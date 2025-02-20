The US and Russia have met in Riyadh. The Europeans and Ukraine weren’t invited. This has sparked all sorts of discombobulation and apoplexy, particularly in the capitals of western Europe but also amongst sections of the wider western political class - in Washington and elsewhere. French President Emmanuel Macron hastily convened a mini ‘council of war’ with a select group of European leaders to discuss responses. Ukraine President, Zelensky has remonstrated, making it clear that without his involvement, Ukraine will never accept any terms of agreement forged between Russia and the US. Zelensky and Trump have now exchanged spats.

Representatives of the Russian Federation and the United States of America met in Riyadh.

For some observers, the refusal to invite either the Europeans or Ukraine to attend talks with the Russians is a justified comeuppance. Participation in such talks isn’t a right; its a privilege and a responsibility to be earned, so goes the argument. For others, it is tantamount to a betrayal of ‘shared values’.

Neither of these perspectives will matter much, in time. But what they speak of - a fraying transatlantic alliance - will.

Inside the tent?

There is an Australian turn of phrase, which asks: do you want them inside the tent pissing out, or outside the tent pissing in?

Whatever agreements are reached between the US and Russia, without some level of buy-in from Europe and the forces of Ukraine represented by Zelensky, there will be no durable peace. Unless European powers and the Ukrainian body politic are accepting of whatever settlement is reached, the risks of sabotage and persistent terror are high. In other words, ‘pissing in’.

Recall that Russia is clear in that it seeks a resolution, once and for all, of the conditions of conflict in Ukraine and between Europe and Russia that have plagued relations ever since the dissolution of the Soviet Union. It’s why Russia consistently speaks of addressing the ‘root causes’ of the conflict. Russia’s views on ‘root causes’ and the need for a new European security architecture are clear. I’ve covered them separately in a recent post.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke of European and non-European troops being deployed in Ukraine as ‘peacekeepers’, to provide Ukraine with security guarantees. Why would any European nation do that if they aren’t party to the discussions? If the US wants the Europeans to do the heavy lifting, they’ll have to at some point agree to it.

This proposition may be a moot point in any regard, with (1) assorted European countries making it clear their continued reluctance-cum-refusal to commit (officially at least) their own troops - and certainly without US / Article 5 backing - to Ukraine as part of a ‘security guarantee’, (2) a slow realisation that Europe has neither the personnel nor materiel necessary to undertake such a mission; and (3) Russia itself reaffirming in the Riyadh talks with the US its opposition to such a proposition.

If the Europeans won’t (and indeed, can’t) commit to troops on the ground, and Russia is opposed to any foreign troops in Ukraine, where does this leave the US? The Europeans are perhaps hoping that this will force the US to reconsider its stated refusal to offer Article 5 support let alone its refusal to deploy its own troops to Ukraine. Alternatively, this may simply hasten America’s withdrawal from Europe altogether. The Trump administration has been consistent in its demands that Europe increases defence funding and assume primary responsibility for its own security.

This is a wedge that Russia is well positioned to exploit, as it seeks to address ‘root causes’. Let it not be forgotten that the centrepiece of the myriad of ‘root causes’ is NATO’s eastward expansion, aided and abetted and actively encouraged by the US as NATO’s principal patron; so, what better way of in effect closing this chapter of post-Cold War history than for the Americans to agree to pack up and leave? The groundwork has been laid by Hegseth, Vance and co.

John Mearsheimer has argued that Russia would be reluctant to see the back of the US in Europe, viewing America’s presence as a ‘balancing’ force keeping in check for more rabid Europeans. This perhaps overstates the calculus, when it is conceivable that Russia could frame its optimal interests as a US-free Europe, in which it can negotiate terms with its continental neighbours. Given Europe’s neutered military capacity, one doubts that Russia would necessarily see the need for an American balancing agent.

Under what conditions?

