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have demonstrated a promising iron-based catalyst — modified with potassium and aluminum — that improves the direct hydrogenation of carbon dioxide into long-chain hydrocarbons suitable for jet fuel. Published in ACS Catalysis, and reported on in the South China Morning Post, the work moves the “reverse combustion” concept closer to industrial relevance by enhancing selectivity for the C₈–C₁₆ molecules aviation demands, while showing reasonable stability over extended testing.

This feels quite magical but it’s not. The first law of thermodynamics is ironclad: no process creates energy. The synthetic fuel’s energy content originates from the electricity used to split water into hydrogen, which then reacts with captured CO₂ over the catalyst. The real story, therefore, lies in cost relativity and comparative advantage.

Global oil markets illustrate the point. Brent crude has traded recently in the US$110–120/bbl range, with jet fuel averages around US$179/bbl and spot prices in some markets climbing toward or beyond US$4–5+/gallon (higher at retail in stressed regions). These levels reflect supply disruptions and risk premiums far above the US$70–90/bbl comfort zone of recent years. For airlines, where fuel can comprise 20–40% of operating costs, sustained higher plateaus change investment calculus across the board.

Enter green hydrogen — the critical input. Producing 1kg of synthetic jet-range fuel typically requires roughly 3.5–4kg of H₂. In a back-of-the-envelope estimate (see below), at a green hydrogen cost of US$2.50/kg (achievable in China’s best renewable-rich regions), hydrogen alone contributes about US$9–10 per kg of fuel output before other expenses. At US$3.50/kg H₂, that rises to US$12–14/kg. Adding CO₂ capture, synthesis capex and upgrading, optimistic near-term production costs for e-kerosene in favourable conditions land in the US$2.50–4.50/litre range today. Compared to fossil jet fuel at pre-surge levels (~US$0.7–1/litre wholesale equivalent), this was a steep premium. At current elevated prices, the gap narrows substantially. If oil volatility persists, the relative economics shift in favour of domestic synthetic routes, particularly where hydrogen can be produced cheaply at scale.

China is structurally well-positioned here. It leads global green hydrogen deployment, with operational renewable hydrogen capacity exceeding 250,000 tonnes per year and total built or under-construction capacity surpassing 1 million tonnes annually as of early 2026. Domestic alkaline electrolysers cost US$300–450/kW — a fraction of Western equivalents — thanks to manufacturing dominance (China controls 60% of global electrolyser capacity). Policy reinforces this. The 15th Five-Year Plan elevates green hydrogen as a strategic industry, with pilots targeting end-user prices below 25 yuan (US$3.50)/kg nationally by 2030, and lower (~15 yuan/US$2.10) in optimal inland provinces with abundant solar and wind.

Cheap, scalable electrolysers paired with massive renewables rollout give China a meaningful edge in the hydrogen bottleneck that has long constrained Power-to-Liquid (PtL) pathways. The Shanghai catalyst complements this by addressing selectivity challenges in CO₂ hydrogenation — a modified Fischer-Tropsch approach that previously overproduced methane or short chains. Better chain growth means higher carbon efficiency and less waste, trimming effective costs and improving the yield of on-spec jet fuel components (paraffins, isoparaffins with suitable freezing points and energy density).

None of this makes e-fuels a free lunch. Overall process efficiency from electricity to finished fuel often sits at 45–55%, reflecting thermodynamic losses in electrolysis (~50–60kWh/kg H₂ practical) and synthesis. Direct air capture of CO₂ adds further energy and cost penalties compared to industrial point sources. Capital for large integrated plants remains significant. Yet when fossil benchmarks rise and stay elevated — whether from conflict, underinvestment, or energy security premiums — the comparative math improves. A sustained US$1–2/gallon increase in jet fuel can shave hundreds of dollars per tonne off the required green premium.

Aviation is hard to electrify at scale for long-haul routes; energy-dense liquid fuels remain essential. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) mandates in Europe and elsewhere already push blending targets upward. E-fuels offer a pathway that recycles carbon rather than releasing new fossil stores, potentially delivering 70–90% lifecycle emissions reductions when powered by low-carbon electricity. For nations dependent on imported oil, domestic production from air, water, and renewables enhances resilience.

China’s advantages extend beyond hardware. It combines policy coordination, industrial CO₂ streams for early deployment, vast renewable potential in western provinces, and a willingness to invest at scale. While Western efforts emphasise innovation in electrolyser efficiency or novel synthesis, China’s focus on cost reduction through manufacturing scale and integration creates a different kind of momentum. If the new catalyst proves durable at commercial conditions, it could accelerate pilot-to-plant transitions.

