In a recent essay (Macartney 2.0?) responding to mainstream western assertions that China’s trade policy can be characterised as ‘mercantilist’, I ended with a brief discussion - somewhat of an afterthought - on subsequent arguments about China’s trade surplus advantage deriving from an undervalued currency. On this reasoning, the argument is that China’s RMB needs to be substantially revalued up. In recent days, we’ve seen this line gain further prominence. The IMF just also jumped on the bandwagon.

As much as the exchange rate trope has re-emerged, I will suggest that this is a case of “be careful what you wish for”. In what follows, I outline in more detail reasons why this recourse to relative exchange rates as a diagnostics and ‘solution’ is dangerously misguided, and bears little resemblance to the complexities of multi-nodal cross-border supply chains.

The Mainstream Claims

Orthodox macroeconomic analysis rests on a simple chain of reasoning:

A “cheap” currency makes a country’s exports more competitive because the domestic costs embodied in goods are cheaper in foreign-currency terms; and conversely

A stronger currency reverses this by making domestic costs “more expensive,” weakening exports and supposedly correcting external imbalances.

In this model, the assumption is that a product’s cost base is overwhelmingly domestic. Thus, an undervalued RMB is portrayed as an export subsidy, while revaluation appears as a straightforward way to reduce China’s trade surplus.

This logic is clean, tractable … and badly misaligned with reality.

Where the Mainstream Model Fails: The Nested Supply-Chain Perspective

The mainstream approach rests on a pre-Global Value Chain (GVC) model, rooted in theories like the Marshall-Lerner Condition. The M-L Condition posits that a stronger currency will automatically raise export prices, reduce demand, and thus rebalance trade. The ascription of blame for trade imbalances to exchange rates has already been critiqued in analyses of multiple cases, where exchange rates have been shown to have played a very limited role. Further studies show that the U.S. trade deficit is due to domestic issues rather than exchange rates.

In what follows, I add to this scepticism. Contra the mainstream framework, I argue here that for highly complex, GVC-integrated sectors like China’s electric vehicles (EV) industry, the mainstream assumptions are not only irrelevant but dangerously inverted. By examining the granular cost structure of Chinese EVs, we reveal that currency appreciation can, paradoxically, make exports more competitive. (The same applies for solar PVs, incidentally.) I then extend this analysis to flag an interesting second-round consequence, which would provide Chinese firms with additional financial leverage to accelerate the consolidation of global supply chain control. Put another way, from the point of view of mainstream western commentators, the call for a drastic increase in the relative value of the RMB is more likely to lead to more self-inflicted economic wounds.

The failure of the traditional exchange rates analysis lies in its inability to account for the physical structure of modern production. To analyse this complexity, a cost-of-production perspective, drawing from the work of Piero Sraffa - where every output is the result of nested intermediate inputs and interdependent industries - offers more explanatory power in the age of globalised, multi-layered production. My own work in the thermoeconomics frame and elsewhere draws heavily from this supply chain-oriented perspective and Sraffa’s work.

The key insight of this approach is that the cost structure of modern manufactured goods is not domestically bounded.

For complex goods (EVs, PVs, smartphones, wind turbines, semiconductors and industrial machinery), a substantial proportion of the cost structure is imported materials, imported components and imported capital goods.Thus, the effect of exchange rate movements cannot be analysed as if costs originate in a single national economy. Instead, the true analytical object is the global production network, with each cost element indexed to the currency of the supplying economy.

Short Technical Overview - Sraffa’s Lens

This subsection presents a quick technical overview of Sraffa’s lens insofar as the argument of this essay is concerned. In this sense, it aims to lay out the foundational conceptual logic for the principal lines of inquiry and the conclusions this inquiry lead towards.

In Sraffa’s schema, the price of the final commodity (P j , the Chinese EV) is determined by the physical quantity of inputs required, the price of those inputs, and the uniform rate of profit. For the EV sector, the empirical evidence shows that up to 50% of total costs are tied directly to imported inputs with another 20% (up to) tied indirectly to intermediate inputs.

This structural reality means the EV’s price equation is dominated by the cost of the means of production: Σa ji P j. Now, consider the following:

Efficiency of the production coefficient (a ji ): China’s persistent trade surplus is not a sign of currency misalignment but of its superior technical efficiency. The a ji coefficient (the quantity of input j required per unit of output i) is simply lower in China’s advanced manufacturing base. China is, plainly put, more efficient at the complex, final assembly stage. See this recent analysis of Chinese manufacturing productivity from Weijian Shan via Gavekal for relevant comparative data. The dominance of the price of inputs (P j ): since the RMB price of these inputs is calculated by converting the foreign-currency price (USD / EUR) via the exchange rate, a key channel emerges:

When western policy makers, commentators and pundits push for RMB appreciation, they are unwittingly lowering the single largest component of the Chines EV manufacturer’s cost base. The firm, benefiting from the cost reduction, can then absorb the currency change and strategically cut its final export price while maintaining or even increasing its profit margin.

