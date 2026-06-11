Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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Thank you, Dr. Powell, for this excellent development proposal. The declining nature of U.S. projection of power is also affected by an out-of-control debt spiral.

For Australia to settle into normalized and cooperative relationships with China, they need to execute a brittle fracture away from America’s long-time goal of eliminating or at least isolating China. That includes backing out of the AUKUS alignment which includes buying submarines to protect them from the “dangers” of China, as per U.S. propaganda. As well, they need to break from what appears to be being gradually ingested into the growing Israel Empire. The best course for Australia is to embrace the goals of BRICS - sovereignty, cooperation and working for the betterment of all, and perhaps ask to join both BRICS and SEC.

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