That notwithstanding, there is an emerging recognition on the part of the Americans that the Europeans and Ukrainians can’t be left out forever. As Marco Rubio, Secretary of State said after the Riyadh meeting, “everyone involved in that conflict has to be OK with it [the peace settlement], it has to be acceptable to them.”

The issue, therefore, is under what conditions and at what (or whose) timing would the Europeans and Ukraine be enlisted into the process.

Certainly, so long as they remain implacably hostile to any notion of arriving at a negotiated peace settlement, it’s unlikely that they will be afforded an opportunity to contribute to such a settlement. As a matter of practical concern, until they are willing to accept at a bare minimum Russia’s core conditions - no Ukrainian membership of NATO and recognition that the four oblasts and Crimea are now permanently part of Russia - what can one reasonably expect the Europeans and Ukraine to contribute insofar as the talks are concerned?

Russia is in no hurry; certainly, they are in far less of a hurry than is the Trump administration. While talks continue, the war of attrition will progress unabated.

The longer the war drags on, and the more progress Russia makes on the battlefield, the more obvious the strategic loss for the collective west becomes. Worse, from Trump’s point of view, is that the longer the matter remains unsettled the more likely he begins to co-own the defeat. The fact that American military aid continues to be delivered to Ukraine doesn’t help Trump’s efforts to distance himself from the failing war. Trump’s ability to demonstrate his teflon qualities will, in any case, be tested by the reality that the US under his first term pumped over $1 billion in security and lethal aid to Ukraine, aiming to boost Ukraine’s army so that it could take on Russia. It’s as much Biden’s war as it is Trump’s war, despite his protests to the contrary.

Trump’s only rhetorical recourse is to claim that the war wouldn’t have started in the first place had he been president. The beauty of this kind of proposition, from Trump’s point of view, is that it is an unfalsifiable counterfactual that appeals to blind faith alone. You either believe it or you don’t.

The rapid moves around the Munich Security Conference were made to try to distance Trump and the new administration from the Ukraine debacle. Trump’s call with Putin; Hegseth’s bombshell comments about ‘realism’; and Vance’s speech admonishing the Europeans were seemingly coordinated to cause as much distance to be formed between the Trump administration and the Europeans. The aim is to sheet home the blame for the war, and the loss, to the Europeans and Ukraine, and where possible and necessary to Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden.

Make no mistake, the outcome of the war in Ukraine is a strategic defeat for the collective west. That includes the US and the Europeans. Trump will work tirelessly to mitigate the risk of any of the blame tarnishing his reputation. The sprays at Zelensky, implying that he wasn’t acting as an American proxy but of his own accord, are part of this pattern of obfuscation.

That the Europeans have reacted viscerally to the US-Russia talks, and Vance’s dressing down at the Munich Security Conference, creates a substantial challenge for Trump to bring them into line. If the Europeans (for now) want to continue resourcing the war, and Trump doesn’t, then the Twain simply won’t meet. Are the Europeans willing to take continued American presence in Europe to the very edge of the precipice, as this could easily cascade uncontrollably as things stand today? After all, Hegseth made it clear that American military presence in Europe may not last forever.

In this ‘game of chicken’ the probability is that the Europeans will blink first. The Americans have ‘walk away power’; the Europeans don’t, and are petrified of being abandoned. The Europeans may wish to continue the war, but simply don’t have the material wherewithal to do it - with or without the Americans. That’s the brutal reality of the war in Ukraine; it has exposed the western military as a Potemkin armed force. The collective west, embodied by NATO, which has fought this war by personnel proxy, has been definitively exposed in terms of doctrine, materiel, munitions, manpower and its systemic inability to replenish, repair and replace. Wars are system-on-system tests; the west’s system has been found wanting.

Some European leaders are talking tough at the moment, but one seriously wonders whether the talk can turn to meaningful walk. I doubt it, which will mean at some point, the Europeans will have to work out a face-saving way to crab walk out of the cul-de-sac they’ve carved for themselves. Trump believes he can bully Europe to his will; the Russians are happy to wait for the Europeans to be bullied by Trump.

