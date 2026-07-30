Warwick Powell's Substack

Warwick Powell's Substack

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
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This is truly where China leads the world, in actually being able to construct a plan, and then be fully capable of implementing it, while the rest of the world fumbles along from one election-cycle to the next, incapacitated by that administrative churn to even take a first step. Such social advances come from actual governance, not from profit- or rent-seeking.

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