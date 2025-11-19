Prelude: there’s always a bit of chatter about China’s real estate sector. It’s usually viewed through the lens of western experiences and expectations about real estate as an asset class, and the legacy of the western financial crisis of 2008. In this context, the protracted contraction of real estate in China is viewed as signs of crisis. Anything but. In this essay, I explain why this narrow interpretation fundamentally misunderstands the structural dynamics at work, and the drivers of the changes under way in China. This complements other essays on China’s economic development experience and model, which bring a structuralist and materialist thermodynamics informed lens to the questions at hand.

Introduction

The long arc of China’s real estate boom - once a cornerstone of the nation’s growth narrative - has entered a new phase characterised by price tapering and deleveraging. This process triggered commentary in Western media, often framing the developments as a crisis. This commentary comes to the surface from time to time, as real estate prices, sales volume, sector credit growth and development gross floor area remain tepid. Yet, when viewed through a systemic materialist lens, these dynamics reveal something else: the structural tension between fictitious capital - financial claims untethered from material production - and the material core of the economy.

Drawing on my previous arguments about the thermodynamic and physical basis of value, this essay critiques the global financial crisis as an overleveraged disjunction between fictitious capital and real production, and applies the same logic to understand China’s housing sector adjustment. The story of Evergrande’s collapse - despite international liquidity - provides a striking case study of the ultimate dominance of the material core over the financial shell.

The Material Foundations of Value

A thermodynamics-centred framework reminds us that an economy is anchored in material reproduction, in which it is “use values” that are ultimately determinant of system viability. At its core, economic life depends on the physical capacity to produce and reproduce goods necessary for subsistence and accumulation. Surplus emerges not from speculative promises but from the actual excess of goods over the means of production consumed, or put another way, by the pursuit and realisation of improvements on Energy Return on Energy Invested, thereby creating a high level of Available Energy Potential.

Financial claims - credit, bonds, derivatives etc. - are conditional claims on future value, either in terms of exchange value or use value. They belong to what we can euphemistically call the “shell,” a symbolic and contractual superstructure that grows on the expectation of future production. When the shell expands faster than the capacity of the core to generate energetic surplus, systemic stress follows. This is the essence of the 2008 global financial crisis. It was a massive inflation of fictitious capital on the back of housing markets, disconnected from household income growth and real productive capacity.

China’s Real Estate Boom and the Shell–Core Expansion

Between 2014 and 2017, China’s property sector exhibited similar dynamics. Developers used easy credit to accumulate land and finance projects, inflating land and housing prices. This expansion rested on the belief that urbanisation and rising incomes would sustain perpetual demand. However, two material constraints loomed:

Demographic shifts: Slowing household formation and aging population limited real demand growth; and Income elasticity: Household income growth could not match the compounding pace of property price inflation.

The result was a growing mismatch between the shell (ballooning leverage and valuations) and the core (physical housing completions and end-user purchasing power). This divergence invited policy intervention.

Recognising systemic risks, Chinese authorities launched a comprehensive deleveraging campaign. At first, the campaign involved admonitions and warnings from both the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and the central government. In late 2017, the then governor of the PBOC Zhou Xiaochuan spoke publicly of the risks of China’s own “Minsky Moment”. This reinforced the message from the government, via President Xi Jinping’s declaration that housing is for living in, not for speculation. Developers were also encouraged to dispose of excessive assets and deleverage, via firm nudges from authorities.

Some developers did; others didn’t. By 2020, concerns about excessive leverage in the sector remained despite the political messages and behind-closed-doors “encouragement” to deleverage. The response was direct action. The “three red lines” policy, announced in August 2020, imposed hard constraints on developer leverage ratios. The intent was to re-anchor financial claims to material realities - that is, to bring the shell back into line with the core. For developers, this meant scaling back land acquisition, reducing speculative behaviour and prioritising project completion over expansion.

