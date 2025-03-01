I recently conducted, by email, a Q&A with Andrew Singer, a writer with Cointelegraph. The interview was catalysed by recent talk of the possibilities of the US government adopting blockchain technologies in response to claims and concerns of waste, fraud and abuse in government expenditure. My full answers to each of the questions is provided below. The article by Andrew Singer can be accessed here, which has perspectives from other folk as well.

CT: Is blockchain technology, in fact, a promising tool to help governments eliminate wasteful spending, fraud and abuse, in your view?

WP: In principle, blockchain technology could play a central role in the maintenance of records of income and expenditure. Let’s break it down a little, in terms of the three dimensions you mention specifically.

Wasteful expenditure. The first issue here is what constitutes ‘waste’ and who determines the basis of distinguishing ‘waste’ from ‘non-waste’. These questions aren’t technological questions in the first instance; they go to how groups of people value different things through time, and in some regards the issue of ‘waste’ is a values-based normative question. On the assumption that some agreed notion of ‘waste’ is arrived at, and that this can meaningfully be defined and ultimately codified, then it is conceivable that so-called ‘self executing’ smart contracts could assist in ensuring that prescribed expenditure parameters are complied with. There are, however, many challenges in taking this determinative approach to addressing questions of expenditure, some of which include the presence of what we can call ‘radical uncertainty’ - namely the reality that not all future states (or contexts) can actually be identified a priori. This makes prescriptive approaches to ‘waste mitigation’ challenging.

Fraud. There are many kinds of fraud, and it isn’t always helpful to throw the word around loosely without trying to specify what kinds of frauds we are talking about. Are we talking about fraudulent identities? Are we talking about fraudulent authorities (or authorities / powers associated with certain identities)? Are we talking about fraudulent information? All of these raise fundamental questions about what constitutes non-fraudulent expenditures, and how it is determined that an expenditure is not fraudulent. Alternatively, we could be talking about monies expensed on unapproved activities, or that inaccurate amounts of money are expensed. Distributed ledgers like blockchains can contribute to addressing fraud-related problems, but it is critical that there is clarity of thought as to what it is that constitutes the kinds of frauds that people are concerned about in the context of government expenditure, and what are the conditions of existence of these various kinds of frauds. There is, in other words, a need to have a clear diagnosis of the kinds of frauds that are relevant and of concern and what the causes of these frauds are.

Abuse. In the context of government expenditure, one presumes the issue of abuse goes to things such as the withholding of expenditure unfairly so as to exercise coercion over the intended recipient. Self-executing smart contracts in theory mitigate risks of capricious conduct by those in authority, though again, as with many of these issues, the devil is in the detail.

CT: Based on your knowledge of the BSN (Blockchain Services Network), what are the key obstacles that would need to be overcome before public blockchains could be widely applied to government agencies and departments? Are there scalability issues? Privacy issues?

WP: The BSN is a Chinese initiative that aims to provide multi- or omni-blockchain network services, supporting in particular cross-chain interoperability. It is not the only blockchain initiative developed or deployed in China. As for the particular configuration of distributed ledgers, there are a number of dimensions of ‘distributed-ness’ that need to be unpacked. The number of nodes is one dimension, but there are also questions of geographic and ‘political’ distributed-ness, which go to how many locations does one find the nodes and how many actors are ultimately in control of the nodes and the different authorities, rights and obligations that go with being a node.

There are of course many ‘fans’ of public networks, particularly those associated with the libertarian ethos that underpinned the early generation of blockchains from the Bitcoin network to Ethereum and those that followed. These networks have tended to emphasise anonymity and permissionlessness as key operating parameters of the data networks. Whether these parameters are suitable for government-related activities is an open question. Risks of node malfeasance and the absence of channels for meaningful legal recourse would feature prominently in any consideration of distributed ledgers in the context of supporting the tracking of government expenditure. Issues related to scalability and privacy will also weigh heavily on those designing a suitable response to the concerns of digital ledger infrastructure in the name of reducing government ‘waste’, ‘fraud’ and ‘abuse’. The interaction of on-chain and off-chain elements of a data ecology would need detailed consideration as well, as part of the overall design of any distributed ledger response.

Thus, while distributed ledgers have some important security and integrity properties insofar as tracking data state changes is concerned, the devil will always be in the detail. In my view, it is well worth the effort to comprehensively investigate the potential applicability of distributed ledgers like blockchain to improve the timeliness, symmetry and integrity of critical information associated with processes and events that impact many so-called bystanders. Here, bystanders may be those who are affected by the decisions made by others and therefore have a keen and direct interest in the processes and events being tracked, or are not directly impacted but nonetheless care sufficiently about the processes and events.

One interesting aside in relation to questions of government expenditure, integrity and blockchains is how would a government budget, determined beforehand for, say, expenditure data validation services, be executed in an environment when the cost of tracking data state updates cannot be determined with certainty due to fluctuations in transaction fees? Would this possibility open up new avenues of ‘abuse’, by those outside the system leveraging knowledge of transactions demands to speculate on cryptocurrencies?

CT: If such a project is viable, what form would it take: would it be multichain? Have a decentralized consensus mechanisms (e.g., it’s been suggested that each U.S. state – e.g., California, Michigan, Rhode Island etc., could become a consensus node? Require a decentralised digital wallet? Etc.

WP: The fundamental question that needs resolution first is what is such a system trying to ‘solve’. Too often, going to technology as a solution leads to the conflation of a solutions toolkit with being the solution itself, and ultimately to a failure to properly diagnose the problems that one is seeking to solve and what the cause(s) of those problems actually are. If issues of ‘waste’, ‘fraud’ and ‘abuse’ - however defined - are related to human agency, then we are seeking to either control behaviours (through baked-in prescriptions or reward-punishment mechanisms) or remove humans from the processes themselves. How does a distributed ledger go towards addressing these issues? Who decides what kind of network is to be implemented? Who decides what rights, obligations and rights are to be distributed amongst which network of actors? Who decides how network operating parameters are to be modified? What function does one want a distributed ledger system to fulfill?

Distributed ledgers have some important properties including reduced risk of capriciousness in relation to data states (i.e., the ability of one or a small number of actors to affect the data state itself through modification or censorship) but in and of themselves do not necessarily solve problems of ‘waste’, or ‘fraud’ or ‘abuse’ unless there are clear understandings of what is meant by these things.

People often want simple answers to complex problems. In today’s hyper-technological environment, there’s often an a priori that human problems can readily be solved by expanding the role of machines. Technology advocates will often promote a technology or technology-type as an answer to all problems. In environments where, intuitively, the diagnostic presumes capricious and potentially ultra vires conduct, then transparency and multi-agent oversight is often seen as an answer. Blockchains of many varieties could contribute to enhanced transparency and multi-agent oversight, but at the same time, there will be many issues and challenges that need to be addressed along the way.

