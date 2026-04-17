Preface: for the past few weeks, I have been in China - visiting and meeting with ordinary people living out their lives and aspirations in Tier 3 cities, academic researchers and analysts, media commentators and business people alike. I’ve been talking to people about my book Thermoeconomics in a Time of Monsters, and how a materially and thermodynamically grounded framework can help us better understand the economic and social development experiences of China and its implications globally. This short essay is a set of reflections on this trip, what I have seen and heard and why it matters. I am writing this from a laptop aboard a fast train, travelling at ~300km / h, and dispatching it over a 5G network.

There are moments when a society stops merely adapting to history and begins, instead, to make history in a new way. It does not just respond to inherited constraints; it reorganises the material conditions of life so that new possibilities become thinkable, practical and eventually normal. My proposition is that China, especially over the past decade and a half, has been doing precisely this. It has been building the future in plain sight.

I do not mean “the future” in the glossy, trivial sense of gadget fetishism or techno-utopian fantasy. I mean something more grounded and more consequential: the patient construction of a new energetic basis for economic life. In the language I have developed in my book, China has increasingly behaved as a thermodynamic state. That is to say, it has approached development not simply as a matter of GDP growth or industrial output, but as a long-term project of energetic renewal: improving the efficiency with which energy is produced, transformed, circulated, stored and used across the whole social metabolism.

Over many years, and especially since the global financial crisis, China has been engaged in a multi-dimensional reorganisation of its productive system around higher energetic efficiency. It has sought to harness more of the energy latent in nature, apply human knowledge and technical capacity to that potential, and transform it into lower-cost, higher-throughput, more socially enabling systems. When Chinese policymakers speak of “new productive forces” or “dual circulation,” they are not only talking about industrial upgrading or domestic demand. At a deeper level, they are describing a civilisational effort to lift the energetic return on economic organisation itself.

Electrification

The clearest expression of this is accelerated electrification.

This electrification story begins, obviously, with generation. Here China’s achievements are now so large that even critics who resent them cannot ignore them. Wind and solar are the headline sectors, and rightly so. China has not merely installed large quantities of renewable capacity; it has built dense, interlinked ecosystems of production around them. The panels, turbines, inverters, rare earth processing, battery inputs, transmission equipment, engineering know-how, financing institutions, and the logistical capacity: these aren’t isolated achievements. They form a system.

That matters. A country can import technologies. It can subsidise adoption. It can even produce impressive targets on paper. But it is something else entirely to create a living industrial ecology capable of reproducing and improving those technologies at scale. China has done that. It has made clean energy not a decorative adjunct to an oil civilisation, but the basis of an alternative developmental trajectory. China’s government expects that China’s peak oil consumption will be reached during the 15th Five Year Plan (2026-2030); and with the unfolding challenges arising from the US war against Iran, greater effort is likely to be made to accelerate this trend.

And crucially, this is not a story of naive substitution; of one fuel type for another in some one dimensional “transition” narrative. China’s development strategy has been far more sober and more dialectical than many of its critics allow. Coal has not disappeared. Rather, its role has been progressively altered. Cleaner and more efficient coal technologies have improved the performance of legacy systems, while in many cases coal has shifted away from the old ideal of permanent baseload dominance toward a more contingent standby function within a broader and increasingly renewable-heavy mix. Nuclear, too, has continued to develop, not as an ideological badge but as part of a pragmatic portfolio approach to energy security, decarbonisation and long-term reliability. And on the horizon sits fusion research, where China is again positioning itself not simply to catch up, but to help define what comes after the current renewables revolution.

This is worth pausing over. Too often, Western commentary on China swings between caricatures: either China is portrayed as a polluting relic because it still uses coal (and a lot of it), or as an industrial predator because it has become too good at producing the technologies needed for decarbonisation. The contradiction is revealing. What unsettles many critics is not merely China’s emissions profile, but the fact that China is increasingly shaping the material architecture of a post-oil future.

Yet generation is only one part of the story. Energy must be stored, moved and used. And here, too, China’s transformation has been profound.

It is one thing to harvest electricity. It is another to distribute it across enormous territories, between cities and regions, into factories and homes, across varying demand conditions, and with sufficient resilience to support a modern economy of extraordinary scale. China’s electricity network, the largest in the world, is not simply vast; it has become increasingly intelligent, distributed and efficient. In parallel, advances in battery technologies have widened the scope of what electrification can actually do.

We have already seen successive waves of development: from early lithium-ion systems to more advanced lithium chemistries, then onward toward solid-state and sodium-ion possibilities. Each step matters because storage is not a technical footnote. It is the hinge upon which electrification turns from aspiration into lived reality. Storage makes intermittent generation more manageable. It makes remote delivery more viable. It enables micro-grids and distributed energy systems. It supports resilience in places once considered too marginal, too distant or too expensive to serve well. It makes the grid not merely bigger, but more socially productive.

And of course it underpins the rise of electric vehicles, which have become one of the most visible symbols of China’s ability to bring future systems into the present. In China today, electrified mobility no longer feels experimental. It feels normal. That is the key point. The future is not really “the future” once a society has built the infrastructure, industrial base and consumer ecosystems that allow it to become routine.

I have travelled through Chinese cities and smaller urban centres over the years, and in recent weeks, and have repeatedly been struck by this quality of normalisation. What appears to outsiders as futuristic often appears to ordinary Chinese people as mundane. Electric vehicles, app-based mobility, digitally integrated logistics, automated warehousing, cashless payments, rapid delivery and platform-mediated services: these are not dazzling novelties in everyday China. They are simply how life increasingly works. And that, perhaps, is the surest sign that a society has moved ahead of its critics. It is no longer debating whether the future is possible. It is already living inside parts of it.

