This is a “thermoeconomic review” of the China Energy Transition Review 2026, a report released recently by energy consultancy Ember. The report is of special interest as it provides quite a bit of empirical data about the dynamics of China’s energy system, and how this evolution dovetails with the development of China’s wider industrial ecosystem.

Beyond the Carbon Horizon

Public and macroeconomic commentary regarding global energy transitions remains largely trapped within a relatively narrow conceptual frame. On one hand, conventional Western economic frameworks evaluate the shift toward renewable energy through the narrow ledger of carbon accounting, financialised subsidies and levelised costs of energy (LCOE). On the other hand, a stubborn biophysical determinism insists that alternative energy systems are structurally incapable of sustaining industrial civilisation, permanently hobbled by the upfront energy costs of their own material architectures. Neither seem quite able to grasp the full picture, let alone present an accurate picture of the changes we are witnessing. Both perspectives suffer from a profound blindness to the metabolic reality of economic systems. They fail to grasp that a techno-economic transition is not merely a substitution of fuel types, but a fundamental reconfiguration of a society’s thermodynamic coefficients.

The release of Ember’s China Energy Transition Review (8 September 2026) provides a corrective to these analytical limitations. By delivering a granular, empirical ledger of China’s accelerating industrial and economic electrification, the report, viewed through the lens of thermoeconomics, provides a data-rich empirical verification of a macro-structural thesis; namely, that China is successfully executing a deliberate, negentropic intervention to stabilise its long-term net energy surplus, systematically decoupling its economic metabolism from the decaying energy returns of the fossil fuel era. This isn’t to say that fossil fuels aren’t expanding or aren’t present; but their role within the overall system is changing.

The Empirical Ledger: Ember’s Core Findings

The defining insight of the Ember report is that China’s energy transition has crossed a critical threshold, moving decisively from a defensive posture of “building before breaking” to an active phase of “building while breaking.” For over a decade, China’s massive deployment of wind, solar and battery storage operated primarily to absorb the relentless demand growth of a rapidly expanding economy, leaving the underlying fossil fuel baseline largely intact. The latest data reveals that this additive phase has concluded. Clean energy generation has scaled to such a degree that it is now actively cannibalising and shrinking established fossil fuel demand, and coal-fired technologies are increasingly being reconfigured to play a “back up” role rather than ground the system as baseload supply.

Ember’s report documents this phase shift across three critical fronts. Firstly, it reports on the submersion of industrial fossil demand. Electricity now supplies approximately three-quarters of the final energy consumed in China’s light manufacturing sectors, such as machinery, electronics and textiles. This structural shift has breached the perimeter of harder-to-decarbonise heavy industry. Heavy metals smelting and non-metallic mineral processing are increasingly shifting away from direct coal and gas combustion toward electrical processes. Consequently, fossil fuel consumption has already peaked and entered structural decline in 8 out of 11 tracked industrial sectors.

Secondly, we are seeing a major pivot in the heavy transportation sector. The penetration of electro-mobility has progressed far beyond passenger vehicles into the metabolic core of logistics. Electric models accounted for an astonishing 26% of all new heavy truck sales in 2025, and rising throughout 2026. This represents a direct electrical colonisation of heavy freight, a sector traditionally deemed a permanent captive of high-density liquid hydrocarbons.

And thirdly, the system is balancing in new ways on the back of the boom in battery technology advancements and scaling. This structural electrification is anchored by an unprecedented scaling of energy storage. China accounted for roughly 60% of global battery storage capacity additions, driven by an 84% year-on-year surge in domestic storage capacity. This massive deployment of localised storage matrices serves to capture intermittent renewable generation, compressing systemic friction and flattening out the intermittency penalties that historical models predicted would cripple high-renewables grids.

The Theoretical Frame: EROEIp vs. EROEIu and Metabolic Reproduction

To understand the profound macroeconomic implications of Ember’s data, these findings must be integrated into a rigorous thermoeconomic framework. At the heart of this framework is the recognition that economic systems are open, metabolic structures governed by the laws of thermodynamics. To stave off entropy — the natural tendency toward energetic dissipation and structural disorder — a society must continuously secure a net energy surplus capable of sustaining its internal functions and reproducing its material baseline.