The Sraffa-based economic interpretation can be summarised as follows:

The reason this structural efficiency manifests as a persistent trade surplus in manufactures - even with currency movements - lies in the high dependence on precisely priced foreign inputs, which are estimated at between 50-70% of total costs. Now, let us turn to the available empirics.

Breaking Down EV Costs

This section dissects the composition of cost for a typical electric vehicle (EV). I have selected the EV because this category is one of the most obvious drivers of recent years’ growth in Chinese exports. For an EV like a BYD (battery-electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid, depending on model), the cost can be thought of as the sum of several broad components:

“Three-electric” system (battery pack + electric motor(s) + power electronics / controller);

Chassis / body / interior / hardware (non-drive-line: frame, body, finishing, wheels, glass, etc.);

Manufacturing / assembly / factory overhead;

R&D amortisation, tooling / moulds, certification, software / firmware, other engineering overhead; and

Mark-up / distribution / sales / after-sales / warranty / compliance / regulatory / “other” costs.

Some analyses treat “three-electric” separately because for EVs this is often ~half of total cost. Within the battery pack (often the most expensive single module), we can further break down costs by materials/components. Below is a consolidated range-table of EV cost-composition studies, based on 4 sources of published global & Chinese EV cost studies (2023–2024) plus reconstructed BYD cost analyses (Chinese & global, including BYD-specific reconstructions).

The data is presented in the following three tables. Table 1 shows the cost breakdown for the whole vehicle by the broad components. Table 2 drills into the breakdown for the battery. Table 3 presents import intensity estimates for different model types.

The bottom line is that 45–55% of the total cost of a Chinese EV is directly influenced by imported materials or components. A further 15–20% indirectly includes imported capital equipment, foreign IP royalties and imported intermediate goods embedded in domestic production. That means 60–70% of the EV cost stack has some degree of foreign-currency linkage by way of being imported.

Because battery chemistry and cost structure are more transparently studied globally (not just for BYD), we can draw on recent battery cost models to estimate what portion of a battery pack (and, by extension, a vehicle) is raw-material and component cost vs. assembly/manufacturing cost. For a lithium-ion battery (cell-based pack):

From a 2024 cost-benchmark report we get the following cost breakdown:

Cell “positive active material” (cathode) ~51.5% of total cell-materials cost;

Negative active material (anode) ~14–15%;

Separator ~10%;

Electrolyte ~8.9%;

Current collectors (copper/aluminum foils) ~2–7% depending on positive vs negative foil; and

Other materials, binder, binder solvent, packaging / housing and manufacturing overhead - the remainder (often ~ 20–30% of pack cost).

Because battery packs are often the single most expensive sub-system in EVs, and battery materials are globally traded (lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite, copper, aluminum, polymers, electronics, etc.), this confirms that a substantial fraction of the “three-electric” cost is imported-input-intensive. We can conclude that ≈70–80% of battery cost is global-commodity or global-component driven. See Tables 2 and 3.

To recap, from available data, we can reach some broad conclusions about what a typical BYD-like EV looks like in terms of cost composition.

≈ 45-50% of total cost is embodied in the three-electric (battery + motor + electronics);

≈ 30% can be attributed to the battery pack (cells + pack);

≈ 15% for motor + power-electronics / controls;

≈ 25-35% for body / chassis / interior / other hardware;

≈ 5-10% for manufacturing & overhead (assembly, QA, plant depreciation, utilities, etc.);

≈ 2-5% for R&D amortisation / tooling / certification / software / engineering overhead; and

≈ 2-5% for distribution / sales / marketing / warranty / other non-production costs.

Within the battery pack the majority cost comes from raw-material components (cathode, anode, separator, electrolyte, current collectors), which together often represent 50%+ of total cell-materials cost and a significant share of total pack cost.

The mid-spec BYD EV - currently the backbone of China’s EV export push - clearly sits in the 40–50% import-intensive cost band. Recall that another 15-20% is indirectly impacted by imported costs.

What this Means for the Exchange Rate Debate

Exchange-rate debates commonly assume that a weaker domestic currency enhances export competitiveness by lowering production costs relative to foreign buyers. This logic implicitly presumes that most costs are domestic. For China’s EV sector this assumption does not hold. As noted, the cost-composition studies for BYD and other Chinese automakers reveal that around 50% of the total production cost of a typical mid-range EV arises from imported materials and internationally priced components with a further 15-20% being indirectly exposed to imported inputs.

The battery pack alone - typically 28–35% of total vehicle cost - contains 70–80% imported or globally priced inputs, including lithium salts, nickel and manganese compounds, graphite, separators, aluminum and copper foils, and semiconductors in the battery-management system. The electric motor and power-electronics system (another 12–15% of total cost) likewise depend on traded metals and globally sourced semiconductors. Together, the “three-electric” system - battery, motor and electronics - accounts for roughly 40–50% of a BYD-class EV’s total cost and is heavily exposed to global input markets.

By contrast, the portions of an EV’s cost base that are primarily domestic - body and chassis, interior hardware, assembly labour and plant overhead - compose only about 30–40% of total cost. These are far less sensitive to currency movements.

