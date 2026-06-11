Preface: this is the text of the keynote speech I delivered at the recent Australia China Friendship Society Annual Conference. The actual delivery may have varied slightly.

Introduction

Ladies and Gentlemen, distinguished guests, friends and colleagues of the Australia-China Friendship Society, thank you for the honour of addressing this annual conference.

Fifty years ago, I attended my first meeting of the ACFS in Melbourne, accompanying my father, not long after migrating to Australia. It’s been a long time since, and much has changed.

Today, I speak on “Asia Pacific Reshaped: China and Australia after Hormuz”.

The events in the Persian Gulf since February 2026 – the crisis and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz – have sent shockwaves through global energy markets and security thinking. These are not distant events. They are reshaping our region in profound ways.

The core of my argument is this: The Hormuz crisis has demonstrated two critical factors that will lever fundamental change in the Asia Pacific and in Australia-China relations.

First, it has starkly shown the limits of US forward military basing in an era of precision missiles, drones and cost-imbalanced warfare. A regional security architecture premised on American forward dominance is no longer viable.

Second, the disruptions to global oil and petrochemical flows are accelerating the shift to electrification across vulnerable economies, particularly in Southeast and North Asia. This creates both challenges and historic opportunities for cooperation.

These two factors intersect powerfully in the Pacific Islands – a region of shared interest – and open the prospects of a new era of pragmatic Australia-China engagement.

The End of Forward Dominance

Let me begin with security.

The vulnerability of fixed US bases has been laid bare. As I have argued in various publications and talks recently, bases in places like Kadena, South Korea, and the Philippines now sit within range of advanced capabilities. The Hormuz experience reinforces this: even layered defences struggled against sustained salvos. Over 16 American bases have been either destroyed or damaged to an extent that the US is no longer able to use them. Whether they return to rebuild them in the future remains an open question.

This is not speculation. It is the new material reality of modern conflict. America’s military industrial base faces constraints, including documented dependencies on Chinese rare earths and critical minerals. Pentagon consultants like Govini have highlighted these vulnerabilities.

At the recent Shangri-La Dialogue, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth framed America’s role as a “balancer” to prevent any single hegemon – a telling shift from earlier postures of primacy. He emphasised partners, not protectorates, and the need for others to contribute more.

Make no mistake, America is outsourcing resourcing responsibilities and potential front line risks.

For the Asia Pacific, this means the old hub-and-spoke system built for a different era is reaching its limits. We must move toward architectures based on shared security, non-alignment, and regional equilibrium. Australia, as a middle power with deep ties to the region, potentially has a vital role – but only if we move beyond historic fears of abandonment by distant protectors and overcome long-held anxieties about our place in Asia.

This diminished American preponderance is not a sudden development but the culmination of material realities now laid bare by events in the Persian Gulf. For decades, the United States treated the Pacific as its own strategic lake — an extension of the Monroe Doctrine across vast oceanic domains, secured through bases, compacts of association, and subimperial arrangements with allies like Australia.

At the Shangri-La Dialogue, the shift in US rhetoric toward a more modest “balancer” role reflects this new reality. For Australia, this calls for a fundamental reassessment. As historian Allan Gyngell has observed, much of Australian foreign policy has been driven by a deep-seated fear of abandonment — first by Britain, then by the United States. This anxiety has often shaped our approach to Asia and the Pacific, fostering a posture of dependence rather than independent regional engagement.

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Energy Shocks and the Electrification Imperative

The second factor is energy.

Hormuz carries around one-fifth of global oil. Disruptions have driven prices up sharply, exposed dependencies, and forced rapid adaptations:

Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia have turned toward Russian oil.

Japan is consolidating Sakhalin-2 gas access.

China has restructured its energy systems over years to build resilience against maritime shocks.

Australia is not immune. Much of our crude, refined fuels, and petrochemicals flow through Singapore and other exposed routes.

This reality accelerates electrification: solar, wind, batteries, EVs, and electrified transport more generally. In North and Southeast Asia, the shift is already underway.

