Warwick Powell's Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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Thank you, Dr. Powell! This is a great essay on how China is "doing more with less disorder" which is counter to the natural tendency for systems and outputs to move toward waste and disorder. That is very interesting about your biomimetic membranes and the biological calcium-ion channels. In mammal hearts, the heart membrane is critical to the heart's function. You can grow a new heart from stem cells, but only if the membrane is present - the new cells find their proper location on the membrane. But the exiting part is that with every heart beat, a calcium ion jumps from one side of the membrane to the other. Yes, the nations of the "West" try to leap into the future by throwing money at their antique systems but they are so far behind in education and experience and technology to make any meaningful advances.

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