This same dynamic is now opening into hydrogen. If solar and wind continue to fall in effective cost, and if hydrocarbon fuels become structurally more expensive and geopolitically insecure, the economics of green hydrogen change. Here the broader geopolitical environment matters. The war against Iran, and Iran’s response with the Hormuz Weapon, has heightened awareness of the fragility and cost of gas-dependent systems. In that context, the possibility of lower-cost green hydrogen takes on real strategic significance. Hydrogen is not a silver bullet, but it can become an important part of a broader electrified and post-oil circulation regime, especially in hard-to-abate sectors and long-distance transport.

That matters for road and rail, but also for maritime systems and increasingly for aerial platforms, including drones. Circulation is not a secondary matter in political economy. How goods, services, information and people move determines the effective metabolism of an economy. China’s electrification push is therefore not just about cleaner generation; it is about reorganising circulation itself.

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Digitalisation

This brings us to digitalisation, which is often discussed as though it floats above material reality, as though “the digital” were somehow immaterial. It is not. Digital systems are energetic systems. They depend on power, transmission, storage, processing, cooling, minerals, materials and physical infrastructures. Their expansion depends, in no small part, on whether a society can lower the energetic cost of capturing, processing and acting on data.

China’s digital transformation has been made possible by this energetic foundation. For ordinary people, that shows up as convenience: cashless transactions, on-demand services, seamless e-commerce, the ability to transact and organise “anywhere, anytime.” For firms, it shows up as a reduction in friction: better logistics, more automated production, more efficient inventory management, better agricultural yields, smarter routing, new service platforms, improved customer matching, lower operating costs.

But the real significance lies deeper still. As the energetic costs of data systems fall, data can play a genuinely negentropic role. It can reduce disorder in production and circulation. It can coordinate dispersed activities with less waste. It can make possible a denser informational mesh across an economy, where decision-making is pushed closer to the edge, closer to where real processes are unfolding.

Pushing Frontiers

This is where frontier developments become especially interesting. China is not only scaling established technologies; it is pushing into new areas that may further lower the energetic and material costs of digital civilisation. Triboelectric nanogenerators, advanced materials including graphene, and breakthroughs in areas such as ferroelectric field-effect transistors all point toward a future in which sensing, computation and connectivity become more distributed, more efficient and more embedded in ordinary environments. The more that data capture and processing can occur at the edge, the more communities, enterprises and networks can act with local intelligence while remaining connected to wider systems.

The implications are enormous. Entire regions previously marginal to high-value digital flows can be brought into the main game. Smaller cities and towns need not remain peripheral. Spatial enablement becomes possible. New incomes can be generated beyond the old metropolitan cores. Economic participation widens. Shared prosperity becomes less of a slogan and more of a material possibility.

This is one of the least appreciated aspects of China’s developmental experience. Western observers often see scale and imagine centralisation alone. But the deeper achievement is that scale has been used to enable proliferation. Large systems have helped generate the conditions under which distributed participation becomes more viable. That is not accidental. It reflects a developmental logic in which infrastructure, industry, state capacity and technological learning are aligned toward widening the field of practical possibility.

Global Capacity; Pricing People In Through Abundance

It is also why the familiar Western complaint about Chinese “overcapacity” misses the point so badly. The accusation rests on a parochial assumption: that productive capacity should be judged against the purchasing patterns and profit expectations of the existing world economy, rather than against what humanity actually needs. But humanity does not need less capacity in solar, batteries, electric vehicles, grids, power electronics, transmission systems and low-carbon industrial equipment. It needs dramatically more.

What critics call overcapacity is often better understood as civilisational surplus capacity in the making: the productive base required to accelerate a transition away from oil dependence, carbon lock-in and geopolitical vulnerability. The world’s problem is not that China can make too much of the machinery of energetic renewal. The problem is that too many other countries still cannot.

This is why China’s experience matters beyond China.

The lesson is not that every country can or should mechanically copy the Chinese model. Historical trajectories are different. Social structures are different. Resource endowments are different. Political traditions are different. But the larger lesson is transferable: modernisation in the twenty-first century must increasingly be understood as a question of energetic reorganisation. Nations that fail to build higher-EROEI systems of production, circulation and use will remain trapped in low-efficiency, high-cost, externally vulnerable development paths. Nations that can progressively electrify, digitalise and upgrade their energetic metabolism will possess greater room to raise real living standards, widen opportunity and reduce dependence on volatile hydrocarbon chokepoints.

That is why the stakes are so high in the emerging era of Oil Shock 2.0. As oil and gas insecurities deepen, the need for practical alternatives becomes urgent. China’s modernisation lessons are therefore not just of domestic relevance. They are globally enabling. They offer the Global South, in particular, something precious: not a sermon, not an austerity lecture, not a fantasy of degrowth imposed by the already-developed, but a set of practical clues about how to build prosperity on a different energetic basis.

That, in the end, is what is most striking. China has not waited for a perfect future to arrive. It has been assembling it, piece by piece, inside the present. It has done so through factories and grids, via new batteries and platforms, expanding rail and renewables, and developing logistics systems and digital services, through materials science and statecraft. It has done so unevenly, imperfectly, and with contradictions, of course. No real historical process is otherwise. But the direction of travel is unmistakable.

China has been creating the future today: a future less organised around the combustion of ancient sunlight stored in oil, and more around the direct harnessing of contemporary flows from sun, wind and atom; a future in which data, infrastructure and energy form a more efficient web of life; a future in which development is not the privilege of a few core economies but can become more widely shared.

Others do not need to admire China uncritically to learn from this. They simply need the confidence to see what is already there. The future is no longer a distant abstraction. In important respects, it is already under construction. And China, more than any other country, has been showing what that construction looks like.