Still, it’s worth noting challenges including full life-cycle assessments, catalyst longevity under real impurities, infrastructure for hydrogen transport/storage, and the sheer volume of clean electricity required for meaningful substitution. Thermodynamics imposes limits; cheap hydrogen remains the pivotal variable. Projections suggest that with continued cost deflation in renewables and electrolysers, best-case PtL costs could approach or achieve effective parity with fossil fuels (especially under carbon pricing) in the 2030s.

The broader lesson is economic pragmatism. Energy transitions succeed when low-carbon options become competitively attractive under realistic price signals. Surging oil costs act as a natural stress test. They highlight vulnerabilities in concentrated fossil supply chains while rewarding those who have built optionality in hydrogen, catalysis, and carbon utilisation.

The Shanghai team’s work is incremental but timely — another step in taming CO₂ hydrogenation for aviation-grade molecules. Situated against China’s green hydrogen build-out and today’s volatile oil markets, it underscores a strategic bet: invest in the technologies that turn abundance (renewables, industrial know-how) into energy-dense liquids when conventional sources falter. In a world of recurring price shocks and decarbonisation pressure, the nations mastering cheap clean hydrogen and efficient synthesis will hold a lasting edge in hard-to-abate sectors.

Whether and when this particular pathway scales commercially depends on execution, further data and sustained market conditions. Yet the underlying arithmetic is clear. Nothing creates energy, but relative costs evolve. When fossil plateaus rise, the value of domestic, recyclable alternatives grows. China appears determined to test that proposition at scale. We continue to watch with keen interest.

Appendix: Back-of-the-Envelope Calculation (April/May 2026 context)

Key assumptions:

Jet fuel energy content: ~43 MJ/kg or ~11.9–12 kWh/kg (lower heating value).

Hydrogen requirement: ~3.5–4 kg H₂ per kg of synthetic hydrocarbon fuel (accounting for stoichiometry in CO₂ hydrogenation/Fischer-Tropsch-type routes, plus real-world selectivity/losses; the Shanghai iron-based catalyst aims to improve chain growth selectivity, reducing lighter byproducts).

Electrolysis efficiency: ~50–60 kWh electricity per kg H₂ (practical today; theoretical minimum ~39–42 kWh/kg).

Overall Power-to-Liquid (PtL) efficiency: 45–55% (electricity to final fuel energy), meaning significant losses in electrolysis, reverse water-gas shift, synthesis, and upgrading.

Green H₂ cost in China: Best sites (strong renewables in Inner Mongolia/Xinjiang/Gansu) ~$2–3/kg today; national average ~$3–4/kg. Targets aim for <$3.5/kg by 2030, with electrolyser capex at $300–450/kW domestically (vs. much higher elsewhere).

CO₂: Assume low-cost industrial/point-source capture (~$20–50/tonne) for near-term; direct air capture (DAC) adds more cost/energy.

Other costs (capex amortisation for synthesis plant, catalysts and refining): ~30–50% of total in early commercial stages.

Current fossil jet fuel: Brent crude ~$110–114/bbl recently; global average jet fuel $179/bbl ($4.26/gallon in some indices), with U.S. spot/retail equivalents pushing $4–8+/gallon amid surges from Middle East tensions. Pre-surge “normal” was often ~$2–3/gallon.

Rough cost breakdown per kg of e-jet fuel:

Hydrogen alone: At $2.50/kg H₂ × 3.7 kg H₂/kg fuel ≈ $9.25/kg fuel.

At $3.50/kg H₂: $13/kg fuel.

Electricity input equivalent: ~200–250 kWh electricity per kg fuel (depending on efficiency). At very cheap renewable power ($15–25/MWh in prime Chinese sites), this is manageable but still dominant.

Full production cost today (optimistic China scenario with good catalyst selectivity, point-source CO₂, scale): Likely $2.50–4.50/litre (~$9–17/kg, since jet fuel density ~0.8 kg/L), still a premium over fossil but narrowed by high oil prices.

At sustained $5+/gallon fossil jet (~$1.32+/litre or ~$10.5+/kg equivalent energy basis), the green premium shrinks dramatically. With China’s electrolyser cost advantage and policy push, break-even or near-parity becomes plausible in best locations by late 2020s/early 2030s under carbon pricing or mandates — especially if the new catalyst boosts carbon efficiency and reduces downstream processing.

Sensitivity: If oil/jet fuel plateaus 30–50% above pre-2026 averages due to persistent supply risks, e-fuels’ relative economics improve by hundreds of dollars per tonne. Hydrogen remains 50–70% of costs, so further drops to $1.5–2/kg H₂ (via cheaper renewables + electrolysers) would be transformative. The Shanghai breakthrough helps on the selectivity side (longer chains, less methane waste), trimming the efficiency penalty.

This is simplified — real levelised costs require full LCA, capacity factors, financing and scale. But it shows that thermodynamics fixes the energy debt; relative fossil prices and H₂ cost determine viability.