Within the Europe-Ukraine couplet, the weak link is Zelensky and Ukraine itself. They are both, in their own ways, latter-day mendicants, dependent on the provisions of the US and the Europeans. How long can Zelensky sustain his position, as the fate of Ukraine is increasingly being decided without him? If, and when, Zelensky goes, will this lead to a domino effect across the greater part of western Europe? A change in Kiev would be a convenient catalyst for a change in attitude in Brussels and London.

Public support in western Europe for the continuation of the war has been slowly but surely waning. European populations are growing increasingly tired of economic stagnation and the raft of other social and economic problems plaguing their own nations. The plight of Ukraine simply pales into relative insignificance in this context. Even a majority of Ukrainians now want an end to the war.

Russia is also likely to be insistent that any peace settlement must include commitments from NATO (if it still exists) or from European countries individually. Russia has consistently framed a settlement in terms of indivisible security, in which NATO is a constituent part. Why would Russia abandon this view now, when they are clearly prevailing on the battlefields? An agreement with the US is incomplete without an agreement with the Europeans. As for Ukraine, there’s high probability that Zelensky will be replaced by a leader who’s more favourable to Russia. From the Russian point of view, this would be part of the institutional arrangements that would classify as effective ‘denazification’, the second core objective of the Special Military Operation (SMO). The demilitarisation of Ukraine, the third core objective of the SMO, is simply a function of the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Europe and Ukraine will be required to be party to the settlement. Russia will insist on it. By the time it is brought it, the probability is that the Europeans will have been browbeaten by the US (and perhaps by their own populations) to commit to a peace settlement rather than fight on. The bitter pill of defeat is hard to swallow, but reality cannot be avoided forever.

China President Xi Jinping and Russia President Vladimir Putin.

Wherefore China?

So far, I haven’t discussed China. It’s worth considering China’s possible role in this imbroglio because, despite the Europeans’ various misgivings about China, they may prefer to deal with China than with Russia. In this sense, China offers a buffer; a face-saving alternative to having to eat humble pie in the Kremlin. And given the deep sense of betrayal from across the Atlantic, perhaps the Europeans will be open to a more pragmatic relationship as it forges a new pathway for renewal.

If the Europeans could bring themselves to pursue a strategic detente with China, it can militate against the total humiliation of being browbeaten by Washington and at the same time begin to resolve its deep economic structural problems. Some time ago, I wrote of the tough choices confronting Europe, in which it had to begin thinking about whether it wanted to remain as the ‘fag end’ of a transatlantic power or become a robust bulwark of an ever-strengthening integrated Eurasian continent.

Under ‘normal conditions’ countenancing such dramatic changes would be unheard of. But these are no longer ‘normal conditions’. The Europeans threw their lot in with the Americans over the last two and half decades, pushing NATO ever-eastward. Up the Primrose Path they went, having deceitfully signed off as guarantors of the Minsk Agreements in 2015. (Germany and France were the European guarantors, but as we now know courtesy of Francois Hollande and Angela Merkel, neither had any intentions of fulfilling the Agreements’ obligations. Rather, they were simply buying time to enable Ukraine to be better armed and trained, in preparation for war with Russia.) The belief was that the US was a rock-solid ally. Until now, it was. It’s proven otherwise now. In this set of conditions, once the Europeans slowly come to terms with this reality as well as those on the battlefield, they may begin to think with greater clarity about their possible options.

Ukraine has recently spoken of China potentially playing a constructive role going forward. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha‎ and the head of Zelensky’s office, Andriy Yermak, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The Ukrainians praised China’s stance afterwards.

Rather than sell out to the US on critical minerals, China could be enlisted to assist in their development on far more favourable terms. We now have details of a proposed agreement presented to Zelensky by the United States, which would have provided the US with favourable commercial privileges in relation to to Ukraine’s critical mineral reserves. The economic value extraction implied by the proposed deal would be greater than the reparations imposed on Germany at Versailles. With friends like these, the Ukrainians and the Europeans will be entitled to wonder, who needs enemies? Ukraine - what’s left of it - and Europe more broadly would be economically better off if those resources were not lost across the Atlantic.