While this policy stabilised systemic risk, it introduced transitional stress: tighter liquidity, slower credit growth and defaults among the most aggressive developers. Indeed the rate of credit expansion for property development rapidly plummeted from a peak of ~25% (2016) to less than 5% by 2021 (see the first figure below, in which the line shows the change in real estate credit growth from the same period of the previous year). By 2023, property development loans growth had dropped further to 1.5%. The rate of growth of property development lending has picked up marginally since then to about 3%. The period in question also marked the beginning of price tapering, as speculative pressure diminished and the market recalibrated toward fundamentals. The diminution of speculative pressure came from a reduction in the rate of expansion of personal mortgage credit for property (see the second figure below).

The dramatic retrenchment of real estate-related credit expansion coincided with rapid expansion in credit to other industrial sectors, as shown in the chart below (courtesy of South China Morning Post and Horizon Insights). As loans to property developers and household mortgages declined, loans to industrial companies rose. I’ve previously described this as one of the key features of the three great rotations of China’s capital base, as policy-makers sought to address evident geopolitical risks (in 2017 Trump launched America’s explicit economic war against China) and domestic sector balances.

The Offshore Detour – Evergrande and the Globalisation of the Shell

Yet not all developers complied. Evergrande, emblematic of the high-growth, high-leverage model, sought to circumvent domestic restrictions by tapping international bond markets. Between 2017 and 2020, the company issued billions in high-yield dollar bonds, effectively relocating the shell from China’s regulated financial system to global liquidity pools. Meanwhile, the material core remained in mainland Chinese cities.

Western investors, hungry for yield in a low-interest-rate environment, provided capital on the assumption of implicit state guarantees. As reported in the Financial Times (October 14, 2021):

“International investors are probably used to more aggressive, intervention-style policy,” the senior banker said, pointing to a lack of strong support from Beijing in recent weeks for struggling developers. “They are looking for kung fu but they’re getting tai chi.”

This move to expand dollar-based bond issuances to the global market temporarily insulated Evergrande from domestic deleveraging pressure, enabling it to continue aggressive land banking and pre-sales. Global markets are hungry for Evergrande’s bonds. However, these activities did not expand the material core. They merely recycled capital into speculative positions, compounding the fragility of the shell.

This strategy illustrates a crucial point: financial shells are spatially elastic, but their validation remains anchored in the originating core. Evergrande’s obligations - regardless of where financed - depended on housing sales and cash flows in mainland China. When domestic demand slowed and regulators maintained discipline, the contradiction surfaced. Defaults followed, and in Ausgust 2025 Evergrande was delisted from the HK stock exchange, crystallising losses for offshore bondholders.

This episode underscores two lessons:

Fictitious capital cannot indefinitely escape material constraints, even by crossing borders; and Global liquidity often mis-prices political and structural realities, assuming bailout logics that do not apply universally.

The Reduction of Prices

China’s residential property prices peaked in Q3 2021, riding the legacy of the previous years’ of credit expansion (see chart below). This ended as the price index returned, over the subsequent four years, to levels experienced in 2006. This is a significant correction, though it is worth noting that the price index today is only modestly less than the situation in 2015, the most recent trough. Put another way, it is clear that the price bubble evident from late 2017 onwards was directly associated with credit expansion.

In a material systemic view, borrowing from Sraffa, long-run prices reflect cost structures - wages, input costs and normal profits - rather than speculative excess. As speculative pressures dissipate, prices gravitate toward these material anchors. And these material anchors suggest that the pricing levels evident in the decade prior to the credit-fuelled demand expansion are more reflective of long-run costs. The adjustment is gradual because of the following main factors:

Construction input costs (steel, cement and labour etc.) remain relatively stable;

Developers prioritise completion to maintain cash flow and social stability - especially those state owned developed who took over assets during processes of balance sheet triage; and

Policy aims to deflate the shell without crushing the core, balancing financial discipline with macroeconomic stability.

Thus, the price reduction reflects a controlled convergence to a cost-based price floor, consistent with Sraffa’s emphasis on the material surplus as the ultimate determinant of economic outcomes.

Conclusion

The trajectory of China’s property sector reveals that while financial shells can inflate, migrate and persist temporarily, they cannot escape the gravitational pull of the material core forever.

Evergrande’s offshore detour dramatises this principle, demonstrating the futility of leveraging fictitious capital beyond the capacity of real surplus generation. This episode is not an anomaly but a reaffirmation of the fact that the economy’s foundations are material, and all symbolic claims must ultimately reconcile with this reality.