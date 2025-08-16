Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump have now returned to their respective capitals.

Amidst the flurry of commentary, the torrents of judgements of “winners” and “losers”, I’m tempted to place the event into a slightly wider context.

Back in 2021, the U.S. hosted the Chinese in Anchorage, Alaska. The Americans - led by Antony Blinken - took the opportunity of home ground advantage to lecture the visiting Chinese on this and that. What they got was a volley in response, unexpectedly, with compound interest.

China’s delegation lead, Yang Jiechi, unloaded. If the U.S. thought they could behave as if their position of primacy was intact, this miscalculation was dismantled in 15 minutes.

American primacy was over, if ever there was doubt of this at time time.

Now, four years or thereabouts on, the latest meeting in Alaska has come and gone. This time it didn’t involve the Chinese, and the Biden administration is a thing of the past.

Back to the events of the past 24 hours … how are we to make sense of it? Not the theatre of the colour of carpets, or of the flyover, or the distractions of the accommodation offered to the visiting media pack. But the depth of the event. After all, few would disagree that the summit was an important event.

My starting point is to go back to some reflections on the first Trump-Putin phone call in mid February 2025. That’s more or less half a year ago. My essay of the time is available here:

Muddling our way to indivisible security? Warwick Powell · Feb 15 The reactions to U.S. President Donald Trump’s phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and the remarks from US Secretary of Defence Peter Hegseth in relation to American perspectives on the state of the Ukraine war and its resolution, have been largely predictable. Some are implacably horrified and opposed, to a point of feeling betrayed… Read full story

With Anchorage behind us, and reflecting on the situation six months ago, I’m left to wonder what has changed. Not much, and a great deal.

Not much - Zelensky and his UK-NATO supporters remain as implacable as they were then. From time to time, there appear to be modest “cracks” but these are quickly repaired and the same position advanced. As for the U.S. and Trump, the dilemma remains unchanged - how to extricate the U.S. from the debacle in Ukraine, have others held responsible for the failure and move on. Read my last paragraph in the February essay to see just how little the structure of things have changed from the point of view of the west.

A lot - in 2021, Russia proposed two agreements; one with NATO, the other a Treaty with the U.S. Links to these are in the linked essay. They were dismissed out of hand at the time; perhaps they weren’t even glanced over. The Putin-Biden summit failed miserably. All talks ended. Now, direct talks are back on. On the battle field, where things will be decided if they can’t be resolved across a table, Russia continues its war of attrition. And it’s winning.

Russia’s battlefield success and trajectories are clearly insufficient to seriously force the hand of NATO, which talks a tough talk and insists on fighting on, though it’s clearly affecting American calculus. As a result, the war will continue until the circumstances on the ground force NATO and Ukraine to reconsider.

Russia’s objectives are clear: a new security architecture for Europe in line with Putin’s tactical objectives articulated in June 2024 and strategic objectives contained in the two December 2021 documents. This is really why the U.S. and NATO are resisting every step of the way. A formal change to the security architecture is the concrete crystallisation of the west’s strategic defeat in Western Europe.

As the west resists a de jure concession, for much of the rest of the world, the reality de facto is that the multipolar ship has sailed and there’s no going back to the era of American primacy and western hegemony.

The last time the U.S. hosted bilateral talks in Anchorage, the Chinese delegation gave the Americans a dressing down after Blinken lectured the Chinese on all and sundry. This signalled - if there were previously any doubts - the beginning of the end for American hegemony; the latest meeting involving Trump and Putin simply reaffirmed the multipolar trajectory.