Preface: My ongoing research in supply chains and economic systems as a whole leads us further away from the mainstream economic nostrums of marginalist theories and utility preferences, towards more grounded and structural approaches to understanding system dynamics. The foundational essay in this re-orientation, focusing on the systemic interactions of thermodynamics as the foundations of production-circulation systems, information and endogenous money, has since been supplemented by various discussions about reframing China’s economic development experience as well as approaching geopolitical issues through a thermodynamically grounded lens, rethinking trade as energetic transformation potential.

This essay aims to introduce some of the general ideas behind this re-thinking without technical jargon, in an accessible format, with a special focus from a nested supply chain point of view. I hope it works. There is a series of expanded extensions of the foundational concepts in the pipeline. Keep an eye out.

Modern economies function as networks of interdependent supply chains, where firms rely on one another to transform raw materials into final products. A single good - a car, a smartphone or a wind turbine - passes through multiple sectors, each adding value and drawing on inputs from upstream suppliers. Changes in one sector ripple throughout the network, influencing costs, profits, investment and ultimately the system’s structure. We can understand this nested network through the concept of a supply chain.

China’s recent accelerated push into automation and robotics offers a vivid illustration. It is a story not only of technological adoption, but also of how profits, investment and liquidity interact to reshape production networks, redistribute resources and produce system-wide effects - all in ways that are intuitively understandable when viewed through a systematic or supply chain networked lens.

The Economy as an Interconnected Network

For illustrative purposes, consider three broad sectors:

Automation equipment manufacturers producing robots and machinery (midstream). Upstream component suppliers providing batteries, chips and precision parts. Downstream producers making cars, electronics or textiles using these robots and components.

Each sector relies on inputs from the others. Any change in production, costs or technical capabilities in one node sends reverberations across the entire network. These interdependencies form the structural basis of prices, profits and investment opportunities. These structural features are also shaped by the composition of distribution of system surplus between wages and profits.

Let’s illustrate the interdependencies and dynamics with an example. In our case, substantial public investment takes place in automation, focused on the midstream sectors described above. This initially concentrates activity in midstream sectors setting off the following:

Robotics manufacturers and component suppliers see rising profits as demand surges; and

Downstream firms face higher input costs, temporarily compressing margins.

Within our networked systems lens, profits are structural residues, emerging from the technical and distributive configuration of the supply chain, set against the macro systemwide liquidity stock and its expansion. They are not independent forces that drive growth; they reflect the network’s organisation at that moment.

Profits, Credit and Investment

But, profits do more than signal success; they give rise to and enable further investment. Firms with high residual profits can expand capacity, improve technology and hire workers or engineers. In modern economies, much of this investment is financed through bank credit, which creates new circulating liquidity. Firms with high residual profits are considered credit-worthy. Public sector injections and retained earnings also contribute, but credit-driven investment often mobilises the bulk of resources for early structural change.

This generates a reinforcing feedback loop:

Profits → Credit → Investment → Augmented Production Capacity → Further Profits

However, it is important to caution that this loop is conditional. Realised sales and market absorption by downstream sectors are necessary; otherwise, inventory builds up and capacity utilisation declines, reducing profit growth. In other words, profits can fuel expansion, but the system has constraints through market signals, inventory adjustments, capacity utilisation adjustments and production scaling as a result of downstream absorption capacity and rates. The most significant adjustment mechanism is in capacity utilisation, even as market absorption and production capacity grow.

The Role of the Wage-Capital Distribution

In any economy, the allocation of financial output between wages and profits shapes both the distribution of surplus and the system’s capacity to absorb production. Wages determine the purchasing power of households, which in turn sets the effective demand for final goods. Profits flow to firms, investors or creditors, enabling investment in expanding production capacity. This means firms buying intermediate or upstream inputs.

We can note that aggregate wage levels are not fixed. Their potential is a function of the rate of investment. This is because:

Investment expands productive capacity, mobilising new work that generates output capable of sustaining higher wages;

Where investment is concentrated in capital-intensive sectors, aggregate wages may grow more slowly, constraining downstream demand and slowing the absorption of production; and

Conversely, balanced investment allows wages to rise in proportion to productive capacity, stabilising demand and supporting system-wide profit realisation.

A higher share of profits allocated to upstream capital-intensive sectors increases their liquidity for reinvestment, while downstream sectors with lower retained profits may face tighter margins. This shapes the pattern of residual profits across the network until downstream firms adapt via capital deepening or expanded credit access.

Wages function as the primary mechanism enabling households to purchase output. When wage shares are aligned with productive capacity, inventories remain manageable, profits stabilise and the feedback loop between investment and profits functions effectively. In short, the wage-capital structure and its responsiveness to investment govern both where profits accumulate and the system’s capacity to convert production into realised sales.