Nowhere is this more urgent than in the Pacific Islands. These nations have long depended on imported diesel for electricity, road transport, and inter-island shipping. Decades of Australian aid delivered limited energy sovereignty – a “languid insouciance,” as I’ve described it elsewhere, has underpinned Australia’s posture towards our neighbours in the Pacific.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has rightly warned the Pacific Island nations of protracted energy shocks.

To be sure, China has stepped in with some infrastructure, microgrids, and development support. This has sometimes caused anxiety in Canberra.

This anxiety has at times manifested in efforts to portray China’s engagement in the Pacific as somehow illegitimate. There have been suggestions, implicit or explicit, that China is not a genuine ‘Pacific nation’, while Australia claims that status by right.

Such framing, regrettably, echoes a colonial mentality. Australia’s own involvement in the Pacific is, in historical terms, a colonial enterprise — built on 19th and 20th century patterns of administration, aid, and strategic oversight following European expansion. By contrast, China’s connections to the Pacific long predate the arrival of Europeans in the region.

The Austronesian peoples who settled and shaped the Pacific Islands trace their genetic and cultural origins to the mainland of what is today southern China and Taiwan. Genetic studies confirm that the ancestors of Austronesian-speaking populations originated in the coastal regions of southeastern China before expanding through Taiwan into the vast Pacific world.

Archaeological records further document longstanding interactions and maritime capabilities linking China’s southeastern coast to the Pacific, with evidence of early seafaring cultures that contributed to the people and ongoing exchange across the region. To characterise China as an interloper or non-Pacific nation is, therefore, a form of colonial and orientalist framing that overlooks these deep historical and demographic realities.

Opportunity in the Pacific – Joint Australia-China Engagement

Such framing is particularly misplaced when viewed against the historic legacy of the Pacific as “America’s Lake.” In the post-World War II era, the United States extended its strategic dominion across the region, treating Pacific Island nations as elements in a vast containment architecture. Australia played a supporting, subimperial role — often with paternalistic policies and decades of aid that, while substantial, delivered limited gains in energy sovereignty or genuine economic infrastructure.

The time has come to shake off this outdated legacy. With American forward dominance visibly diminished — unable to sustain its bases in the face of modern precision warfare and facing industrial constraints — the Pacific can no longer function as a closed strategic lake. Pacific Island nations themselves are seeking greater agency, hedging between partners, and prioritising practical development over great-power rivalry.

This creates a historic opportunity for Australia. Rather than clinging to anxieties about being abandoned by a distant transatlantic or Pacific protector, Australia can step forward as a confident regional power. By partnering with China — leveraging Australian finance and relationships with Chinese technology and scale — we can deliver real outcomes: renewable microgrids, EVs, battery systems, and electrified maritime transport. This joint approach would advance energy sovereignty for Pacific nations, reduce diesel dependency exposed by Hormuz-style shocks, and build stability through shared prosperity.

Such collaboration models a broader regional future: one based on non-alignment, mutual respect, and practical problem-solving rather than zero-sum containment.

This delivers real economic development, energy security and resilience. It reduces dependency on volatile imported fuels and also the need for scarce foreign exchange to be spent purchasing diesel. It builds peace through shared prosperity.

Together, we can achieve outcomes neither could alone – contributing to stability in a region that has been a focal point of great power anxiety.

Post-Hormuz, this is not a zero-sum game. It is an opportunity.

This model of practical cooperation can extend more broadly: deeper economic ties, supply chain resilience, non-aligned security dialogue, and joint work on shared challenges like climate and energy transition.

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Conclusion

The Hormuz crisis is a watershed. It ends the era of comfortable assumptions about US forward dominance, oil-dependent globalisation, and the Pacific as anyone’s exclusive lake.

For Australia and China, it opens a door. We can cling to old fears — of abandonment, of Asia, of a changing order — or we can seize this moment for pragmatic, mutually beneficial engagement.

The Pacific Islands offer the perfect starting point. Let us choose cooperation over anxiety. Shared development over outdated strategic doctrines. A stable, multipolar Asia Pacific where Australia and China contribute as responsible, forward-looking partners.

The Australia-China Friendship Society has long championed understanding and partnership. In this reshaped region, your work is more vital than ever.

Thank you. I look forward to your questions and discussion.