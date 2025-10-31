Call it the Busan Blink.

On October 30, 2025, as President Donald Trump shook hands with Xi Jinping, the world glimpsed the sunset of American unipolar swagger. Trump, fresh from slashing fentanyl-linked tariffs from 20% to 10% - dropping the overall levy on Chinese goods from 57% to 47% (it’s much lower than this once assorted exemptions are taken into account) - hailed the summit as an “amazing” success. China, in turn, paused the implementation of its rare earth export licensing for a year and resumed soybean buys, unwinding seven months of tit-for-tat fury. Status quo ante, or so the spin goes. But peel back the photo-op, and this reeks of retreat - a modern Suez Crisis, where the self-proclaimed alpha primate discovers the jungle has teeth.

Flash back to 1956: Britain, that fading lion of empire, invades Egypt to reclaim the Suez Canal, banking on colonial muscle and French backup. But U.S. President Eisenhower, wielding financial threats and Soviet saber-rattling, forces a humiliating withdrawal. Sterling craters, alliances fray, and Britain’s global writ shrinks overnight. The illusion of unilateral command? Shattered. Fast-forward seven decades, and Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs - launched in April with threats up to 145% on Chinese imports - echo that hubris. Aimed at fentanyl flows, trade deficits and Beijing’s assorted economic perfidies, they were meant to bully China into submission, resurrecting U.S. manufacturing like some MAGA miracle. Instead, they boomeranged: American buyers began to foot price hikes, inflation ticked to a perilous 3%, and the trade gap ballooned another $100 billion plus.

Deficits exploded as tariffs rose then returned to Biden levels. (Chart: Richard Baldwin)

Beneath the bluster lies game theory’s cold calculus; a repeated Prisoner’s Dilemma where aggression meets its match. Trump (Party A, the aggressor) defects first: February’s 10% fentanyl duties escalate to May’s 100% threats, probing for weakness. By October we had expansion of the 50% rule and imposition of port fees on China-made ships. China (Party B, the resilient defender) plays tit-for-tat: mirroring with port fees and soybean halts, then unleashing asymmetry via rare earth chokepoints - 90% of global supply, irreplaceable for EVs, missiles and AI chips. Beijing absorbs the punches, rerouting exports and expands its non-US markets, while its firms endure what Wall Street cannot. Each round drains the U.S. more - farmers clamoured for bailouts, automakers like Ford warn of a “hole in the industry.” China, with its endurance edge, signals: Escalate further, and we go for the jugular on your military industrial supply chains.

The unwind? No mutual high-five, but a coerced ceasefire. Trump blinks, fearing B’s capacity to withstand symmetric pain and inflict asymmetric agony - rare earth famines that could idle car plants or F-35 production lines. Game theoretically, it’s tit-for-tat’s triumph: B’s mirroring enforces deterrence without overreach, flipping the payoff matrix. Cooperation (rollback) emerges not from goodwill, but rational fear of mutual ruin. A, the initiator, concedes initiative; B gains veto power.

Observers - (EU, India, Brazil and the rest of the world) - are taking notes. This isn’t just a China story; it’s hegemony’s hemorrhage. Suez demoted Britain from imperial overlord to U.S. sidekick; Busan broadcasts American vulnerability. Allies hedge toward BRICS yuan trades, de-dollarisation whispers turn to roars (the greenback dipped 1% post-tariffs), and rivals smell blood. As Trump left Korea, ASEAN and China extend their FTA to version 3.0 and the RCEP free trade grouping agree to move forward with streamlined expansion. Trump’s “beautiful” tariffs, once red meat for the base, now advertise bluffs: Threats hollow when met with resolve. Future red lines? About as credible as a paper tiger.

Humiliation? In boardrooms and chancelleries, yes - America’s alpha aura cracked, forcing a pivot from fiat coercion to grubby negotiation. The era of “A speaks, world obeys” is over. Beijing didn’t just survive; it schooled the room on endurance. Trump calls it a “12 out of 10”; history will file it under capitulation. In the multipolar zoo, the bully’s been bullied back - and the primates are rearranging the canopy.