Downstream Response and Capital Deepening

Downstream firms, initially squeezed by higher upstream costs, in time respond by investing in automation themselves:

They shift production away from labour-intensive methods;

As a result, per-unit costs fall, and efficiency rises; and

Residual profits are gradually redistributed, balancing the network.

This process produces the insight that prices and profits are effects of the production structure, not independent determinants. The system reorganises itself dynamically, guided by profitability, investment opportunities, credit flows and the capacity to absorb production.

Profits as Claims on Circulating and Augmented Resources

It is important to note that profits are claims on circulating liquidity. At any moment, the system has a given quantity of money, inputs and ultimately energy, but these are continually augmented through productive work: energy supply and availability, labour, machinery operation and technological deployment. Credit mobilises productive work in the present, expanding the pool of resources. In these dynamics, note the following conditions:

Aggregate constraint: The total system-wide profits must be sufficient to sustain the chain or network of chains, but the pattern of distribution - upstream versus downstream - determines which sectors invests, expands and adapts;

Dynamic augmentation: As work is mobilised and investment flows, the pool of circulating resources grows, allowing for structural adaptation; and

Moderation by sales: The feedback loop of profits → credit → investment is naturally moderated by real sales, capacity utilisation and inventory management, preventing unchecked growth forever.

Systemic Risks Under Radical Uncertainty

Radical uncertainty is inherent in this networked economy.

Upstream sectors may accumulate profits without reinvesting, leading to a concentration of accumulated profits by way of hoards, potentially slowing downstream adaptation. Firms may build too much capacity (for now) in anticipation of future demand. Energy, materials and skilled labour can become bottlenecks illustrating how resource constraints play critical roles. Last but not least, there are questions of social adjustment. Labour markets often respond more slowly than capital, leading to temporary displacement.

These dynamics are structural features of an adapting system - indeed, of a system characterised by continual adaptation, not anomalies or market failures. The economic system so to speak, learns and self-organises through feedback loops, investment and redistribution. Self-organising involves the work of all stakeholders including enterprises, households, finance and regulatory institutions.

Learnings, and Policy and Institutional Implications

Policy is not about eliminating uncertainty, but mitigating risks and guiding systemic learning. It can support reinvestment of profits into domestic production and R&D. Initiatives can also facilitate downstream capital deepening through credit and technical assistance. Further, policy can incentivise or directly contribute to investment in workforce training to complement automation. Critically, the provisioning of secure energy and material flows to sustain expanded production is aided by strategic public policy interventions. And policy guidance can assist in the phasing of investments to align upstream expansion with downstream absorption capacity. Such measures stabilise the system while allowing it to adapt, grow and redistribute surplus reasonably efficiently.

The framework described above opens up some important intuitive learnings. Firstly, profits are structural residues, reflecting production and distribution, not marginal utility. Furthermore, profits induce investment, mobilising liquidity through credit and augmenting production capacity. The feedback loop is conditional, moderated by real sales, inventory and capacity utilisation. Prices and margins are systemic effects, not independent drivers. And, radical uncertainty is normal; the system adjusts dynamically through investment, redistribution and capacity scaling.

By viewing the economy as a network of supply chains, we can understand complex dynamics in common-sense terms: profits signal opportunities, investment reshapes production and costs and margins evolve as the system adjusts as the distribution of productive capacity and efficiency (energy efficiency) continues to ebb and flow.

Conclusion

This short overview shows that we can describe and analyse economic dynamics - covering profits, prices and investment - without invoking mainstream Marshallian or marginalist notions of preferences. By focusing on production networks, structural interdependencies and dynamic augmentation of resources, the approach provides an intuitive account of how economies adapt to shocks and innovations.

Far from being abstract or technical, this perspective aligns with the way practitioners, policymakers and the public actually perceive economic change: public orchestration of capital flows can catalyse change, some sectors boom, others struggle or contract, private investment flows follow profit, and the system gradually reorganises itself. In doing so, it offers a common-sense framework for understanding economic evolution in which the principal focus is on systemic adaptation and reproduction stability.

What is especially powerful about the structural supply chain network approach described, once we incorporate capital accumulation and temporality, is how it provides a dual lens on economic dynamics. On one hand, the structural embeddedness of production - the interdependencies of supply chains, technical coefficients and wage-capital distribution - defines objective constraints and parameters: what is physically and financially possible at any given moment, which sectors can expand and how profits and output are distributed. On the other hand, the system is dynamic and (usually) expanding: investment, work and credit continuously augment aggregate output, productive capacity and liquidity, reshaping the network over time.

In this way, the approach captures both limits and possibilities, showing how the economy adapts, grows and reorganises without relying on marginalist assumptions about preferences or equilibrium. By combining structural realism with temporal dynamism, the perspective presented here offers a common-sense, intuitive framework for understanding profits, investment, wages and supply chain evolution that aligns with both observable economic processes and policy practice.