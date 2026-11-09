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john webster's avatar
john webster
1h

BUILDING WHILE BREAKING: CHINA’S ENERGY REVOLUTION

400-word summary of Dr Warwick Powell’s article

China is undergoing an energy revolution that could fundamentally alter the balance of global economic power. According to Dr Warwick Powell, a recent report by energy consultancy Ember demonstrates that China is moving beyond simply expanding renewable energy. It is now systematically replacing fossil fuels while strengthening its industrial economy.

For years, China built wind farms, solar installations and battery storage primarily to meet growing energy demand. Coal consumption remained high. That period is ending. Renewable electricity is now increasingly displacing fossil fuels rather than merely supplementing them.

The transformation is particularly striking in industry and transport. Electricity now supplies approximately three-quarters of energy consumed in China's light manufacturing industries. Fossil fuel consumption has peaked and begun declining in eight of eleven industrial sectors examined.

Electric vehicles are also transforming heavy transport. In 2025, electric trucks accounted for 26% of new heavy truck sales. Meanwhile, China accounted for approximately 60% of global additions to battery storage capacity.

Why does this matter?

Powell argues that the fundamental measure of an economy's strength is not simply money or GDP, but how efficiently it produces and uses energy.

Fossil fuel economies face increasing costs as easily accessible reserves are exhausted. More energy must be spent extracting energy, leaving less available for productive economic activity.

China is reversing this process through electrification.

Electric motors convert approximately 85–95% of their energy into useful work, whereas conventional combustion engines waste much of theirs as heat. Electrifying industry and transport therefore allows China to produce more economic output from less energy.

Mass production also reduces the energy required to manufacture solar panels, batteries and other electrical equipment. Battery storage further improves efficiency by capturing renewable electricity that would otherwise be wasted.

Powell contrasts China's strategy with Western economies, which he argues have increasingly prioritised financial speculation over investment in productive infrastructure.

China, by contrast, directs enormous resources towards manufacturing, electricity networks, storage and transport. This strengthens its industrial foundations while reducing dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The geopolitical implications are considerable. China becomes less vulnerable to disruptions in international oil supplies, including those arising from conflict in the Strait of Hormuz. Its inexpensive electrical technologies also provide developing countries with alternatives to fossil fuel dependence.

Powell's central conclusion is that China's energy revolution is not simply about combating climate change. It represents a fundamental restructuring of economic power.

By producing and using energy more efficiently, China is establishing a long-term industrial advantage that Western economies may struggle to match.

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1 reply by Dr Warwick Powell
Mick Chinnick's avatar
Mick Chinnick
7h

yes power generation comparing China with mainly the West is so substantial that the West cannot and will not be able to compete. that also applies to artificial intelligence and the diversions is getting wider. How can the West not come to this realization they are just out of control.

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