When evaluating an energy system, conventional analysis relies on a singular, static metric: Energy Return on Energy Invested (EROEI). This approach is useful, but can be fine-tuned. To capture the true dynamic behaviour of an economic metabolism, we must establish a strict conceptual distinction between two distinct dimensions of net energy return. The first is what I have called EROEIp (Energy Return on Energy Invested in Production). This coefficient measures the net energy efficiency of the upstream processes required to fabricate, assemble and deploy an energy technology or material infrastructure. It accounts for the energy expended in mining raw materials, refining metals, manufacturing components (such as photovoltaic cells, wind turbines, and lithium-ion batteries) and constructing physical networks. The second is EROEIu (Energy Return on Energy Invested in Use). This coefficient reflects the downstream efficiency and systemic utility derived from that technology or infrastructure across its operational lifespan within the wider economic metabolism. It measures the net kinetic or thermal work extracted per unit of energy delivered to the point of end-use, accounting for transmission losses, storage conversions and the thermodynamic efficiency of final application devices (such as electric motors or industrial kilns).

In a conventional hydrocarbon economy, society faces a structural trap. As high-quality, easily accessible fossil fuel reserves are depleted, the system is forced to move down the EROEI curve, extracting unconventional or deepwater resources that require exponentially higher energy inputs to exploit. This systemic decay in extraction efficiency forces a growing share of societal resource and physical energy to be reinvested back into the energy sector simply to maintain baseline output. This is a process that progressively starves the wider economy of productive capacity and drives cascading structural inflation.

Conversely, a successful transition to a technology-driven, electrified energy frontier depends entirely on the simultaneous optimisation of both coefficients. If the energy required to manufacture electro-tech remains prohibitively high (EROEIp collapses), or if the system suffers massive energy dissipation due to grid instability and inefficient end-use (EROEIu) collapses), the transition fails, plunging the society into an entropic crisis.

Shifting Coefficients and the Myth of the “Storage Tax”

The empirical reality documented by Ember demonstrates that China is systematically altering both its production and use coefficients to achieve metabolic stabilisation, effectively subverting the historical trap of declining returns. (See the figure above, from the Ember report.)

The Upstream Transformation: Compressing EROEI p

A foundational critique of renewable energy transitions argues that because wind, solar and battery manufacturing are highly energy-intensive processes, their widespread deployment will trigger a massive “energy cannibalism” effect, lowering the economy’s immediate net energy surplus. Ember’s data reveals how China has broken this bottleneck through massive industrial scale and vertical integration.

By capturing a dominant share of global clean tech manufacturing, including over 80% of wind and solar capacity growth, China has realised unprecedented efficiencies in its production functions. More importantly, because electricity is expanding into heavy industrial sectors like metals smelting, the very energy inputs required to fabricate the structural steel, aluminum and silicon for future renewable infrastructure are becoming electrified.

As electric metallurgy eliminates the immense thermal dissipation inherent in coal-fired blast furnaces, the energy input required per unit of clean tech output drops significantly. China is actively raising the EROEIp floor of the clean energy transition. The energy required to produce electro-tech is falling faster than the energy yield of the technology itself, refuting Western models that treat manufacturing energy penalties as static constants.

The Downstream Transformation: Elevating EROEI u

While China’s upstream manufacturing efficiencies optimise EROEIp, its aggressive deployment of industrial and transport electrification triggers a structural surge in EROEIu. The metabolic utility of an energy system is fundamentally constrained by the thermodynamic efficiency of its end-use devices. Internal combustion engines and traditional fossil furnaces are thermodynamic disasters, losing anywhere from 60% to 80% of their input energy directly to ambient thermal entropy.

By aggressively shifting heavy transportation and industrial processes to electric drivetrains and electric heat, China is exploiting the inherent thermodynamic superiority of the electron. Electric motors convert 85–95% of input energy into useful kinetic work. By eliminating vast amounts of thermal waste at the point of use, the effective utility extracted per unit of primary energy input skyrockets, lifting the economy’s systemic EROEIu.