China also has the wherewithal to support post-war reconstruction, and is likely to have the support of Moscow in doing so if it meant contributing to the sustainable resolution of the war. China has the capacity to assist with mining and downstream processing, perhaps even linked to future industrial investments in Europe as part of a broader program of economic detente.

Russia would likely be realistic about an expanded Chinese role in this part of the world. Russia won’t want an impoverished Ukraine or Europe on its doorsteps, but aside from agreements on a new security architecture, probably appreciates that the Ukrainians and Europeans won’t for some time be willing to explore economic collaboration. That’s a bridge too far. For now.

Affective Obstacles and New Possibilities

Politics is the art of the possible. One of the greatest obstacles is the role played by assorted phobias and hatreds. Russophobia ranks high amongst them, insofar as Europe is concerned. Deep-seated phobias and hatreds will need to be set aside, if for no other reason than to successfully craft a space in which the Europeans can bring themselves in from the cold and on terms that enables them to secure something from the new security architecture.

This won’t be easy.

Kishore Mahbubani has recently published an article in Foreign Affairs in which he suggests that the time has come for Europe to stop slavishly following Washington’s footsteps and begin thinking for itself in geopolitical terms. For Mahbubani, this means the Europeans will need to do three heretofore unthinkable things:

Quit NATO; Arrive at an accord with the Russians; and Work out a new strategic compact with China.

A new European security architecture may or may not involve NATO. It is conceivable that part of the new architecture, NATO is disbanded or radically reconfigured. Alternatively, NATO - with or without the US - will be a counter-party to the new architecture. Recall again that Russia submitted on December 17, 2021 a draft agreement between the Russian Federation and NATO. Russia understands that an agreement must be reached that can accommodate each other’s strategic and security concerns. An accord with Russia should aim to reduce the amount of resources needed for defence, not increase them. Europe has other problems to which its resources could be committed.

As for a compact with China, this is more possible to be countenanced today than it was a week ago. As realities come into sharper relief, and consequently old fears and hatreds are put to one side (for the moment), the need to come to a strategic compact with China will become more attractive to the Europeans and Ukraine. If the Americans are proving increasingly unreliable, and downright rapacious, then perhaps Europe must begin to think of a future that is less about its relationship across the Atlantic and more about how it contributes to and benefits from the ongoing rejuvenation of the Eurasian continent.

With the US clearly wanting to expropriate Ukraine’s natural resource wealth, a post-war reconstruction plan involving China and Chinese technologies and supply chains, may prove to be far more attractive.

China made it clear in early 2023 with its position statement on peace in Ukraine, which spoke of the need to address critical issues to create the right conditions for a settlement. Often confused as a ‘concrete plan to be implemented’ China’s approach was more of a ‘bottom up’ framework aimed at enabling conflicting parties to engage with each other. Arriving at durable settlements is a long-haul endeavour, particularly when the wounds of war are deep and painful. Forcing solutions from the top-down isn’t usually a recipe for sustainable outcomes.

China is clearly an active, if not an ‘in your face’, presence in the Ukraine-Russia conflict milieu, and may find itself being called upon by the Europeans and Ukrainians to play a more direct role in not only securing the peace but in rebuilding after the peace. Russia won’t object, as it continues to set its sights on reframing the European security architecture along the lines that it proposed in 2021. Remember ‘root causes’.

These are just one set of possibilities, amongst many. The world watches closely and hopes for a rapid cessation of the bloodshed and the achievement of a lasting peace. Meanwhile, with each passing day, Russia’s hand strengthens as it continues to grind its way forward in its demilitarisation campaign of attrition.

The unfolding dialogue is overdetermined by the direction of events on the battlefield. And these events aren’t in the favour of the US, the Europeans or the Ukrainians.