The implication is that an appreciation of the renminbi would reduce the RMB-denominated cost of imported EV inputs. For a vehicle with 40–50% import-intensive costs, a 10% appreciation could lower total production costs by 4–5%, partially or fully offsetting any increase in foreign-currency sale prices. In high-battery-content models - now the dominant form in China’s export structure - the net effect can even be cost-reducing.

This means the conventional exchange-rate view - in which a stronger currency mechanically harms export competitiveness - does not apply cleanly to complex manufactured products with global supply chains. EVs, particularly those produced by BYD and China’s other large OEMs, occupy precisely this category. The extensive import content embedded in battery materials, electronics and capital equipment structurally alters the exchange-rate elasticity of final export prices. In some configurations, RMB appreciation can strengthen rather than weaken China’s EV export competitiveness. In others, the impact will be largely negligible, and are likely to be absorbed by way of squeezed margins given growing dominance in midstream activities.

Thus, the net effect of RMB appreciation on export competitiveness can be cost-reducing rather than cost-increasing, margin-expanding rather than margin-compressing, and competitiveness-enhancing rather than eroding. This is precisely why firms like BYD, SAIC, Li Auto and Geely are much less sensitive to exchange-rate appreciation than mainstream theory predicts.

Be careful what you wish for

The EV case illustrates a broader point. In a world of globally nested supply chains, exchange rate policy no longer has the single dimensional effects assigned to it by orthodox macroeconomics. Indeed, the use of the gross trade surplus as the primary evidence of RMB undervaluation is, it would seem, an anachronism. By failing to account for the high imported-input content of high-tech exports - a relationship that’s captured by the Sraffa-inspired input-output architecture - this metric fundamentally misrepresents China’s position in Global Value Chains. Currency appreciation, far from resolving trade imbalances, is more likely to function as an industry subsidy, lowering production costs and thereby enhancing, not inhibiting, China’s export competitiveness.

A supply-chain–anchored view reveals:

The exchange rate is not a simple price multiplier for domestic inputs;

It is a vector of relative prices across a multi-layered global cost structure; and

For modern complex manufactures, appreciation may increase, not decrease, export competitiveness.

Thus, calls for a blanket RMB revaluation to “fix trade imbalances” rest on a model of production that is no longer empirically valid. The EV sector is a clear example: its cost structure is so globally distributed that a stronger RMB often acts as a cost-reducing input-price shock, strengthening global competitiveness rather than weakening it. The trade surplus, therefore, is not a sign of an undervalued currency making goods artificially cheap; it is the realised outcome of superior technical efficiency in converting imported raw and intermediate goods and domestic value-added into high-value final exports.

Put plainly, the trade surplus in manufactures is a measure of China’s superior technical transformation capacity.

Given the complexities of GVCs, a classical, input-coefficient, cost-of-production analysis provides the correct lens for understanding the political economy of global trade. The policy debate over the RMB exchange rate has been flawed because it misrepresents a signal of China’s superior technical efficiency (the trade surplus in manufactures) as a signal of currency manipulation.

The Chinese EV sector’s cost structure is defined by its deep integration into Global Value Chains. While battery manufacturing and assembly demonstrate immense domestic efficiency (low a ji coefficients for assembly labour), the sector remains critically dependent on foreign inputs. Specifically, over 90% of advanced automotive semiconductors - the high-value component for EV brains and power management -are imported. Furthermore, the essential critical minerals (lithium, cobalt and nickel) underpinning the battery supply chain, despite Chinese processing dominance, are largely sourced from foreign mines. This dual dependency confirms the high import content of exports. Consequently, an RMB appreciation acts directly on Sraffa’s cost-of-production term (Σa ji P j ), delivering an overwhelming cost reduction that surpasses any negative effect on the final export price, thus paradoxically increasing global competitiveness.

For those clambering for a revaluation of the RMB as the solution for their concerns, a detailed understanding of cost composition and geographic spread for complex manufactures - like EVs - suggests that there could well be unintended and paradoxical consequences of simplistic policy propositions. The world of complex manufactures sees Chinese firms fulfil critical roles as designers, processors and assemblers; but each firm within the supply chain located in China draws from supplies that come from outside of China. Because of this, the world of trade - and the financial balances associated with trade - can no longer be treated as if all or even most production costs are contained within a single country, where changes to relative exchange rates have a clear and unambiguous impact on relative price competitiveness.

It’s also worth noting, though I won’t labour the issue in this essay, that a relative devaluation of the USD (which is what’s implied when folk push for an increase in the RMB’s relative value) could adversely affect American industry. U.S. imported costs would spike, for raw materials, intermediate goods and capital goods that would adversely affect the competitiveness of imported-input dependant products; and there are many of those.

One final thought for those who’ve been arguing for RMB revaluation, in addition to the observations made thus far. With RMB appreciation, Chinese outbound foreign direct investment is likely to accelerate and expand. There’s plenty of historical evidence of precisely this taking place. This means further integration of global supply chains with Chinese capacity by making foreign assets cheaper to acquire.

Blame relative exchange rate values if you want. But, be careful what you wish for.