Furthermore, Ember’s documentation of an 84% surge in domestic battery storage capacity provides a clear rejoinder to the argument that a high-renewables grid is doomed by a prohibitive “storage tax.” Critics have long maintained that the round-trip efficiency losses and manufacturing energy costs of batteries would severely penalise system-level EROEI. However, within China’s hyper-scaled ecosystem, these localised storage matrices do not act as an energy sink. Instead, by capturing ambient kinetic energy that would otherwise be curtailed or wasted, and releasing it precisely when and where the industrial metabolism requires it, storage compresses grid friction and eliminates the need for inefficient, fossil-fuelled spinning reserves. The battery boom acts as an entropy-mitigation matrix, maximising EROEIu across the entire national grid network.

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The Macro-Structural Divergence: Substance vs. Fictitious Capital

Ultimately, the insights from Ember’s report add weight to the wider analytical frame regarding China’s unique position in the global political economy. It highlights a divergence between China’s developmental model and the accelerating entropic decay of Western hyper-financialised economies.

In my writings, I have referenced Giovanni Arrighi’s thesis regarding the “autumn phases” of dominant capitalisms, wherein societies unable to maintain real material expansion substitute physical productivity with the expansion of fictitious capital — that is, monetary claims detached from biophysical use values. The West’s stagnation in industrial electrification (with electrification rates hovering stubbornly near 20% for decades) is a direct symptom of this financialised detachment. Western economies have largely papered over their declining domestic EROEI profiles with monetary expansion, complex derivatives and informational noise, leaving their physical infrastructures to decay and rendering them acutely vulnerable to structural inflation.

China’s state-directed strategy, as illuminated by Ember, stands in stark contrast. China treats energy not as a abstract financial asset to be traded for speculative arbitrage, but as the absolute substance of economic value. By routing massive physical capital, state credit and industrial liquidity directly into concrete use values — such as advanced physical grids, localised energy storage matrices, electrified heavy transport and automated industrial tooling — the state successfully anchors its economic metabolism in high-EROEI reality.

This is a cohesive attempt at mastering the metabolic foundations of the political economy and society writ large. By building an entire industrial infrastructure designed to run on highly efficient, technology-driven electrons, China is successfully insulating itself from the volatile, exponential cost curves of late-stage hydrocarbon extraction.

The Sovereign Energy Frontier

The Ember report confirms that the “electro-tech revolution” is not a futuristic project; it is a consolidated, structural reality. From a thermoeconomic perspective, China’s “building while breaking” phase represents the construction of a permanent sovereign energy frontier, in which aggregate economic expansion measured by way of GDP growth is tightly coupled with final electricity consumption; and that, economic expansion has decoupled from final fossil fuel consumption (see figure above). While competing economic systems remain tethered to the decaying returns and escalating entropy of a sunset fossil paradigm, China is locking in a thermodynamic advantage that will underpin its economic productivity for generations to come. The coefficients have shifted, the metabolic foundations have been secured, and the empirical data compiled by Ember demonstrates that in the battle against systemic entropy, China has successfully scaled the high-EROEI heights.

There are some obvious implications. It means China’s economic system is increasingly immunised against external energy shocks, such as those occasioned by the closure of flows through the Strait of Hormuz. The preparedness, which I explored in detail on previous occasions, is evident in the Ember discussion and data contained in their report. So-called green energy technologies are not only driving domestic system-wide upgrading, they are also playing an increasing role in China’s exports — particularly to the global south nations, for whom low-cost autonomous electrification capabilities is, not to put too fine a point on it, manna from heaven. We aren’t just talking about generation and storage solutions, but critically, the technologies needed to enable downstream adoption of electrified energy in heavy industry and logistics / transport.

As much as electro-tech has progressed to drive systemic coefficients transformation, it is also clear that the work to enhance EROEIp and EROEIu continues. I have documented some of the laboratory breakthroughs in various essays over the course of the past year, which clearly point to a future in which further EROEI advances can be expected.